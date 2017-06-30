London Grammar, Vitalic con LBQ, SZA y The Drums entran en nuestra lista semanal

Por | 30 Jun 17, 19:16

lbq-vitalic‘Perfect Places’ continúa siendo por segunda semana consecutiva la canción más votada por nuestros lectores, mientras la propia Lorde continúa en el puesto 2 con su single anterior, ‘Green Light’, que ya fue también número 1 en nuestra humilde lista semanal. Entre las subidas más destacadas, tenemos ‘Mala mujer’ de C. Tangana, ya situada en el número 4, o ‘Want You Back’ de Haim. Entran ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’ de London Grammar, Vitalic con su tema con La Bien Querida, SZA y The Drums. Nos despedimos de la colaboración de Grimes y Janelle Monáe, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 20 semanas de permanencia. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 5 1 17 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 2 1 10 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 11 4 5 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
5 3 1 4 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
6 4 1 7 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
7 6 1 18 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 36 8 8 Want You Back Haim Vota
9 12 2 16 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
10 8 8 5 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
11 10 1 33 On Hold The xx Vota
12 7 2 6 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
13 13 5 10 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
14 9 4 6 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
15 15 2 20 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
16 17 3 31 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
17 22 1 10 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
18 18 1 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
19 26 13 8 Right Now Haim Vota
20 19 7 19 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
21 18 11 11 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
22 21 21 2 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
23 24 11 11 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
24 25 3 20 Venus Fly Grimes ft Janelle Monáe Vota
25 27 25 2 The Man The Killers Vota
26 33 22 5 De plata Rosalía Vota
27 27 1 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
28 16 3 12 Notget Björk Vota
29 30 11 12 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
30 28 28 2 The Way You Used To Queens of the Stone Age Vota
31 40 16 10 Hard Times Paramore Vota
32 14 3 13 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
33 23 9 17 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
34 20 18 7 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
35 29 8 13 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
36 32 12 15 3WW alt-J Vota
37 37 1 Drew Barrymore SZA Vota
38 38 1 Heart Basel The Drums Vota
39 34 28 4 Iluminados Fangoria Vota
40 31 31 2 Machine The Horrors Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Alegrías y pesares Rocío Márquez Vota
7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
New York St Vincent Vota
Party in the Dark Mogwai Vota
I Dare You The xx Vota
El amado distraído Algora Vota
Something Here Day Wave Vota
Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
Fool’s Errand Fleet Foxes Vota

