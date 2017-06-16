‘Everything Now’ de Arcade Fire, nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP

Arcade Fire son el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con su penúltimo single ‘Eveything Now’, anticipo de un nuevo disco que sacan el próximo 28 de julio. Además, suben considerablemente los últimos sencillos de Triángulo de amor bizarro (‘Barca quemada’) y C. Tangana (‘Mala mujer’). Tenemos además 5 suculentas entradas en la parte baja de la tabla: Susanne Sundfør, Alvvays, Dorian, Novedades Carminha y Zola Jesus. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|3
|3
|1
|15
|Green Light
|Lorde
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|6
|6
|1
|31
|On Hold
|The xx
|7
|15
|2
|18
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|8
|7
|1
|16
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|9
|10
|2
|4
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|10
|11
|2
|14
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|11
|23
|11
|9
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|12
|12
|5
|8
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|13
|19
|13
|3
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|14
|37
|3
|10
|Notget
|Björk
|15
|9
|1
|8
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|16
|14
|3
|29
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|17
|17
|3
|11
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|18
|26
|12
|13
|3WW
|alt-J
|19
|16
|7
|17
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|20
|36
|18
|5
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|21
|12
|4
|4
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|22
|8
|8
|3
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|23
|30
|9
|15
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|24
|39
|8
|11
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|25
|18
|13
|6
|Want You Back
|Haim
|26
|22
|22
|3
|De plata
|Rosalía
|27
|27
|13
|6
|Right Now
|Haim
|28
|28
|28
|2
|Iluminados
|Fangoria
|29
|32
|3
|18
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|30
|20
|8
|17
|Catalina
|Rosalía
|31
|25
|11
|9
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Undercover
|Susanne Sundfør
|33
|35
|33
|2
|Holding On
|The War on Drugs
|34
|34
|25
|3
|El Golpe
|Amateur
|35
|40
|12
|10
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|36
|–
|36
|1
|In Undertow
|Alvvays
|37
|29
|16
|8
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Hasta que caiga el sol
|Dorian
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Te quiero igual
|Novedades Carminha
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Exhumed
|Zola Jesus
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|The Way You Used To
|Queens of the Stone Age
|–
|The Man
|The Killers
|–
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|–
|Machine
|The Horrors
|–
|Can’t Do
|Everything Everything
|–
|El grande
|Cómo vivir en el campo
|–
|Get Lost
|Washed Out
|–
|Horóscopo
|Wild Honey
|–
|Yuk Foo
|Wolf Alice
|–
|Late Night
|Odesza
|–
|Blend
|Aldous Harding
|–
|Duele
|Bomba Estéreo
