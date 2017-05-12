Lana del Rey y The Weeknd, nuevo nº1 de JENESAISPOP

the-weeknd-and-lana-del-reyLana del Rey ha vuelto a ocupar el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, ahora no con ‘Love’ sino con el segundo sencillo de su próximo disco, una colaboración con The Weeknd que hemos incluido en nuestra playlist con las mejores canciones del momento. Entran en la nueva lista Haim con ‘Want You Back’ en el puesto 14, Cashmere Cat con Ariana Grande y muy por los pelos el nuevo single de LCD Soundsystem, ‘Call the Police’, que no ha entusiasmado demasiado a nuestros lectores. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 3 3 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
2 5 1 11 Love Lana del Rey Vota
3 1 1 3 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
4 6 1 10 Green Light Lorde Vota
5 3 2 21 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
6 7 6 2 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
7 8 2 13 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
8 9 3 24 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
9 12 2 9 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
10 10 1 26 On Hold The xx Vota
11 32 11 2 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
12 11 7 16 Move Your Body Sia Vota
13 15 7 12 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
14 14 1 Want You Back Haim Vota
15 17 8 8 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
16 18 3 13 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
17 23 16 2 Lost in Your Light Dua Lipa ft Miguel Vota
18 18 1 Quit Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande Vota
19 27 9 4 Desafío Arca Vota
20 21 11 6 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
21 14 11 6 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
22 20 20 2 Right Now Haim Vota
23 37 21 3 Hard Times Paramore Vota
24 13 3 5 Notget Björk Vota
25 24 14 7 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
26 38 8 12 Catalina Rosalía Vota
27 16 11 4 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
28 19 3 6 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
29 20 20 4 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
30 26 12 8 3WW alt-J Vota
31 31 17 11 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
32 30 30 2 That’s What I Like Bruno Mars Vota
33 29 3 7 Saturnz Barz Gorillaz Vota
34 34 9 10 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
35 35 34 2 Chanel Frank Ocean Vota
36 36 35 2 Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Vota
37 40 15 18 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Vota
38 33 8 6 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
39 28 15 12 Automaton Jamiroquai Vota
40 40 1 Call the Police LCD Soundsystem Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Tú que vienes a rondarme Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés Vota
Pez en bicicleta Tronco Vota
Say My Name Tove Styrke Vota
Are You Looking for Action? Kasabian Vota
Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
Yemaya Kele Okereke Vota
5 Billion In Diamonds Gravity Rules Vota
Love Under the Lights DAWN Vota
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
Render Me Numb Belako Vota
Windswept Johnny Jewel Vota
Leones en la lluvia Summer Spree Vota
La Llamada (ft Zaida Carmona) Papa Topo Vota
Die 4 You Perfume Genius Vota
Don’t Kill My Vibe Sigrid Vota
Ay Marie Kondo L Kan Vota

  • Me gustaría conocer a los 8 que siempre votamos a The xx y llevamos desde enero manteniéndolo en el TOP 10.

