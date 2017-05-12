Lana del Rey y The Weeknd, nuevo nº1 de JENESAISPOP

Lana del Rey ha vuelto a ocupar el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, ahora no con ‘Love’ sino con el segundo sencillo de su próximo disco, una colaboración con The Weeknd que hemos incluido en nuestra playlist con las mejores canciones del momento. Entran en la nueva lista Haim con ‘Want You Back’ en el puesto 14, Cashmere Cat con Ariana Grande y muy por los pelos el nuevo single de LCD Soundsystem, ‘Call the Police’, que no ha entusiasmado demasiado a nuestros lectores. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.