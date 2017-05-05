Solo Astra, Perry, Dua Lipa, Bruno, London Grammar y Father John Misty entran en nuestro top 40

katy-perry-bon-appetitLady Gaga se mantiene una semana más en la cima de nuestra lista de canciones más votadas con ‘The Cure’. Entre las entradas, Solo Astra, Katy Perry con ‘Bon Appétit’, Haim con su primer adelanto ‘Right Now’ (ya se puede votar por su single más comercial, así como por otra de quincena de canciones nuevas que podéis encontrar bajo estas líneas), el popero dúo de Dua Lipa con Miguel, la balada de Bruno Mars que le ha llevado al número 1 del Billboard Hot 100, London Grammar con otras de las joyas de su inminente nuevo disco, Frank Ocean y Father John Misty. Finalmente, nos despedimos de Adele al llevar 20 semanas con ‘Water Under the Bridge’ y ocupar ya la mitad baja de la tabla… ¿hasta dentro de cuántos años? Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
2 2 1 Japanese Food Solo Astra Vota
3 2 2 20 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
4 3 3 2 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
5 5 1 10 Love Lana del Rey Vota
6 4 1 9 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 7 1 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
8 10 2 12 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
9 17 3 23 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
10 7 1 25 On Hold The xx Vota
11 21 7 15 Move Your Body Sia Vota
12 9 2 8 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
13 14 3 4 Notget Björk Vota
14 15 11 5 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
15 8 7 11 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
16 11 11 3 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
17 22 8 7 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
18 16 3 12 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
19 12 3 5 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
20 20 1 Right Now Haim Vota
21 13 11 5 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
22 27 3 20 Water Under the Bridge Adele
23 23 1 Lost in Your Light Dua Lipa ft Miguel Vota
24 19 14 6 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
25 20 20 3 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
26 23 12 7 3WW alt-J Vota
27 18 9 3 Desafío Arca Vota
28 25 15 11 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
29 29 3 6 Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
30 30 1 That’s What I Like Bruno Mars Vota
31 32 17 10 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
32 32 1 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
33 24 8 5 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
34 35 9 9 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
35 35 1 Chanel Frank Ocean Vota
36 36 1 Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Vota
37 26 26 2 Hard Times Paramore Vota
38 30 8 11 Catalina Rosalía Vota
39 37 31 4 Cloud 9 Jamiroquai Vota
40 39 15 17 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Pez en bicicleta Tronco Vota
Say My Name Tove Styrke Vota
Let a B!itch Know Kiddy Smile Vota
Call the Police LCD Soundsystem Vota
Over Rachael Yamagata Vota
Want You Back Haim Vota
C’est le vent Modern Cosmology Vota
Mis chicos La Bohème Vota
Por tradición The New Raemon ft Zahara Vota
Tú que vienes a rondarme Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés Vota
Something Here Day Wave Vota
Quit Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande Vota
In Between The Feelies Vota
Three Rings Grizzly Bear Vota
Thinking of a Place The War on Drugs Vota
Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac) Shabazz Palaces Vota
El tesoro Él mató a un policía motorizado Vota

  • Jota

    ¿¿¿”That’s What I Like” es una balada???

