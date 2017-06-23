‘Perfect Places’, nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP

Lorde vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, pero ahora no con ‘Green Light’, el tema que abre ‘Melodrama’, sino con ‘Perfect Places’, el tema que lo cierra. Aunque aún no tiene vídeo, el tema sí es el segundo sencillo oficial de su segundo disco. Entre las novedades de la semana, Cigarettes After Sex, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age y The Horrors. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.