The xx, Prefab Sprout, Fleet Foxes y León Benavente, en nuestra lista semanal

Lana del Rey y Lorde se han disputado durante toda la semana el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal. Sin embargo, por tercera semana consecutiva, vence ‘Love’ de Lana. Destaca la entrada de ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx y también las de Prebab Sprout, pese al vídeo casero con que ha vuelto el proyecto de Paddy, Fleet Foxes con un single complicado y León Benavente. Destacan las subidas -esta semana sí- de artistas españoles como Rosalía y Los Punsetes. Nos despedimos, al llegar a las 20 semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla, de ‘Podría ser peor’ de La Casa Azul. Seguimos sin saber cuándo saldrá el álbum del artista ni qué ha pasado con aquel vídeo que nos prometió… hace 20 semanas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Green Light
|Lorde
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|4
|6
|1
|18
|On Hold
|The xx
|5
|3
|2
|5
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|6
|5
|3
|16
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|7
|4
|3
|13
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|8
|27
|25
|4
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|9
|9
|3
|5
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|10
|11
|3
|13
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|11
|13
|11
|4
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|12
|29
|12
|2
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|13
|7
|7
|8
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|14
|12
|2
|21
|After the Afterparty
|Charli XCX
|15
|21
|5
|3
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|16
|–
|16
|1
|America
|Prefab Sprout
|17
|10
|2
|16
|Slumber Party
|Britney Spears ft Tinashe
|18
|17
|17
|3
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|19
|20
|11
|21
|No Plan
|David Bowie
|20
|22
|1
|7
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|21
|8
|8
|12
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|22
|15
|11
|15
|All Night
|Beyoncé
|23
|19
|15
|10
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|24
|26
|4
|6
|Ran
|Future Islands
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Third of May / Ōdaigahara
|Fleet Foxes
|26
|23
|1
|20
|Podría ser peor
|La Casa Azul
|27
|24
|9
|5
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|28
|25
|7
|10
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|29
|28
|21
|4
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|30
|32
|14
|5
|Pure Comedy
|Father John Misty
|31
|39
|4
|14
|Nada (Nova Icària)
|Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina
|32
|14
|14
|5
|P.O.W.A.
|M.I.A.
|33
|38
|7
|8
|Siempre brilla el sol
|Lori Meyers
|34
|16
|16
|5
|Fun
|Blondie
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Se mueve
|León Benavente
|36
|31
|26
|3
|Anoche
|Arca
|37
|30
|17
|5
|Controller
|Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan
|38
|35
|35
|2
|Blood Under My Belt
|The Drums
|39
|36
|1
|14
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|40
|34
|15
|13
|Ácido
|Miss Caffeína
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|–
|Spun
|Ängie
|–
|Nueva Generación
|Luis Brea
|–
|Modern Woman
|Tennis
|–
|Wasted on Fidelity
|Cameron Avery
|–
|Pleasure
|Feist
|–
|Puro y ligero
|Pablo und Destruktion
|–
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|–
|Bitterballen Donder Op
|Alarido Mongólico
|–
|3WW
|alt-J
|–
|Feels Like Summer
|Weezer
|–
|This Time
|Tversky
|–
|Golden Light
|Blonde Redhead
|–
|Baybee
|Jay Som
|–
|X22RME
|Actress
|–
|Beautiful Life
|The Sound of Arrows
|–
|No Frauds
|Nicki Minaf ft Drake, Lil Wayne
|–
|Wild Fire
|Laura Marling
