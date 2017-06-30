London Grammar, Vitalic con LBQ, SZA y The Drums entran en nuestra lista semanal

‘Perfect Places’ continúa siendo por segunda semana consecutiva la canción más votada por nuestros lectores, mientras la propia Lorde continúa en el puesto 2 con su single anterior, ‘Green Light’, que ya fue también número 1 en nuestra humilde lista semanal. Entre las subidas más destacadas, tenemos ‘Mala mujer’ de C. Tangana, ya situada en el número 4, o ‘Want You Back’ de Haim. Entran ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’ de London Grammar, Vitalic con su tema con La Bien Querida, SZA y The Drums. Nos despedimos de la colaboración de Grimes y Janelle Monáe, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 20 semanas de permanencia. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|2
|5
|1
|17
|Green Light
|Lorde
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|4
|11
|4
|5
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|5
|3
|1
|4
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|6
|4
|1
|7
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|7
|6
|1
|18
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|8
|36
|8
|8
|Want You Back
|Haim
|9
|12
|2
|16
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|10
|8
|8
|5
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|11
|10
|1
|33
|On Hold
|The xx
|12
|7
|2
|6
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|13
|13
|5
|10
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|14
|9
|4
|6
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|15
|15
|2
|20
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|16
|17
|3
|31
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|17
|22
|1
|10
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|19
|26
|13
|8
|Right Now
|Haim
|20
|19
|7
|19
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|21
|18
|11
|11
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|22
|21
|21
|2
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|23
|24
|11
|11
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|24
|25
|3
|20
|Venus Fly
|Grimes ft Janelle Monáe
|25
|27
|25
|2
|The Man
|The Killers
|26
|33
|22
|5
|De plata
|Rosalía
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|28
|16
|3
|12
|Notget
|Björk
|29
|30
|11
|12
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|30
|28
|28
|2
|The Way You Used To
|Queens of the Stone Age
|31
|40
|16
|10
|Hard Times
|Paramore
|32
|14
|3
|13
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|33
|23
|9
|17
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|34
|20
|18
|7
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|35
|29
|8
|13
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|36
|32
|12
|15
|3WW
|alt-J
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Drew Barrymore
|SZA
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Heart Basel
|The Drums
|39
|34
|28
|4
|Iluminados
|Fangoria
|40
|31
|31
|2
|Machine
|The Horrors
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Alegrías y pesares
|Rocío Márquez
|–
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|–
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|–
|New York
|St Vincent
|–
|Party in the Dark
|Mogwai
|–
|I Dare You
|The xx
|–
|El amado distraído
|Algora
|–
|Something Here
|Day Wave
|–
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|–
|Fool’s Errand
|Fleet Foxes
