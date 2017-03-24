Lorde, nuevo número 1 de nuestra lista semanal

Por | 24 Mar 17, 19:59

lorde_melodrama_album_cover_2017_03_02A la tercera va la vencida y en su tercera semana, ‘Green Light’ de Lorde consigue el número 1 de nuestro top semanal, desplazando ‘Love’ de Lana hasta el puesto 3. ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx permanece en el puesto 2 y ‘On Hold’ no desaparece del top 5 casi 20 semanas después de su edición. La entrada más fuerte en nuestra lista esta semana son alt-J, directos al puesto 12 con su raruno nuevo single, mientras Feist llega al puesto 18 con su raruno nuevo single también. Las otras dos entradas son las de Charli XCX ft MØ y El Último Vecino con su brillante adaptación de La Zowi. Nos despedimos de ‘After the Afterparty’ de Charli XCX y ‘No Plan’ de David Bowie, ya con más de 20 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 3 Green Light Lorde Vota
2 3 2 2 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
3 1 1 4 Love Lana del Rey Vota
4 4 1 19 On Hold The xx Vota
5 5 2 6 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
6 6 3 17 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
7 11 7 5 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
8 15 5 4 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
9 12 9 3 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
10 7 3 14 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
11 9 3 6 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
12 12 1 3WW alt-J Vota
13 13 7 9 Move Your Body Sia Vota
14 17 2 17 Slumber Party Britney Spears ft Tinashe Vota
15 21 8 13 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
16 24 4 7 Ran Future Islands Vota
17 20 1 8 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
18 18 1 Pleasure Feist Vota
19 8 19 5 Catalina Rosalía Vota
20 28 7 11 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
21 23 15 11 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
22 22 1 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
23 14 2 22 After the Afterparty Charli XCX Vota
24 27 9 6 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
25 33 7 9 Siempre brilla el sol Lori Meyers Vota
26 29 21 5 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
27 36 26 4 Anoche Arca Vota
28 10 3 14 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
29 35 29 2 Se mueve León Benavente Vota
30 38 30 3 Blood Under My Belt The Drums Vota
31 25 25 2 Third of May / Ōdaigahara Fleet Foxes Vota
32 30 14 6 Pure Comedy Father John Misty Vota
33 40 15 14 Ácido Miss Caffeína Vota
34 19 11 22 No Plan David Bowie Vota
35 31 4 15 Nada (Nova Icària) Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina Vota
36 39 1 15 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
37 37 1 Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
38 18 17 4 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
39 32 14 6 P.O.W.A. M.I.A. Vota
40 16 16 2 America Prefab Sprout Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Nueva Generación Luis Brea Vota
Spun Ängie Vota
Armagedón Tachenko Vota
Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
Light My Body Up David Guetta feat Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Vota
Tú que vienes a rondarme Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés Vota
I Would Like Zara Larsson Vota
Smoke of Dreams Thurston Moore Vota
2 Good 2 Be True Nite Jewel Vota
I Saw You Close Your Eyes Local Natives Vota
That Could Have Been Me Todd Rundgren ft Robyn Vota
Slip Away Perfume Genius Vota
Hermanos Wright Cosmen Adelaida Vota
Con la primavera a cuestas Manu Ferrón Vota
Heather Saint Etienne Vota
Tumba abierta Celica xx Vota
My Willing Heart James Blake Vota
Passion Fruit Drake Vota
Big Boys Chuck Berry Vota
No Lie Glowie Vota
Can’t Hold On The Black Lips Vota
Un atasco La Plata Vota
The One 2 !!! Vota
Tienes el don Rels B Vota
Res Les Sueques Vota

  • Es tan mala la canción de Lorde… Vaya tela, número uno. Cuando la escuché, por un momento pensé que el estribillo sonaría… Así…. Ritmo, ritmo de la noche…

