Katy ft Nicki, Kesha, Dua Lipa y Wolf Alice, nuevas entradas en nuestra lista semanal

Por | 19 Jul 17, 12:10

katy-swishswish-thevoiceEl nuevo top 40 que esta vez llega con unos días de retraso vuelve a estar dominado por dos canciones de Lorde, especialmente ‘Perfect Places’, que continúa una semana más en el número 1. A su vez, damos la bienvenida a algunos de los últimos singles editados, que han recibido los suficientes votos del público como para llegar al top 40. Son ‘Swish Swish’ de Katy Perry con Nicki Minaj, coincidiendo con su lyric video, ‘Praying’ de Kesha’, ‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa y la estupenda ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ de Wolf Alice. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones -que no artistas- favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 6 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 2 1 19 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 4 3 2 I Dare You The xx Vota
4 3 1 12 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
5 6 1 6 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
6 6 1 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
7 5 1 20 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 9 1 9 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
9 8 1 35 On Hold The xx Vota
10 11 10 2 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
11 20 2 18 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
12 12 1 Praying Kesha Vota
13 27 13 2 New York St Vincent Vota
14 17 4 8 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
15 12 8 10 Want You Back Haim Vota
16 7 4 7 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
17 17 1 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
18 23 1 12 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
19 13 5 12 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
20 18 18 2 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
21 10 10 4 The Man The Killers Vota
22 14 13 10 Right Now Haim Vota
23 16 2 8 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
24 19 8 7 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
25 26 3 14 Notget Björk Vota
26 15 15 3 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
27 22 21 4 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
28 28 27 3 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
29 31 18 9 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
30 35 30 2 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
31 37 3 15 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
32 32 11 13 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
33 34 9 19 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes Vota
34 36 11 14 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
35 29 12 17 3WW alt-J Vota
36 30 11 13 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
37 33 22 7 De plata Rosalía Vota
38 38 37 3 Drew Barrymore SZA Vota
39 39 8 15 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
40 40 1 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Three Futures Torres Vota
Marzo mayea Templeton Vota
Cellophane METZ Vota
A Private Understanding Protomartyr Vota
Train Lines Mount Kimbie ft King Krule Vota
Cigarette Marika Hackman Vota
Less Than Nine Inch Nails Vota
Ella Brisa Fenoy Vota
Offering Cults Vota
Brother Kodaline Vota
1UL Danny L Harle Vota

  • Axwell

    ¿On Hold 35 semanas en lista? ¿Varios artistas con dobletes y tripletes en lista? Esto parecen los40…

    Saludos Musicales.

