Los Planetas, ANOHNI, Anntona, Presumido y Real Estate entran en nuestro top 40

Los Planetas, ANOHNI, Anntona, Presumido y Real Estate protagonizan con sus últimos singles las entradas de esta semana en nuestro top 40. El puesto 1 continúa siendo para la revelación MOW, una especie de Lana del Rey pasada por el filtro Grimes. Entre las subidas destacadas, lo nuevo de Yasutaka Nakata, Charli XCX y Kyary Pamyu Pamuya y las nuevas remontadas de Lady Gaga, Tove Lo o Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina. Igualmente, os presentamos una veintena de novedades. Podéis votar de nuevo por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas, como todas las semanas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Grasiah!
|MOW
|2
|2
|1
|12
|On Hold
|The xx
|3
|8
|2
|10
|Slumber Party
|Britney Spears ft Tinashe
|4
|4
|1
|14
|Podría ser peor
|La Casa Azul
|5
|5
|2
|15
|After the Afterparty
|Charli XCX
|6
|13
|3
|7
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|8
|7
|7
|2
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|9
|19
|9
|6
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|10
|3
|3
|7
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|11
|9
|3
|10
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|12
|35
|4
|8
|Nada (Nova Icària)
|Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina
|13
|14
|7
|4
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|14
|12
|12
|19
|Present Tense
|Radiohead
|15
|16
|7
|23
|Higher
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Paradise
|ANOHNI
|17
|26
|5
|19
|Atravesado por el rayo
|Espanto
|18
|15
|15
|4
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|19
|17
|1
|21
|The Greatest
|Sia
|20
|20
|11
|15
|No Plan
|David Bowie
|21
|23
|15
|7
|Ácido
|Miss Caffeína
|22
|24
|21
|6
|Better than Me
|Blood Orange
|23
|18
|2
|5
|Pipe Dreams
|Nelly Furtado
|24
|21
|11
|9
|All Night
|Beyoncé
|25
|27
|9
|17
|Cranes in the Sky
|Solange
|26
|32
|23
|6
|Ici et Maintenant
|Yelle
|27
|39
|27
|2
|Crazy, Crazy
|Yasutaka Nakata, Charli XCX, Kyary Pamyu Pamuya
|28
|10
|2
|19
|Starboy
|The Weeknd ft Daft Punk
|29
|36
|1
|17
|Butterfly
|Grimes
|30
|6
|2
|8
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Mi patria en mis gayumbos
|Anntona
|32
|25
|25
|2
|Siempre brilla el sol
|Lori Meyers
|33
|33
|24
|7
|Hang Me Out to Dry
|Metronomy ft Robyn
|34
|34
|2
|7
|Europa y el bosque enamorado
|Algora
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Necrotú y yo
|Presumido
|36
|30
|30
|2
|Luznegra
|Bravo Fisher
|37
|11
|1
|4
|Ni contigo ni sin ti
|Supertennis
|38
|37
|34
|3
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit ft Anne-Marie, Sean Paul
|39
|40
|36
|3
|(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
|Sampha
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Darling
|Real Estate
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Ran
|Future Islands
|–
|Crying on the Bathroom Floor
|MUNA
|–
|Nadie más
|Ama
|–
|Yo la vi primero
|Las Odio
|–
|Glass
|Anímic
|–
|Paso de ti
|SKYDRVG
|–
|House of Air
|Brendan MacLean
|–
|Hey Now
|The Regrettes
|–
|Tearjerker
|Jarvis Cocker, Gonzales
|–
|On + Off
|Maggie Rogers
|–
|Run Up
|Major Lazer ft Nicki Minaj & PARTYNEXTDOOR
|–
|Kind of Love
|Marc Almond
|–
|Pure Comedy
|Father John Misty
|–
|Modern Act
|Cloud Nothings
|–
|My Old Man
|Mac DeMarco
|–
|Slow D’s
|Lully
|–
|Azzurro
|Vega
|–
|Fun
|Blondie
