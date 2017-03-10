Lorde, Los Punsetes y The Drums entran en nuestro top 40 semanal

lorde_melodrama_album_cover_2017_03_02Lana del Rey continúa por segunda semana consecutiva en la cima de nuestro top semanal, votado por el público. También podemos concluir que a los fans de Lana no les gusta mucho la música española: la llegada de un par de cientos de fans de Del Rey a la encuesta provoca que todas las canciones españolas de la lista bajen (Planetas, La Casa Azul, Rosalía, Crepus, Miss Caffeína, Lori, Viva Suecia… T-O-D-A-S) o incluso desaparezcan de las 40 más votadas (Maga, Chucho, nudozurdo). ¿Por qué otras canciones han votado los fans de Lana? Por Sia, Gaga, Tove Lo, Blondie o Bowie, que recuperan posiciones. Nos despedimos así de Espanto, al pasar a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 20 semanas de permanencia, y damos la bienvenida a lo nuevo de Lorde, directo al top 2, Los Punsetes y The Drums. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Love Lana del Rey Vota
2 2 1 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 2 2 4 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
4 8 3 12 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
5 11 3 15 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
6 3 1 17 On Hold The xx Vota
7 15 7 7 Move Your Body Sia Vota
8 21 8 11 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
9 6 3 4 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
10 16 2 15 Slumber Party Britney Spears ft Tinashe Vota
11 32 3 12 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
12 17 2 20 After the Afterparty Charli XCX Vota
13 22 13 3 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
14 30 14 4 P.O.W.A. M.I.A. Vota
15 33 11 14 All Night Beyoncé Vota
16 28 16 4 Fun Blondie Vota
17 20 17 2 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
18 18 1 It Ain’t Me Kygo ft Selena Gomez Vota
19 24 15 9 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
20 34 11 20 No Plan David Bowie Vota
21 5 5 2 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
22 4 1 6 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
23 7 1 19 Podría ser peor La Casa Azul Vota
24 9 9 4 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
25 23 7 9 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
26 10 4 5 Ran Future Islands Vota
27 25 25 3 Catalina Rosalía Vota
28 31 21 3 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
29 29 1 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
30 18 17 4 Controller Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan Vota
31 26 26 2 Anoche Arca Vota
32 14 14 4 Pure Comedy Father John Misty Vota
33 13 5 24 Atravesado por el rayo Espanto
34 19 15 12 Ácido Miss Caffeína Vota
35 35 1 Blood Under My Belt The Drums Vota
36 12 1 13 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
37 36 23 11 Ici et Maintenant Yelle Vota
38 29 7 7 Siempre brilla el sol Lori Meyers Vota
39 27 4 13 Nada (Nova Icària) Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina Vota
40 35 35 2 Cool Your Heart Dirty Projectors ft D∆WN Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Se mueve León Benavente Vota
Nueva Generación Luis Brea Vota
Contra la pared Cosmen Adelaida Vota
Los Módena Miqui Puig & ACP Vota
Sweet Little Dragon Vota
Your Love Haerts Vota
Rumba del Temps Joan Miquel Oliver Vota
Soy y no soy El Chojín Vota
America Prefab Sprout Vota
Third of May / Ōdaigahara Fleet Foxes Vota
Inner Love Land of Talk Vota
Answer my Text PWR BTTM Vota
Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
Can You Ever Really Know Somebody? The Juan Maclean Vota
Say Something Loving The xx Vota
Something More Ralph Vota

