The xx, Calvin Harris, La Bien Querida, St Vincent y Beth Ditto, entran en lo más votado

Lorde repite en el número 1 de vuestras canciones favoritas con su nuevo single ‘Perfect Places’, el cual sigue de momento sin videoclip. No obstante, tenemos varias entradas nuevas, y una de ellas llega al puesto 4. Se trata de ‘I Dare You’ de The xx, que sí acaba de estrenar videoclip y desde esta semana compite con los dos singles anteriores de The xx en nuestro top. ‘On Hold’ suma 34 semanas, récord de permanencia, y aún en el número 8. También entran ‘Feels’, lo nuevo de Calvin Harris, Pharrell y compañía; ‘7 días juntos’, el single de La Bien Querida con Joan Miquel Oliver; ‘New York’ de St Vincent; y ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto. También es semana de despedida y nos abandonan, al llevar 20 semanas o más y aparecer en la parte baja de la tabla ‘Feel It Coming’ de The Weeknd, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ de Katy Perry y ‘Love on the Brain’ de Rihanna, que llevaba con nosotros 32 semanas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.