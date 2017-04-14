Björk, Chairlift, Jamiroquai, Luis Brea y Melody’s Echo Chamber, novedades en nuestro top semanal

Por | 14 Abr 17, 18:44

bjork-notgetLana del Rey continúa siendo una semana más el número 1 de nuestra lista, en la que ya podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas pinchando en este enlace. Entre las novedades de la semana pasada que habéis seleccionado y por tanto incluido en nuestro top 40 semanal está el nuevo vídeo de Björk, el que será el último vídeo de Chairlift, el segundo single del disco de Jamiroquai, el hit del último disco de Luis Brea y El Miedo y el regreso de Melody’s Echo Chamber. Destacan también las subidas de Goldfrapp, Sufjan Stevens y Slowdive.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 7 Love Lana del Rey Vota
2 2 1 6 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 11 3 2 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
4 5 2 5 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
5 8 3 20 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
6 4 1 22 On Hold The xx Vota
7 7 1 Notget Björk Vota
8 20 8 2 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
9 7 3 17 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
10 10 2 9 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
11 14 11 2 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
12 6 3 9 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
13 9 7 8 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
14 18 5 7 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
15 29 15 8 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
16 31 9 9 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
17 3 3 3 Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
18 37 18 2 Sugar for the Pill Slowdive Vota
19 22 7 14 Rooting for You London Grammar Vota
20 12 9 6 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
21 15 12 4 3WW alt-J Vota
22 16 8 8 Catalina Rosalía Vota
23 19 19 3 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
24 23 4 10 Ran Future Islands Vota
25 26 8 16 True Disaster Tove Lo Vota
26 35 7 12 Move Your Body Sia Vota
27 27 1 Polymorphing Chairlift Vota
28 24 1 11 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
29 33 29 3 Slip Away Perfume Genius Vota
30 21 8 4 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
31 31 1 Cloud 9 Jamiroquai Vota
32 34 32 4 Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
33 33 1 Nueva Generación Luis Brea y el Miedo Vota
34 34 1 Cross My Heart Melody’s Echo Chamber Vota
35 17 15 14 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
36 39 18 4 Pleasure Feist Vota
37 30 30 2 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
38 40 1 18 A dónde ir Viva Suecia Vota
39 25 3 17 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
40 27 17 7 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Desafío Arca Vota
Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
Espabilao C.Tangana Vota
Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
Magpie Eyes Saint Etienne Vota
Pez en bicicleta Tronco Vota
Interpassion Yelle Vota
Go Up Cassius ft Cat Power & Pharrell Vota
Qué he sacado con quererte Guadalupe Plata Vota
Every Single Day Homeshake Vota
Herejes Pablo und Destruktion Vota
Anxi. Kelly Lee Owens Vota
On the Level Mac DeMarco Vota
This Song RAC, Rostam Vota
In My World Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Vota
I Want to Break Free Russian Red Vota
Lights Out Royal Blood Vota
Way Back TLC Vota
Now Grace Mitchell Vota
Missing Wires Soulwax Vota

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«
»

destacamos

lorde_melodrama_album_cover_2017_03_02

La canción de Katy Perry que hace a Lorde sentir lo mismo que temas de “Bowie, Fleetwood Mac o Neil Young”

edsheeran

Se acerca la revolución irlandesa más improbable: Ed Sheeran rueda vídeo en Galway para ‘Galway Girl’

badbunny

Bad Bunny, el nuevo trapero favorito en castellano del público español

charlize

Charlize Theron pide perdón a Pablo Motos por su bomba de humo en El Hormiguero

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

russian-red-i-want-to-break-free

Ready for the Weekend: Kendrick Lamar, Russian Red, TLC, Frank Ocean, C.Tangana…

trebound

Hit de ayer: ‘Swimming in the Heart of Jane’ de Treebound Story

marta-sanchez-basketball

Marta Sánchez pasea su divismo por Miami en el clip de ‘Basketball’

lindsey-buckinghamchristine-mcvie-s

Fleetwood Mac tendrán que esperar: Lindsey Buckingham y Christine McVie anuncian disco a dúo

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR