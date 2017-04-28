Lady Gaga, nuevo número 1 semanal de JENESAISPOP con ‘The Cure’

Por | 28 Abr 17, 21:44

lady-gaga-the-cure-sEl single sorpresa de Lady Gaga, ‘The Cure‘, es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP, votado por el público. El tema fue estrenado con motivo de su presentación en Coachella y puedes leer nuestra crítica de la canción aquí. Pero también entran lo nuevo de Lana del Rey junto a The Weeknd, Cintia Lund, Paramore, Mø y Bleachers. Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
2 6 2 19 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
3 3 1 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 2 1 8 Green Light Lorde Vota
5 1 1 9 Love Lana del Rey Vota
6 6 1 Don’t Cry for Me Manhattan Cintia Lund Vota
7 8 1 24 On Hold The xx Vota
8 13 7 10 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
9 4 2 7 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
10 7 2 11 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
11 18 11 2 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
12 5 3 4 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
13 11 11 4 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
14 3 3 3 Notget Björk Vota
15 20 11 4 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
16 12 3 11 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
17 10 3 22 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
18 9 9 2 Desafío Arca Vota
19 14 14 5 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
20 22 20 2 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
21 25 7 14 Move Your Body Sia Vota
22 32 8 6 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
23 15 12 6 3WW alt-J Vota
24 16 8 4 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
25 17 15 10 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
26 26 1 Hard Times Paramore Vota
27 28 3 19 Water Under the Bridge Adele Vota
28 35 5 9 Islamabad Los Planetas Vota
29 23 3 5 Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
30 30 8 10 Catalina Rosalía Vota
31 36 4 12 Ran Future Islands Vota
32 19 17 9 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
33 24 9 11 Música para adultos Joe Crepúsculo Vota
34 34 1 Nights With You Vota
35 21 9 8 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
36 37 36 2 Way Back TLC Vota
37 39 31 3 Cloud 9 Jamiroquai Vota
38 38 1 Don’t Take the Money Bleachers Vota
39 26 15 16 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
40 40 32 6 Mi chulo El Último Vecino Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Lost in Your Light Dua Lipa ft Miguel Vota
Thinking of a Place The War on Drugs Vota
Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac) Shabazz Palaces Vota
El tesoro Él mató a un policía motorizado Vota
Chanel Frank Ocean Vota
J-Boy Phoenix Vota
Oriole The Afghan Whigs Vota
S.A.D. Kirin J Callinan Vota
The Underside of Power Algiers Vota
Japanese Food Solo Astra Vota
Right Now Haim Vota
A Dog Called Money PJ Harvey Vota
Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
From Disco Section to House Foundation Pshycotic Beats Vota
La discusión Betacam Vota
Cheap Queen Mueveloreina Vota
La partícula Pan total Vota
1 Night Mura Masa ft Charli XCX Vota
Smell the Roses Roger Waters Vota
Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
That’s What I Like Bruno Mars Vota
Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Vota
Podemos ser todas las personas a la vez The Secret Society Vota

Etiquetas: , , , , ,
«
  • Ding Dong

    El único sitio donde será número 1 este single

destacamos

las-odio

Las Odio: “‘Indiespañol’ es “yo estoy aquí y aquí me voy a quedar, y si no te gusta, te jodes”

selena-the-weeknd

Brie-yoncé, el flashtits de Tove Lo, Selena Gomez & The Weeknd paseando su amor…

ctangana-oli

Hoy en “Yo he venido de mi casa”… el último de Drake y la respuesta de C.Tangana

adele

Adele recupera su versión de Brandi Carlile para luchar por los niños víctimas de la guerra

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

cleanbandit-symphony

Clean Bandit logran su tercer top 1 en Reino Unido; Zara Larsson, el primero

sufjangreatestgift

Sufjan Stevens anuncia mixtape post-‘Carrie & Lowell’ con portadón

harry

Harry Styles apoya muy fuerte la causa LGTB, pero pasa de España

4694_4f_laschicas_s1_7x5_fin01-1

‘Las chicas del cable’: como ‘Velvet’ pero con teléfonos

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR