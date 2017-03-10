Lorde, Los Punsetes y The Drums entran en nuestro top 40 semanal

Lana del Rey continúa por segunda semana consecutiva en la cima de nuestro top semanal, votado por el público. También podemos concluir que a los fans de Lana no les gusta mucho la música española: la llegada de un par de cientos de fans de Del Rey a la encuesta provoca que todas las canciones españolas de la lista bajen (Planetas, La Casa Azul, Rosalía, Crepus, Miss Caffeína, Lori, Viva Suecia… T-O-D-A-S) o incluso desaparezcan de las 40 más votadas (Maga, Chucho, nudozurdo). ¿Por qué otras canciones han votado los fans de Lana? Por Sia, Gaga, Tove Lo, Blondie o Bowie, que recuperan posiciones. Nos despedimos así de Espanto, al pasar a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 20 semanas de permanencia, y damos la bienvenida a lo nuevo de Lorde, directo al top 2, Los Punsetes y The Drums. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Green Light
|Lorde
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|4
|8
|3
|12
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|5
|11
|3
|15
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|6
|3
|1
|17
|On Hold
|The xx
|7
|15
|7
|7
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|8
|21
|8
|11
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|9
|6
|3
|4
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|10
|16
|2
|15
|Slumber Party
|Britney Spears ft Tinashe
|11
|32
|3
|12
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|12
|17
|2
|20
|After the Afterparty
|Charli XCX
|13
|22
|13
|3
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|14
|30
|14
|4
|P.O.W.A.
|M.I.A.
|15
|33
|11
|14
|All Night
|Beyoncé
|16
|28
|16
|4
|Fun
|Blondie
|17
|20
|17
|2
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|18
|–
|18
|1
|It Ain’t Me
|Kygo ft Selena Gomez
|19
|24
|15
|9
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|20
|34
|11
|20
|No Plan
|David Bowie
|21
|5
|5
|2
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|22
|4
|1
|6
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|23
|7
|1
|19
|Podría ser peor
|La Casa Azul
|24
|9
|9
|4
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|25
|23
|7
|9
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|26
|10
|4
|5
|Ran
|Future Islands
|27
|25
|25
|3
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|28
|31
|21
|3
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|29
|–
|29
|1
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|30
|18
|17
|4
|Controller
|Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan
|31
|26
|26
|2
|Anoche
|Arca
|32
|14
|14
|4
|Pure Comedy
|Father John Misty
|33
|13
|5
|24
|Atravesado por el rayo
|Espanto
|34
|19
|15
|12
|Ácido
|Miss Caffeína
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Blood Under My Belt
|The Drums
|36
|12
|1
|13
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|37
|36
|23
|11
|Ici et Maintenant
|Yelle
|38
|29
|7
|7
|Siempre brilla el sol
|Lori Meyers
|39
|27
|4
|13
|Nada (Nova Icària)
|Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina
|40
|35
|35
|2
|Cool Your Heart
|Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Se mueve
|León Benavente
|–
|Nueva Generación
|Luis Brea
|–
|Contra la pared
|Cosmen Adelaida
|Los Módena
|Miqui Puig & ACP
|–
|Sweet
|Little Dragon
|–
|Your Love
|Haerts
|–
|Rumba del Temps
|Joan Miquel Oliver
|–
|Soy y no soy
|El Chojín
|–
|America
|Prefab Sprout
|–
|Third of May / Ōdaigahara
|Fleet Foxes
|–
|Inner Love
|Land of Talk
|–
|Answer my Text
|PWR BTTM
|–
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|–
|Can You Ever Really Know Somebody?
|The Juan Maclean
|–
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|–
|Something More
|Ralph
