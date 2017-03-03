‘Love’ de Lana del Rey, directa al top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Lana del Rey, favorita de nuestros lectores desde la mismísima aparición de ‘Video Games’, tiene la canción más votada esta semana: su nuevo single ‘Love’, que esta misma tarde podría convertirse en un nuevo top 40 para la cantante en Reino Unido. No es la única entrada de nuestra lista, pues también damos la bienvenida a ‘Islamabad’ de Los Planetas, lo nuevo de Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean y Migos, ‘Anoche’ de Arca, el tema de Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN y los últimos singles de Maga y Chucho, en este último caso una remezcla de Dorian. Entre las subidas destacadas, lo nuevo de Joe Crepúsculo, que ya llega al top 10. Podéis volver a votar aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|3
|4
|1
|16
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|6
|5
|3
|3
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|18
|Podría ser peor
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|8
|6
|3
|11
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|9
|12
|9
|3
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|10
|22
|4
|4
|Ran
|Future Islands
|Vota
|11
|10
|3
|14
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|12
|1
|1
|12
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|13
|13
|5
|23
|Atravesado por el rayo
|Espanto
|Vota
|14
|25
|14
|3
|Pure Comedy
|Father John Misty
|Vota
|15
|7
|7
|6
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|16
|14
|2
|14
|Slumber Party
|Britney Spears ft Tinashe
|Vota
|17
|18
|2
|19
|After the Afterparty
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|18
|19
|17
|3
|Controller
|Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan
|Vota
|19
|30
|15
|11
|Ácido
|Miss Caffeína
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|21
|11
|9
|10
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|22
|15
|15
|2
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|23
|27
|7
|8
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|24
|32
|15
|8
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|25
|36
|25
|2
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Anoche
|Arca
|Vota
|27
|16
|4
|12
|Nada (Nova Icària)
|Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina
|Vota
|28
|20
|20
|3
|Fun
|Blondie
|Vota
|29
|24
|7
|6
|Siempre brilla el sol
|Lori Meyers
|Vota
|30
|17
|17
|3
|P.O.W.A.
|M.I.A.
|Vota
|31
|21
|21
|2
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|32
|28
|3
|11
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|Vota
|33
|26
|11
|13
|All Night
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|34
|34
|11
|19
|No Plan
|David Bowie
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Cool Your Heart
|Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN
|Vota
|36
|23
|23
|10
|Ici et Maintenant
|Yelle
|Vota
|37
|33
|33
|2
|Voyeur amateur
|nudozurdo
|Vota
|38
|39
|27
|5
|Darling
|Real Estate
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Un inmenso placer (Dorian Remix)
|Chucho
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Cuando nadie me escriba
|Maga
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|–
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|–
|Blood Under My Belt
|The Drums
|Vota
|–
|This Is the World of Theater
|The New Pornographers
|Vota
|–
|Charm Assault
|Ride
|Vota
|Can I Sit Next to You
|Spoon
|Vota
|–
|Euphoria
|HEALTH
|Vota
|–
|Your Love
|Haerts
|Vota
|–
|Do You Still Love Me
|Ryan Adams
|Vota
|–
|Fent amics
|Renaldo & Clara
|Vota
|–
|Evening Prayer
|Jens Lekman
|Vota
|–
|Daisy
|Wavves
|Vota
|–
|Nebulosa Jade
|Rufus T. Firefly
|Vota
|–
|I Adore You
|Goldie, Ulterior Motive
|Vota
|–
|Things
|Oddisee
|Vota
|–
|La Muma
|One Path
|Vota
|–
|Movimiento moderno
|Pan Total
|Vota
|–
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft Selena Gomez
|Vota