Carly Rae Jepsen, Amateur, C.Tangana, Rosalía y Kali Uchis entran en nuestra lista semanal

Miley Cyrus con ‘Malibu’ sí es número 1 en nuestra lista semanal votada por el público. La canción ha sido reivindicada recientemente incluso por nuestra redactora Angéle Leciel, poco amiga del pop comercial. Esta semana llegan al top 40 los nuevos singles de Carly Rae Jepsen, Amateur, C.Tangana, Rosalía (por separado, esta vez) y Kali Uchis. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras canciones favoritas aquí. Recordad echar un vistazo a nuestra nueva lista de candidatos.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|2
|7
|2
|2
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|9
|4
|2
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|13
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|11
|2
|16
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|7
|3
|1
|14
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|6
|1
|6
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|11
|8
|2
|24
|Million Reasons
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|12
|16
|7
|15
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|13
|10
|1
|29
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|12
|2
|12
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|15
|14
|3
|27
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|16
|21
|16
|6
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Vota
|17
|28
|17
|4
|Quit
|Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande
|Vota
|18
|17
|3
|9
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|19
|20
|19
|7
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|20
|22
|11
|9
|Mo Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|21
|33
|7
|19
|Move Your Body
|Sia
|Vota
|22
|15
|13
|4
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|23
|13
|13
|4
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|24
|24
|11
|7
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|25
|–
|25
|1
|El Golpe
|Amateur
|Vota
|26
|31
|9
|13
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|27
|36
|17
|14
|Slide
|Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean
|Vota
|28
|18
|18
|3
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|29
|37
|14
|10
|Passion Fruit
|Drake
|Vota
|30
|40
|11
|9
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|32
|19
|8
|15
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|Vota
|33
|30
|8
|11
|3 AM (Pull Up)
|Charli XCX ft MØ
|Vota
|34
|26
|3
|8
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|35
|27
|12
|11
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|36
|32
|32
|5
|Total Entertainment Forever
|Father John Misty
|Vota
|37
|29
|8
|9
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|De plata
|Rosalía
|Vota
|39
|35
|3
|16
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Tyrant
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|–
|Traketeo
|Ms Nina, Beauty Brain
|Vota
|–
|Holding On
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|–
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|–
|Wall of Glass
|Liam Gallagher
|Vota
|–
|Isotype
|OMD
|Vota
|–
|Reborn
|Rae Morris
|Vota
|–
|Skyline
|Broken Social Scene
|Vota
|–
|Áfrika
|Clubz
|Vota
|–
|Jacaranda
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|–
|Sexy Time
|Alien Tango
|Vota
|–
|Regeneration
|InHeaven
|Vota
|–
|Iluminados
|Fangoria
|Vota
|–
|Acuérdate
|Depedro, Fuel Fandango
|Vota