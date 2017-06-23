‘Perfect Places’, nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP

lorde-tour-2017Lorde vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, pero ahora no con ‘Green Light’, el tema que abre ‘Melodrama’, sino con ‘Perfect Places’, el tema que lo cierra. Aunque aún no tiene vídeo, el tema sí es el segundo sencillo oficial de su segundo disco. Entre las novedades de la semana, Cigarettes After Sex, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age y The Horrors. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 5 1 3 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 2 1 9 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 1 1 3 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
4 4 1 6 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
5 3 1 16 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 8 1 17 Love Lana del Rey Vota
7 9 2 5 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
8 22 8 4 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
9 21 4 5 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
10 6 1 32 On Hold The xx Vota
11 13 10 4 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
12 10 2 15 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
13 12 5 9 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
14 17 3 12 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
15 7 2 19 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
16 14 3 11 Notget Björk Vota
17 16 3 30 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
18 11 11 10 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
19 19 7 18 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
20 20 18 6 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
21 21 1 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
22 15 1 9 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
23 23 9 16 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
24 31 11 10 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
25 29 3 19 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
26 27 13 7 Right Now Haim Vota
27 27 1 The Man The Killers Vota
28 28 1 The Way You Used To Queens of the Stone Age Vota
29 24 8 12 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
30 35 12 11 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
31 31 1 Machine The Horrors Vota
32 18 12 14 3WW alt-J Vota
33 26 22 4 De plata Rosalía Vota
34 28 28 3 Iluminados Fangoria Vota
35 34 25 4 El Golpe Amateur Vota
36 25 13 7 Want You Back Haim Vota
37 32 32 2 Undercover Susanne Sundfør Vota
38 33 33 3 Holding On The War on Drugs Vota
39 36 36 2 In Undertow Alvvays Vota
40 37 16 9 Hard Times Paramore Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
Omnion Hercules & Love Affair ft Sharon Van Etten Vota
Overnight Parcels Vota
It’s Happening Again Agnes Obel Vota
Drew Barrymore SZA Vota
Alegrías y pesares Rocío Márquez Vota
Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
Looking for the Rain UNKLE ft Mark Lanegan, ESKA Vota
Heart Basel The Drums Vota

  • Inc.

    Definitivamente, la lista de éxitos de JNSP, pertenece a un mundo paralelo…

