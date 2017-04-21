Arca, La Prohibida, Triángulo, RuRe, Saint Etienne y TLC, entradas en nuestro top semanal

arcaLana del Rey sostiene una semana más el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Love’, a falta de averiguar si podría sustituirse a sí misma con la llegada de su nuevo single junto a The Weeknd. La entrada más fuerte de la semana es Arca con ‘Desafío’, probablemente animada también por la buena posición del último videosingle de Björk. También llegan al top 40 de vuestras favoritas las canciones de La Prohibida, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Russian Red, Saint Etienne y TLC. Destaca la subida de Kendrick Lamar gracias a la edición de ‘DAMN.’. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas pinchando en este enlace.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 8 Love Lana del Rey Vota
2 2 1 7 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 7 3 2 Notget Björk Vota
4 4 2 6 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
5 3 3 3 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
6 9 3 18 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
7 10 2 10 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
8 6 1 23 On Hold The xx Vota
9 9 1 Desafío Arca Vota
10 5 3 21 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
11 37 11 3 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
12 12 3 10 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
13 13 7 9 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
14 23 14 4 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
15 21 12 5 3WW alt-J Vota
16 8 8 3 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
17 15 15 9 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
18 18 1 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
19 40 17 8 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
20 11 11 3 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
21 20 9 7 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
22 22 1 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
23 17 3 4 Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
24 16 9 10 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
25 26 7 13 Move Your Body Sia Vota
26 35 15 15 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
27 36 18 5 Pleasure Feist Vota
28 39 3 18 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
29 29 1 I Want to Break Free Russian Red Vota
30 22 8 9 Catalina Rosalía Vota
31 29 29 4 Slip Away Perfume Genius Vota
32 30 8 5 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
33 33 1 Magpie Eyes Saint Etienne Vota
34 18 18 3 Sugar for the Pill Slowdive Vota
35 14 5 8 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
36 24 4 11 Ran Future Islands Vota
37 37 1 Way Back TLC Vota
38 28 1 12 Espíritu olímpico Los Planetas Vota
39 31 31 2 Cloud 9 Jamiroquai Vota
40 32 32 5 Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Lost in Your Light Dua Lipa ft Miguel Vota
Nights With You Vota
Laberinto Grises Vota
Jelly Laurel Halo Vota
Answer My Text PWR BTTM Vota
Don’t Take the Money Bleachers Vota
Hard Times Paramore Vota
Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
No Frauds Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne Vota
All About Me Syd Vota
Aryan Nation EMA Vota
Silver Waxahatchee Vota
Don’t Cry for Me Manhattan Cintia Lund Vota
On the Level Mac DeMarco Vota

