Björk, Chairlift, Jamiroquai, Luis Brea y Melody’s Echo Chamber, novedades en nuestro top semanal

Lana del Rey continúa siendo una semana más el número 1 de nuestra lista, en la que ya podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas pinchando en este enlace. Entre las novedades de la semana pasada que habéis seleccionado y por tanto incluido en nuestro top 40 semanal está el nuevo vídeo de Björk, el que será el último vídeo de Chairlift, el segundo single del disco de Jamiroquai, el hit del último disco de Luis Brea y El Miedo y el regreso de Melody’s Echo Chamber. Destacan también las subidas de Goldfrapp, Sufjan Stevens y Slowdive.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|11
|3
|2
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|4
|5
|2
|5
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|5
|8
|3
|20
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|22
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|8
|20
|8
|2
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|9
|7
|3
|17
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|10
|10
|2
|9
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|11
|14
|11
|2
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|12
|6
|3
|9
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|13
|9
|7
|8
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|14
|18
|5
|7
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|15
|29
|15
|8
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|16
|31
|9
|9
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|17
|3
|3
|3
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|Vota
|18
|37
|18
|2
|Sugar for the Pill
|Slowdive
|Vota
|19
|22
|7
|14
|Rooting for You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|20
|12
|9
|6
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|21
|15
|12
|4
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|22
|16
|8
|8
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|23
|19
|19
|3
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|24
|23
|4
|10
|Ran
|Future Islands
|Vota
|25
|26
|8
|16
|True Disaster
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|26
|35
|7
|12
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Polymorphing
|Chairlift
|Vota
|28
|24
|1
|11
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|29
|33
|29
|3
|Slip Away
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|30
|21
|8
|4
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Cloud 9
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|32
|34
|32
|4
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Nueva Generación
|Luis Brea y el Miedo
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Cross My Heart
|Melody’s Echo Chamber
|Vota
|35
|17
|15
|14
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|36
|39
|18
|4
|Pleasure
|Feist
|Vota
|37
|30
|30
|2
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|38
|40
|1
|18
|A dónde ir
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|39
|25
|3
|17
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|Vota
|40
|27
|17
|7
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Desafío
|Arca
|Vota
|–
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|–
|Espabilao
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|–
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|–
|Magpie Eyes
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|–
|Pez en bicicleta
|Tronco
|Vota
|–
|Interpassion
|Yelle
|Vota
|–
|Go Up
|Cassius ft Cat Power & Pharrell
|Vota
|–
|Qué he sacado con quererte
|Guadalupe Plata
|Vota
|–
|Every Single Day
|Homeshake
|Vota
|–
|Herejes
|Pablo und Destruktion
|Vota
|–
|Anxi.
|Kelly Lee Owens
|Vota
|–
|On the Level
|Mac DeMarco
|Vota
|–
|This Song
|RAC, Rostam
|Vota
|–
|In My World
|Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie
|Vota
|–
|I Want to Break Free
|Russian Red
|Vota
|–
|Lights Out
|Royal Blood
|Vota
|–
|Way Back
|TLC
|Vota
|–
|Now
|Grace Mitchell
|Vota
|–
|Missing Wires
|Soulwax
|Vota