‘Love’ de Lana del Rey, directa al top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Por | 03 Mar 17, 14:55

lana-del-rey-loveLana del Rey, favorita de nuestros lectores desde la mismísima aparición de ‘Video Games’, tiene la canción más votada esta semana: su nuevo single ‘Love’, que esta misma tarde podría convertirse en un nuevo top 40 para la cantante en Reino Unido. No es la única entrada de nuestra lista, pues también damos la bienvenida a ‘Islamabad’ de Los Planetas, lo nuevo de Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean y Migos, ‘Anoche’ de Arca, el tema de Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN y los últimos singles de Maga y Chucho, en este último caso una remezcla de Dorian. Entre las subidas destacadas, lo nuevo de Joe Crepúsculo, que ya llega al top 10. Podéis volver a votar aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Love Lana del Rey Vota
2 3 2 3 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
3 4 1 16 On Hold The xx Vota
4 2 1 5 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
5 5 1 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
6 5 3 3 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
7 8 1 18 Podría ser peor La Casa Azul Vota
8 6 3 11 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
9 12 9 3 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
10 22 4 4 Ran Future Islands Vota
11 10 3 14 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
12 1 1 12 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
13 13 5 23 Atravesado por el rayo Espanto Vota
14 25 14 3 Pure Comedy Father John Misty Vota
15 7 7 6 Move Your Body Sia Vota
16 14 2 14 Slumber Party Britney Spears ft Tinashe Vota
17 18 2 19 After the Afterparty Charli XCX Vota
18 19 17 3 Controller Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan Vota
19 30 15 11 Ácido Miss Caffeína Vota
20 20 1 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
21 11 9 10 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
22 15 15 2 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
23 27 7 8 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
24 32 15 8 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
25 36 25 2 Catalina Rosalía Vota
26 26 1 Anoche Arca Vota
27 16 4 12 Nada (Nova Icària) Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina Vota
28 20 20 3 Fun Blondie Vota
29 24 7 6 Siempre brilla el sol Lori Meyers Vota
30 17 17 3 P.O.W.A. M.I.A. Vota
31 21 21 2 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
32 28 3 11 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
33 26 11 13 All Night Beyoncé Vota
34 34 11 19 No Plan David Bowie Vota
35 35 1 Cool Your Heart Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN Vota
36 23 23 10 Ici et Maintenant Yelle Vota
37 33 33 2 Voyeur amateur nudozurdo Vota
38 39 27 5 Darling Real Estate Vota
39 39 1 Un inmenso placer (Dorian Remix) Chucho Vota
40 40 1 Cuando nadie me escriba Maga Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
Green Light Lorde Vota
Blood Under My Belt The Drums Vota
This Is the World of Theater The New Pornographers Vota
Charm Assault Ride Vota
Can I Sit Next to You Spoon Vota
Euphoria HEALTH Vota
Your Love Haerts Vota
Do You Still Love Me Ryan Adams Vota
Fent amics Renaldo & Clara Vota
Evening Prayer Jens Lekman Vota
Daisy Wavves Vota
Nebulosa Jade Rufus T. Firefly Vota
I Adore You Goldie, Ulterior Motive Vota
Things Oddisee Vota
La Muma One Path Vota
Movimiento moderno Pan Total Vota
It Ain’t Me Kygo ft Selena Gomez Vota

