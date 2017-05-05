Solo Astra, Perry, Dua Lipa, Bruno, London Grammar y Father John Misty entran en nuestro top 40

Lady Gaga se mantiene una semana más en la cima de nuestra lista de canciones más votadas con ‘The Cure’. Entre las entradas, Solo Astra, Katy Perry con ‘Bon Appétit’, Haim con su primer adelanto ‘Right Now’ (ya se puede votar por su single más comercial, así como por otra de quincena de canciones nuevas que podéis encontrar bajo estas líneas), el popero dúo de Dua Lipa con Miguel, la balada de Bruno Mars que le ha llevado al número 1 del Billboard Hot 100, London Grammar con otras de las joyas de su inminente nuevo disco, Frank Ocean y Father John Misty. Finalmente, nos despedimos de Adele al llevar 20 semanas con ‘Water Under the Bridge’ y ocupar ya la mitad baja de la tabla… ¿hasta dentro de cuántos años? Podéis escuchar la retahíla de novedades bajo esta tabla o en nuestra playlist “Ready for the Weekend” y volver a votar por vuestras 20 favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Japanese Food
|Solo Astra
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|20
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|5
|1
|10
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|9
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|8
|10
|2
|12
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|9
|17
|3
|23
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|10
|7
|1
|25
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|21
|7
|15
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|12
|9
|2
|8
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|13
|14
|3
|4
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|14
|15
|11
|5
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|15
|8
|7
|11
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|16
|11
|11
|3
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|17
|22
|8
|7
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|18
|16
|3
|12
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|19
|12
|3
|5
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|21
|13
|11
|5
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|22
|27
|3
|20
|Water Under the Bridge
|Adele
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Lost in Your Light
|Dua Lipa ft Miguel
|Vota
|24
|19
|14
|6
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|25
|20
|20
|3
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|26
|23
|12
|7
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|27
|18
|9
|3
|Desafío
|Arca
|Vota
|28
|25
|15
|11
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|29
|29
|3
|6
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|That’s What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|Vota
|31
|32
|17
|10
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|33
|24
|8
|5
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|34
|35
|9
|9
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Chanel
|Frank Ocean
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Total Entertainment Forever
|Father John Misty
|Vota
|37
|26
|26
|2
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Vota
|38
|30
|8
|11
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|39
|37
|31
|4
|Cloud 9
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|40
|39
|15
|17
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Pez en bicicleta
|Tronco
|Vota
|–
|Say My Name
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|–
|Let a B!itch Know
|Kiddy Smile
|Vota
|–
|Call the Police
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|–
|Over
|Rachael Yamagata
|Vota
|–
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|–
|C’est le vent
|Modern Cosmology
|Vota
|–
|Mis chicos
|La Bohème
|Vota
|–
|Por tradición
|The New Raemon ft Zahara
|Vota
|–
|Tú que vienes a rondarme
|Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés
|Vota
|–
|Something Here
|Day Wave
|Vota
|–
|Quit
|Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande
|Vota
|–
|In Between
|The Feelies
|Vota
|–
|Three Rings
|Grizzly Bear
|Vota
|–
|Thinking of a Place
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|–
|Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
|Shabazz Palaces
|Vota
|–
|El tesoro
|Él mató a un policía motorizado
|Vota