Carly Rae Jepsen, Amateur, C.Tangana, Rosalía y Kali Uchis entran en nuestra lista semanal

Por | 02 Jun 17, 21:12

miley-malibuMiley Cyrus con ‘Malibu’ sí es número 1 en nuestra lista semanal votada por el público. La canción ha sido reivindicada recientemente incluso por nuestra redactora Angéle Leciel, poco amiga del pop comercial. Esta semana llegan al top 40 los nuevos singles de Carly Rae Jepsen, Amateur, C.Tangana, Rosalía (por separado, esta vez) y Kali Uchis. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras canciones favoritas aquí. Recordad echar un vistazo a nuestra nueva lista de candidatos.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 3 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
2 7 2 2 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
3 1 1 6 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 9 4 2 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
5 4 1 13 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 11 2 16 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
7 3 1 14 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 6 1 6 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
9 5 5 5 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
10 10 1 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
11 8 2 24 Million Reasons Lady Gaga Vota
12 16 7 15 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
13 10 1 29 On Hold The xx Vota
14 12 2 12 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
15 14 3 27 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
16 21 16 6 Hard Times Paramore Vota
17 28 17 4 Quit Cashmere Cat ft Ariana Grande Vota
18 17 3 9 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
19 20 19 7 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
20 22 11 9 Mo Bounce Iggy Azalea Vota
21 33 7 19 Move Your Body Sia Vota
22 15 13 4 Want You Back Haim Vota
23 13 13 4 Right Now Haim Vota
24 24 11 7 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
25 25 1 El Golpe Amateur Vota
26 31 9 13 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
27 36 17 14 Slide Calvin Harris, Migos, Frank Ocean Vota
28 18 18 3 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
29 37 14 10 Passion Fruit Drake Vota
30 40 11 9 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
31 31 1 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
32 19 8 15 Catalina Rosalía Vota
33 30 8 11 3 AM (Pull Up) Charli XCX ft MØ Vota
34 26 3 8 Notget Björk Vota
35 27 12 11 3WW alt-J Vota
36 32 32 5 Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Vota
37 29 8 9 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
38 38 1 De plata Rosalía Vota
39 35 3 16 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
40 40 1 Tyrant Kali Uchis Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
Traketeo Ms Nina, Beauty Brain Vota
Holding On The War on Drugs Vota
Perfect Places Lorde Vota
Wall of Glass Liam Gallagher Vota
Isotype OMD Vota
Reborn Rae Morris Vota
Skyline Broken Social Scene Vota
Áfrika Clubz Vota
Jacaranda Bad Gyal Vota
Sexy Time Alien Tango Vota
Regeneration InHeaven Vota
Iluminados Fangoria Vota
Acuérdate Depedro, Fuel Fandango Vota

