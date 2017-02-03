Los Planetas, ANOHNI, Anntona, Presumido y Real Estate entran en nuestro top 40

los-planetasLos Planetas, ANOHNI, Anntona, Presumido y Real Estate protagonizan con sus últimos singles las entradas de esta semana en nuestro top 40. El puesto 1 continúa siendo para la revelación MOW, una especie de Lana del Rey pasada por el filtro Grimes. Entre las subidas destacadas, lo nuevo de Yasutaka Nakata, Charli XCX y Kyary Pamyu Pamuya y las nuevas remontadas de Lady Gaga, Tove Lo o Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina. Igualmente, os presentamos una veintena de novedades. Podéis votar de nuevo por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas, como todas las semanas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Grasiah! MOW Vota
2 2 1 12 On Hold The xx Vota
3 8 2 10 Slumber Party Britney Spears ft Tinashe Vota
4 4 1 14 Podría ser peor La Casa Azul Vota
5 5 2 15 After the Afterparty Charli XCX Vota
6 13 3 7 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
7 7 1 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
8 7 7 2 Move Your Body Sia Vota
9 19 9 6 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
10 3 3 7 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
11 9 3 10 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
12 35 4 8 Nada (Nova Icària) Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina Vota
13 14 7 4 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
14 12 12 19 Present Tense Radiohead Vota
15 16 7 23 Higher Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
16 16 1 Paradise ANOHNI Vota
17 26 5 19 Atravesado por el rayo Espanto Vota
18 15 15 4 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
19 17 1 21 The Greatest Sia Vota
20 20 11 15 No Plan David Bowie Vota
21 23 15 7 Ácido Miss Caffeína Vota
22 24 21 6 Better than Me Blood Orange Vota
23 18 2 5 Pipe Dreams Nelly Furtado Vota
24 21 11 9 All Night Beyoncé Vota
25 27 9 17 Cranes in the Sky Solange Vota
26 32 23 6 Ici et Maintenant Yelle Vota
27 39 27 2 Crazy, Crazy Yasutaka Nakata, Charli XCX, Kyary Pamyu Pamuya Vota
28 10 2 19 Starboy The Weeknd ft Daft Punk Vota
29 36 1 17 Butterfly Grimes Vota
30 6 2 8 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
31 31 1 Mi patria en mis gayumbos Anntona Vota
32 25 25 2 Siempre brilla el sol Lori Meyers Vota
33 33 24 7 Hang Me Out to Dry Metronomy ft Robyn Vota
34 34 2 7 Europa y el bosque enamorado Algora Vota
35 35 1 Necrotú y yo Presumido Vota
36 30 30 2 Luznegra Bravo Fisher Vota
37 11 1 4 Ni contigo ni sin ti Supertennis Vota
38 37 34 3 Rockabye Clean Bandit ft Anne-Marie, Sean Paul Vota
39 40 36 3 (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano Sampha Vota
40 40 1 Darling Real Estate Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Ran Future Islands Vota
Crying on the Bathroom Floor MUNA Vota
Nadie más Ama Vota
Yo la vi primero Las Odio Vota
Glass Anímic Vota
Paso de ti SKYDRVG Vota
House of Air Brendan MacLean Vota
Hey Now The Regrettes Vota
Tearjerker Jarvis Cocker, Gonzales Vota
On + Off Maggie Rogers Vota
Run Up Major Lazer ft Nicki Minaj & PARTYNEXTDOOR Vota
Kind of Love Marc Almond Vota
Pure Comedy Father John Misty Vota
Modern Act Cloud Nothings Vota
My Old Man Mac DeMarco Vota
Slow D’s Lully Vota
Azzurro Vega Vota
Fun Blondie Vota

