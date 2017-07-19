Katy ft Nicki, Kesha, Dua Lipa y Wolf Alice, nuevas entradas en nuestra lista semanal

El nuevo top 40 que esta vez llega con unos días de retraso vuelve a estar dominado por dos canciones de Lorde, especialmente ‘Perfect Places’, que continúa una semana más en el número 1. A su vez, damos la bienvenida a algunos de los últimos singles editados, que han recibido los suficientes votos del público como para llegar al top 40. Son ‘Swish Swish’ de Katy Perry con Nicki Minaj, coincidiendo con su lyric video, ‘Praying’ de Kesha’, ‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa y la estupenda ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ de Wolf Alice. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|19
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|2
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|12
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|6
|1
|6
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|7
|5
|1
|20
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|9
|1
|9
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|9
|8
|1
|35
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|10
|11
|10
|2
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|11
|20
|2
|18
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|13
|27
|13
|2
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|14
|17
|4
|8
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|15
|12
|8
|10
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|16
|7
|4
|7
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|18
|23
|1
|12
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|19
|13
|5
|12
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|20
|18
|18
|2
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|21
|10
|10
|4
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|22
|14
|13
|10
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|23
|16
|2
|8
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|24
|19
|8
|7
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|25
|26
|3
|14
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|26
|15
|15
|3
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|27
|22
|21
|4
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|28
|28
|27
|3
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|29
|31
|18
|9
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|30
|35
|30
|2
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|31
|37
|3
|15
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|32
|32
|11
|13
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|33
|34
|9
|19
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|34
|36
|11
|14
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|35
|29
|12
|17
|3WW
|alt-J
|Vota
|36
|30
|11
|13
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|37
|33
|22
|7
|De plata
|Rosalía
|Vota
|38
|38
|37
|3
|Drew Barrymore
|SZA
|Vota
|39
|39
|8
|15
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Three Futures
|Torres
|Vota
|–
|Marzo mayea
|Templeton
|Vota
|–
|Cellophane
|METZ
|Vota
|–
|A Private Understanding
|Protomartyr
|Vota
|–
|Train Lines
|Mount Kimbie ft King Krule
|Vota
|–
|Cigarette
|Marika Hackman
|Vota
|–
|Less Than
|Nine Inch Nails
|Vota
|–
|Ella
|Brisa Fenoy
|Vota
|–
|Offering
|Cults
|Vota
|–
|Brother
|Kodaline
|Vota
|–
|1UL
|Danny L Harle
|Vota