Estrenado el tráiler del biopic de Michael Jackson de Lifetime

‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland’ es el nombre del biopic sobre Michael Jackson que se estrenará en un par de semanas en Lifetime en Estados Unidos. Será exactamente el 29 de mayo. De momento se ha compartido el primer tráiler de la película, en el que se ve cómo fueron las últimas semanas de su vida, a medio camino entre la preparación de la que iba a ser su última gira y también su vida familiar, destacando la frase “no quiere ser El Rey del Pop, solo quiere ser Mike, un padre normal americano”.

‘Searching for Neverland’ se basa en el best seller ‘Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days’, un libro escrito en 2014 por sus guardaespaldas Bill Whitfield y Javon Beard. Lifetime ya ha presentado otros biopics de TLC, Aaliyah o Toni Braxton y en este caso han contado con un imitador de Michael llamado Navi, que lleva en esto más de 20 años, como dice su página web oficial.

Por otro lado, la hija de Michael Paris Jackson ha sido noticia en los últimos días por defender su derecho a posar desnuda o en topless en Instagram. “Si no estáis de acuerdo y queréis dejar de seguirme, me parece bien, pero no voy a disculparme”, indicaba, recibiendo decenas de miles de apoyos.