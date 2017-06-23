‘Perfect Places’, nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP

Lorde vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, pero ahora no con ‘Green Light’, el tema que abre ‘Melodrama’, sino con ‘Perfect Places’, el tema que lo cierra. Aunque aún no tiene vídeo, el tema sí es el segundo sencillo oficial de su segundo disco. Entre las novedades de la semana, Cigarettes After Sex, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age y The Horrors. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|5
|3
|1
|16
|Green Light
|Lorde
|6
|8
|1
|17
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|7
|9
|2
|5
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|8
|22
|8
|4
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|9
|21
|4
|5
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|10
|6
|1
|32
|On Hold
|The xx
|11
|13
|10
|4
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|12
|10
|2
|15
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|13
|12
|5
|9
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|14
|17
|3
|12
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|15
|7
|2
|19
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|16
|14
|3
|11
|Notget
|Björk
|17
|16
|3
|30
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|18
|11
|11
|10
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|19
|19
|7
|18
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|20
|20
|18
|6
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|22
|15
|1
|9
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|23
|23
|9
|16
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|24
|31
|11
|10
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|25
|29
|3
|19
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|26
|27
|13
|7
|Right Now
|Haim
|27
|–
|27
|1
|The Man
|The Killers
|28
|–
|28
|1
|The Way You Used To
|Queens of the Stone Age
|29
|24
|8
|12
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|30
|35
|12
|11
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Machine
|The Horrors
|32
|18
|12
|14
|3WW
|alt-J
|33
|26
|22
|4
|De plata
|Rosalía
|34
|28
|28
|3
|Iluminados
|Fangoria
|35
|34
|25
|4
|El Golpe
|Amateur
|36
|25
|13
|7
|Want You Back
|Haim
|37
|32
|32
|2
|Undercover
|Susanne Sundfør
|38
|33
|33
|3
|Holding On
|The War on Drugs
|39
|36
|36
|2
|In Undertow
|Alvvays
|40
|37
|16
|9
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|–
|Omnion
|Hercules & Love Affair ft Sharon Van Etten
|–
|Overnight
|Parcels
|–
|It’s Happening Again
|Agnes Obel
|–
|Drew Barrymore
|SZA
|–
|Alegrías y pesares
|Rocío Márquez
|–
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|–
|Looking for the Rain
|UNKLE ft Mark Lanegan, ESKA
|–
|Heart Basel
|The Drums
Etiquetas: cigarettes after sex, queens of the stone age, the horrors, the killers