London Grammar, Vitalic con LBQ, SZA y The Drums entran en nuestra lista semanal

‘Perfect Places’ continúa siendo por segunda semana consecutiva la canción más votada por nuestros lectores, mientras la propia Lorde continúa en el puesto 2 con su single anterior, ‘Green Light’, que ya fue también número 1 en nuestra humilde lista semanal. Entre las subidas más destacadas, tenemos ‘Mala mujer’ de C. Tangana, ya situada en el número 4, o ‘Want You Back’ de Haim. Entran ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’ de London Grammar, Vitalic con su tema con La Bien Querida, SZA y The Drums. Nos despedimos de la colaboración de Grimes y Janelle Monáe, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 20 semanas de permanencia. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.