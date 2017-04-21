Arca, La Prohibida, Triángulo, RuRe, Saint Etienne y TLC, entradas en nuestro top semanal

Lana del Rey sostiene una semana más el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Love’, a falta de averiguar si podría sustituirse a sí misma con la llegada de su nuevo single junto a The Weeknd. La entrada más fuerte de la semana es Arca con ‘Desafío’, probablemente animada también por la buena posición del último videosingle de Björk. También llegan al top 40 de vuestras favoritas las canciones de La Prohibida, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Russian Red, Saint Etienne y TLC. Destaca la subida de Kendrick Lamar gracias a la edición de ‘DAMN.’. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas pinchando en este enlace.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|7
|3
|2
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|6
|9
|3
|18
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|7
|10
|2
|10
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|8
|6
|1
|23
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Desafío
|Arca
|Vota
|10
|5
|3
|21
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|11
|37
|11
|3
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|12
|12
|3
|10
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|13
|13
|7
|9
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|14
|23
|14
|4
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|15
|21
|12
|5
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|16
|8
|8
|3
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|17
|15
|15
|9
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|19
|40
|17
|8
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|20
|11
|11
|3
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|21
|20
|9
|7
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|23
|17
|3
|4
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|Vota
|24
|16
|9
|10
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|25
|26
|7
|13
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|26
|35
|15
|15
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|27
|36
|18
|5
|Pleasure
|Feist
|Vota
|28
|39
|3
|18
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|I Want to Break Free
|Russian Red
|Vota
|30
|22
|8
|9
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|31
|29
|29
|4
|Slip Away
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|32
|30
|8
|5
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Magpie Eyes
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|34
|18
|18
|3
|Sugar for the Pill
|Slowdive
|Vota
|35
|14
|5
|8
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|36
|24
|4
|11
|Ran
|Future Islands
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Way Back
|TLC
|Vota
|38
|28
|1
|12
|Espíritu olímpico
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|39
|31
|31
|2
|Cloud 9
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|40
|32
|32
|5
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Lost in Your Light
|Dua Lipa ft Miguel
|Vota
|–
|Nights With You
|Mø
|Vota
|–
|Laberinto
|Grises
|Vota
|–
|Jelly
|Laurel Halo
|Vota
|–
|Answer My Text
|PWR BTTM
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Take the Money
|Bleachers
|Vota
|–
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Vota
|–
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|–
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|–
|No Frauds
|Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne
|Vota
|–
|All About Me
|Syd
|Vota
|–
|Aryan Nation
|EMA
|Vota
|–
|Silver
|Waxahatchee
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Cry for Me Manhattan
|Cintia Lund
|Vota
|–
|On the Level
|Mac DeMarco
|Vota