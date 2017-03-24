Lorde, nuevo número 1 de nuestra lista semanal

A la tercera va la vencida y en su tercera semana, ‘Green Light’ de Lorde consigue el número 1 de nuestro top semanal, desplazando ‘Love’ de Lana hasta el puesto 3. ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx permanece en el puesto 2 y ‘On Hold’ no desaparece del top 5 casi 20 semanas después de su edición. La entrada más fuerte en nuestra lista esta semana son alt-J, directos al puesto 12 con su raruno nuevo single, mientras Feist llega al puesto 18 con su raruno nuevo single también. Las otras dos entradas son las de Charli XCX ft MØ y El Último Vecino con su brillante adaptación de La Zowi. Nos despedimos de ‘After the Afterparty’ de Charli XCX y ‘No Plan’ de David Bowie, ya con más de 20 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Green Light
|Lorde
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|4
|4
|1
|19
|On Hold
|The xx
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|6
|6
|3
|17
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|7
|11
|7
|5
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|8
|15
|5
|4
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|9
|12
|9
|3
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|10
|7
|3
|14
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|11
|9
|3
|6
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|12
|–
|12
|1
|3WW
|alt-J
|13
|13
|7
|9
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|14
|17
|2
|17
|Slumber Party
|Britney Spears ft Tinashe
|15
|21
|8
|13
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|16
|24
|4
|7
|Ran
|Future Islands
|17
|20
|1
|8
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Pleasure
|Feist
|19
|8
|19
|5
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|20
|28
|7
|11
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|21
|23
|15
|11
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|22
|–
|22
|1
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|23
|14
|2
|22
|After the Afterparty
|Charli XCX
|24
|27
|9
|6
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|25
|33
|7
|9
|Siempre brilla el sol
|Lori Meyers
|26
|29
|21
|5
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|27
|36
|26
|4
|Anoche
|Arca
|28
|10
|3
|14
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|29
|35
|29
|2
|Se mueve
|León Benavente
|30
|38
|30
|3
|Blood Under My Belt
|The Drums
|31
|25
|25
|2
|Third of May / Ōdaigahara
|Fleet Foxes
|32
|30
|14
|6
|Pure Comedy
|Father John Misty
|33
|40
|15
|14
|Ácido
|Miss Caffeína
|34
|19
|11
|22
|No Plan
|David Bowie
|35
|31
|4
|15
|Nada (Nova Icària)
|Hidrogenesse vs Doble Pletina
|36
|39
|1
|15
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|38
|18
|17
|4
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|39
|32
|14
|6
|P.O.W.A.
|M.I.A.
|40
|16
|16
|2
|America
|Prefab Sprout
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Nueva Generación
|Luis Brea
|–
|Spun
|Ängie
|–
|Armagedón
|Tachenko
|–
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|–
|Light My Body Up
|David Guetta feat Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne
|–
|Tú que vienes a rondarme
|Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés
|–
|I Would Like
|Zara Larsson
|–
|Smoke of Dreams
|Thurston Moore
|–
|2 Good 2 Be True
|Nite Jewel
|–
|I Saw You Close Your Eyes
|Local Natives
|–
|That Could Have Been Me
|Todd Rundgren ft Robyn
|–
|Slip Away
|Perfume Genius
|–
|Hermanos Wright
|Cosmen Adelaida
|–
|Con la primavera a cuestas
|Manu Ferrón
|–
|Heather
|Saint Etienne
|–
|Tumba abierta
|Celica xx
|–
|My Willing Heart
|James Blake
|–
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|–
|Big Boys
|Chuck Berry
|–
|No Lie
|Glowie
|–
|Can’t Hold On
|The Black Lips
|–
|Un atasco
|La Plata
|–
|The One 2
|!!!
|–
|Tienes el don
|Rels B
|–
|Res
|Les Sueques
