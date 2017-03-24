Lorde, nuevo número 1 de nuestra lista semanal

A la tercera va la vencida y en su tercera semana, ‘Green Light’ de Lorde consigue el número 1 de nuestro top semanal, desplazando ‘Love’ de Lana hasta el puesto 3. ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx permanece en el puesto 2 y ‘On Hold’ no desaparece del top 5 casi 20 semanas después de su edición. La entrada más fuerte en nuestra lista esta semana son alt-J, directos al puesto 12 con su raruno nuevo single, mientras Feist llega al puesto 18 con su raruno nuevo single también. Las otras dos entradas son las de Charli XCX ft MØ y El Último Vecino con su brillante adaptación de La Zowi. Nos despedimos de ‘After the Afterparty’ de Charli XCX y ‘No Plan’ de David Bowie, ya con más de 20 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.