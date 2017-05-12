Lana del Rey y The Weeknd, nuevo nº1 de JENESAISPOP

Lana del Rey ha vuelto a ocupar el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, ahora no con ‘Love’ sino con el segundo sencillo de su próximo disco, una colaboración con The Weeknd que hemos incluido en nuestra playlist con las mejores canciones del momento. Entran en la nueva lista Haim con ‘Want You Back’ en el puesto 14, Cashmere Cat con Ariana Grande y muy por los pelos el nuevo single de LCD Soundsystem, ‘Call the Police’, que no ha entusiasmado demasiado a nuestros lectores. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|2
|5
|1
|11
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|3
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|4
|6
|1
|10
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|3
|2
|21
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|6
|7
|6
|2
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|7
|8
|2
|13
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|8
|9
|3
|24
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|9
|12
|2
|9
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|10
|10
|1
|26
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|32
|11
|2
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|12
|11
|7
|16
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|13
|15
|7
|12
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|15
|17
|8
|8
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|16
|18
|3
|13
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|17
|23
|16
|2
|Lost in Your Light
|Dua Lipa ft Miguel
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Quit
|Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande
|Vota
|19
|27
|9
|4
|Desafío
|Arca
|Vota
|20
|21
|11
|6
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|21
|14
|11
|6
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|22
|20
|20
|2
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|23
|37
|21
|3
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Vota
|24
|13
|3
|5
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|25
|24
|14
|7
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|26
|38
|8
|12
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|27
|16
|11
|4
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|28
|19
|3
|6
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|29
|20
|20
|4
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|30
|26
|12
|8
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|31
|31
|17
|11
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|32
|30
|30
|2
|That’s What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|Vota
|33
|29
|3
|7
|Saturnz Barz
|Gorillaz
|Vota
|34
|34
|9
|10
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|35
|35
|34
|2
|Chanel
|Frank Ocean
|Vota
|36
|36
|35
|2
|Total Entertainment Forever
|Father John Misty
|Vota
|37
|40
|15
|18
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|38
|33
|8
|6
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|39
|28
|15
|12
|Automaton
|Jamiroquai
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Call the Police
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tú que vienes a rondarme
|Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés
|Vota
|–
|Pez en bicicleta
|Tronco
|Vota
|–
|Say My Name
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|–
|Are You Looking for Action?
|Kasabian
|Vota
|–
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|–
|Yemaya
|Kele Okereke
|Vota
|–
|5 Billion In Diamonds
|Gravity Rules
|Vota
|–
|Love Under the Lights
|DAWN
|Vota
|–
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|–
|Render Me Numb
|Belako
|Vota
|–
|Windswept
|Johnny Jewel
|Vota
|–
|Leones en la lluvia
|Summer Spree
|Vota
|–
|La Llamada (ft Zaida Carmona)
|Papa Topo
|Vota
|–
|Die 4 You
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Kill My Vibe
|Sigrid
|Vota
|–
|Ay Marie Kondo
|L Kan
|Vota