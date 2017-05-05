Solo Astra, Perry, Dua Lipa, Bruno, London Grammar y Father John Misty entran en nuestro top 40

Lady Gaga se mantiene una semana más en la cima de nuestra lista de canciones más votadas con ‘The Cure’. Entre las entradas, Solo Astra, Katy Perry con ‘Bon Appétit’, Haim con su primer adelanto ‘Right Now’ (ya se puede votar por su single más comercial, así como por otra de quincena de canciones nuevas que podéis encontrar bajo estas líneas), el popero dúo de Dua Lipa con Miguel, la balada de Bruno Mars que le ha llevado al número 1 del Billboard Hot 100, London Grammar con otras de las joyas de su inminente nuevo disco, Frank Ocean y Father John Misty. Finalmente, nos despedimos de Adele al llevar 20 semanas con ‘Water Under the Bridge’ y ocupar ya la mitad baja de la tabla… ¿hasta dentro de cuántos años? Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.