Lady Gaga, nuevo número 1 semanal de JENESAISPOP con ‘The Cure’

El single sorpresa de Lady Gaga, ‘The Cure‘, es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP, votado por el público. El tema fue estrenado con motivo de su presentación en Coachella y puedes leer nuestra crítica de la canción aquí. Pero también entran lo nuevo de Lana del Rey junto a The Weeknd, Cintia Lund, Paramore, Mø y Bleachers. Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.