‘Everything Now’ de Arcade Fire, nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP

Por | 16 Jun 17, 16:48

arcadefire2017Arcade Fire son el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con su penúltimo single ‘Eveything Now’, anticipo de un nuevo disco que sacan el próximo 28 de julio. Además, suben considerablemente los últimos sencillos de Triángulo de amor bizarro (‘Barca quemada’) y C. Tangana (‘Mala mujer’). Tenemos además 5 suculentas entradas en la parte baja de la tabla: Susanne Sundfør, Alvvays, Dorian, Novedades Carminha y Zola Jesus. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 1 2 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
2 2 1 8 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 3 1 15 Green Light Lorde Vota
4 1 1 5 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
5 5 5 2 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
6 6 1 31 On Hold The xx Vota
7 15 2 18 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
8 7 1 16 Love Lana del Rey Vota
9 10 2 4 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
10 11 2 14 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
11 23 11 9 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
12 12 5 8 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
13 19 13 3 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
14 37 3 10 Notget Björk Vota
15 9 1 8 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
16 14 3 29 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
17 17 3 11 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
18 26 12 13 3WW alt-J Vota
19 16 7 17 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
20 36 18 5 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
21 12 4 4 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
22 8 8 3 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
23 30 9 15 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
24 39 8 11 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
25 18 13 6 Want You Back Haim Vota
26 22 22 3 De plata Rosalía Vota
27 27 13 6 Right Now Haim Vota
28 28 28 2 Iluminados Fangoria Vota
29 32 3 18 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
30 20 8 17 Catalina Rosalía Vota
31 25 11 9 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
32 32 1 Undercover Susanne Sundfør Vota
33 35 33 2 Holding On The War on Drugs Vota
34 34 25 3 El Golpe Amateur Vota
35 40 12 10 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
36 36 1 In Undertow Alvvays Vota
37 29 16 8 Hard Times Paramore Vota
38 38 1 Hasta que caiga el sol Dorian Vota
39 39 1 Te quiero igual Novedades Carminha Vota
40 40 1 Exhumed Zola Jesus Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
The Way You Used To Queens of the Stone Age Vota
The Man The Killers Vota
Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
Machine The Horrors Vota
Can’t Do Everything Everything Vota
El grande Cómo vivir en el campo Vota
Get Lost Washed Out Vota
Horóscopo Wild Honey Vota
Yuk Foo Wolf Alice Vota
Late Night Odesza Vota
Blend Aldous Harding Vota
Duele Bomba Estéreo Vota

