The xx, Calvin Harris, La Bien Querida, St Vincent y Beth Ditto, entran en lo más votado

10 Jul 17

jamie-xx-webLorde repite en el número 1 de vuestras canciones favoritas con su nuevo single ‘Perfect Places’, el cual sigue de momento sin videoclip. No obstante, tenemos varias entradas nuevas, y una de ellas llega al puesto 4. Se trata de ‘I Dare You’ de The xx, que sí acaba de estrenar videoclip y desde esta semana compite con los dos singles anteriores de The xx en nuestro top. ‘On Hold’ suma 34 semanas, récord de permanencia, y aún en el número 8. También entran ‘Feels’, lo nuevo de Calvin Harris, Pharrell y compañía; ‘7 días juntos’, el single de La Bien Querida con Joan Miquel Oliver; ‘New York’ de St Vincent; y ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto. También es semana de despedida y nos abandonan, al llevar 20 semanas o más y aparecer en la parte baja de la tabla ‘Feel It Coming’ de The Weeknd, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ de Katy Perry y ‘Love on the Brain’ de Rihanna, que llevaba con nosotros 32 semanas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 2 1 18 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 3 1 11 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 4 1 I Dare You The xx Vota
5 7 1 19 Love Lana del Rey Vota
6 5 1 5 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
7 4 4 6 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
8 11 1 34 On Hold The xx Vota
9 6 1 8 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
10 25 10 3 The Man The Killers Vota
11 11 1 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
12 8 8 9 Want You Back Haim Vota
13 13 5 11 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
14 19 13 9 Right Now Haim Vota
15 18 15 2 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
16 12 2 7 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
17 14 4 7 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
18 18 1 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
19 10 8 6 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
20 9 2 17 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
21 15 2 21 Chained to the Rhythm Katy Perry Vota
22 22 21 3 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
23 17 1 11 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
24 16 3 32 Love on the Brain Rihanna Vota
25 20 7 20 Feel It Coming The Weeknd Vota
26 28 3 13 Notget Björk Vota
27 27 1 New York St Vincent Vota
28 27 27 2 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
29 36 12 16 3WW alt-J Vota
30 21 11 12 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
31 34 18 8 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
32 23 11 12 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
33 26 22 6 De plata Rosalía Vota
34 33 9 18 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
35 35 1 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
36 29 11 13 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
37 32 3 14 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
38 37 37 2 Drew Barrymore SZA Vota
39 35 8 14 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
40 38 38 2 Heart Basel The Drums Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Offering Cults Vota
Praying Kesha Vota
Dreamboat Evripidis and His Tragedies Vota
Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
Brother Kodaline Vota
Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
Black Francis The Orwells Vota
Children of Destiny Neil Young + Promise of the Real Vota
Lights Out Royal Blood Vota
Chántal Birkins Vota
Who Dat Boy Tyler, the Creator Vota
The Story of O.J. Jay Z Vota
Summer Days Rhye Vota
Swimming Pool Summer Capital Cities Vota
New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
No ti amo Lucky Soul Vota
Airborne Cut Copy Vota

