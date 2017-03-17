The xx, Prefab Sprout, Fleet Foxes y León Benavente, en nuestra lista semanal

thexx-on-holdLana del Rey y Lorde se han disputado durante toda la semana el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal. Sin embargo, por tercera semana consecutiva, vence ‘Love’ de Lana. Destaca la entrada de ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx y también las de Prebab Sprout, pese al vídeo casero con que ha vuelto el proyecto de Paddy, Fleet Foxes con un single complicado y León Benavente. Destacan las subidas -esta semana sí- de artistas españoles como Rosalía y Los Punsetes. Nos despedimos, al llegar a las 20 semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla, de ‘Podría ser peor’ de La Casa Azul. Seguimos sin saber cuándo saldrá el álbum del artista ni qué ha pasado con aquel vídeo que nos prometió… hace 20 semanas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Love Lana del Rey Vota
2 2 2 2 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 3 1 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
4 6 1 18 On Hold The xx Vota
5 3 2 5 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
6 5 3 16 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
7 4 3 13 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
8 27 25 4 Catalina Rosalía Vota
9 9 3 5 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
10 11 3 13 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
11 13 11 4 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
12 29 12 2 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
13 7 7 8 Move Your Body Sia Vota
14 12 2 21 After the Afterparty Charli XCX Vota
15 21 5 3 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
16 16 1 America Prefab Sprout Vota
17 10 2 16 Slumber Party Britney Spears ft Tinashe Vota
18 17 17 3 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
19 20 11 21 No Plan David Bowie Vota
20 22 1 7 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
21 8 8 12 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
22 15 11 15 All Night Beyoncé Vota
23 19 15 10 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
24 26 4 6 Ran Future Islands Vota
25 25 1 Third of May / Ōdaigahara Fleet Foxes Vota
26 23 1 20 Podría ser peor La Casa Azul
27 24 9 5 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
28 25 7 10 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
29 28 21 4 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
30 32 14 5 Pure Comedy Father John Misty Vota
31 39 4 14 Nada (Nova Icària) Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina Vota
32 14 14 5 P.O.W.A. M.I.A. Vota
33 38 7 8 Siempre brilla el sol Lori Meyers Vota
34 16 16 5 Fun Blondie Vota
35 35 1 Se mueve León Benavente Vota
36 31 26 3 Anoche Arca Vota
37 30 17 5 Controller Hercules & Love Affair ft Faris Badwan Vota
38 35 35 2 Blood Under My Belt The Drums Vota
39 36 1 14 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
40 34 15 13 Ácido Miss Caffeína Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
Spun Ängie Vota
Nueva Generación Luis Brea Vota
Modern Woman Tennis Vota
Wasted on Fidelity Cameron Avery Vota
Pleasure Feist Vota
Puro y ligero Pablo und Destruktion Vota
3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
Bitterballen Donder Op Alarido Mongólico Vota
3WW alt-J Vota
Feels Like Summer Weezer Vota
This Time Tversky Vota
Golden Light Blonde Redhead Vota
Baybee Jay Som Vota
X22RME Actress Vota
Beautiful Life The Sound of Arrows Vota
No Frauds Nicki Minaf ft Drake, Lil Wayne Vota
Wild Fire Laura Marling Vota

