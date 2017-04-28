Lady Gaga, nuevo número 1 semanal de JENESAISPOP con ‘The Cure’

El single sorpresa de Lady Gaga, ‘The Cure‘, es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP, votado por el público. El tema fue estrenado con motivo de su presentación en Coachella y puedes leer nuestra crítica de la canción aquí. Pero también entran lo nuevo de Lana del Rey junto a The Weeknd, Cintia Lund, Paramore, Mø y Bleachers. Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|2
|6
|2
|19
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|9
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Don’t Cry for Me Manhattan
|Cintia Lund
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|24
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|8
|13
|7
|10
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|10
|7
|2
|11
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|11
|18
|11
|2
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|12
|5
|3
|4
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|13
|11
|11
|4
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|14
|3
|3
|3
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|15
|20
|11
|4
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|16
|12
|3
|11
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|17
|10
|3
|22
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|18
|9
|9
|2
|Desafío
|Arca
|Vota
|19
|14
|14
|5
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|20
|22
|20
|2
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|21
|25
|7
|14
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|22
|32
|8
|6
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|23
|15
|12
|6
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|24
|16
|8
|4
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|25
|17
|15
|10
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Vota
|27
|28
|3
|19
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|Vota
|28
|35
|5
|9
|Islamabad
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|29
|23
|3
|5
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|Vota
|30
|30
|8
|10
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|31
|36
|4
|12
|Ran
|Future Islands
|Vota
|32
|19
|17
|9
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|33
|24
|9
|11
|Música para adultos
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Nights With You
|Mø
|Vota
|35
|21
|9
|8
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|36
|37
|36
|2
|Way Back
|TLC
|Vota
|37
|39
|31
|3
|Cloud 9
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Don’t Take the Money
|Bleachers
|Vota
|39
|26
|15
|16
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|40
|40
|32
|6
|Mi chulo
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Lost in Your Light
|Dua Lipa ft Miguel
|Vota
|–
|Thinking of a Place
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|–
|Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
|Shabazz Palaces
|Vota
|–
|El tesoro
|Él mató a un policía motorizado
|Vota
|–
|Chanel
|Frank Ocean
|Vota
|–
|J-Boy
|Phoenix
|Vota
|–
|Oriole
|The Afghan Whigs
|Vota
|–
|S.A.D.
|Kirin J Callinan
|Vota
|–
|The Underside of Power
|Algiers
|Vota
|–
|Japanese Food
|Solo Astra
|Vota
|–
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|–
|A Dog Called Money
|PJ Harvey
|Vota
|–
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|–
|From Disco Section to House Foundation
|Pshycotic Beats
|Vota
|–
|La discusión
|Betacam
|Vota
|–
|Cheap Queen
|Mueveloreina
|Vota
|–
|La partícula
|Pan total
|Vota
|–
|1 Night
|Mura Masa ft Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Smell the Roses
|Roger Waters
|Vota
|–
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|–
|That’s What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|Vota
|–
|Total Entertainment Forever
|Father John Misty
|Vota
|–
|Podemos ser todas las personas a la vez
|The Secret Society
|Vota
Etiquetas: bleachers, cintia lund, lady gaga, MØ, paramore, the weeknd