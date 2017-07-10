The xx, Calvin Harris, La Bien Querida, St Vincent y Beth Ditto, entran en lo más votado

Lorde repite en el número 1 de vuestras canciones favoritas con su nuevo single ‘Perfect Places’, el cual sigue de momento sin videoclip. No obstante, tenemos varias entradas nuevas, y una de ellas llega al puesto 4. Se trata de ‘I Dare You’ de The xx, que sí acaba de estrenar videoclip y desde esta semana compite con los dos singles anteriores de The xx en nuestro top. ‘On Hold’ suma 34 semanas, récord de permanencia, y aún en el número 8. También entran ‘Feels’, lo nuevo de Calvin Harris, Pharrell y compañía; ‘7 días juntos’, el single de La Bien Querida con Joan Miquel Oliver; ‘New York’ de St Vincent; y ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto. También es semana de despedida y nos abandonan, al llevar 20 semanas o más y aparecer en la parte baja de la tabla ‘Feel It Coming’ de The Weeknd, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ de Katy Perry y ‘Love on the Brain’ de Rihanna, que llevaba con nosotros 32 semanas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|18
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|11
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|5
|7
|1
|19
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|6
|5
|1
|5
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|7
|4
|4
|6
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|8
|11
|1
|34
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|9
|6
|1
|8
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|10
|25
|10
|3
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|12
|8
|8
|9
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|13
|13
|5
|11
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|14
|19
|13
|9
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|15
|18
|15
|2
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|16
|12
|2
|7
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|17
|14
|4
|7
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|19
|10
|8
|6
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|20
|9
|2
|17
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|21
|15
|2
|21
|Chained to the Rhythm
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|22
|22
|21
|3
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|23
|17
|1
|11
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|24
|16
|3
|32
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Vota
|25
|20
|7
|20
|Feel It Coming
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|26
|28
|3
|13
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|28
|27
|27
|2
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|29
|36
|12
|16
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|30
|21
|11
|12
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|31
|34
|18
|8
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|32
|23
|11
|12
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|33
|26
|22
|6
|De plata
|Rosalía
|Vota
|34
|33
|9
|18
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|36
|29
|11
|13
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|37
|32
|3
|14
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|38
|37
|37
|2
|Drew Barrymore
|SZA
|Vota
|39
|35
|8
|14
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|40
|38
|38
|2
|Heart Basel
|The Drums
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Offering
|Cults
|Vota
|–
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|–
|Dreamboat
|Evripidis and His Tragedies
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|–
|Brother
|Kodaline
|Vota
|–
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|–
|Black Francis
|The Orwells
|Vota
|–
|Children of Destiny
|Neil Young + Promise of the Real
|Vota
|–
|Lights Out
|Royal Blood
|Vota
|–
|Chántal
|Birkins
|Vota
|–
|Who Dat Boy
|Tyler, the Creator
|Vota
|–
|The Story of O.J.
|Jay Z
|Vota
|–
|Summer Days
|Rhye
|Vota
|–
|Swimming Pool Summer
|Capital Cities
|Vota
|–
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|–
|No ti amo
|Lucky Soul
|Vota
|–
|Airborne
|Cut Copy
|Vota