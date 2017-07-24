Katy Perry, por primera vez top 1 de nuestra lista semanal

Katy Perry alcanza por primera vez el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal gracias al lyric video de ‘Swish Swish’, su tema con Nicki Minaj. Algunos de sus hits, como ‘Dark Horse’, han sido sleepers, ¿pero dónde estaba nuestro público cuando salió ‘Roar’? Votando claramente por ‘Applause’ de Lady Gaga. ¿Y cuando salió ‘Chained to the Rhythm’? Votando claramente por Los Planetas o Lana del Rey. Curiosamente, ‘Witness’ ha sido también el primer número 1 en la lista de ventas española para Perry. Aunque la cantante ha perdido público a espuertas, parece que fideliza al interesado por la música dance muy ligeramente underground. ‘Swish Swish’ desbanca así a ‘Perfect Places’ de Lorde tras varias semanas de reinado. Esta semana la única entrada es la de Danny L. Harle con ‘1UL’ mientras nos despedimos de ‘¡Viva!’ de Los Punsetes al llevar más de 20 semanas y aparecer en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|6
|1
|2
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|13
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|21
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|8
|1
|10
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|6
|7
|1
|21
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|10
|7
|3
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|8
|17
|8
|2
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|9
|14
|4
|9
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|10
|3
|3
|3
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|12
|11
|2
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|12
|5
|1
|7
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|13
|9
|1
|36
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|16
|4
|8
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|15
|19
|5
|13
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|16
|11
|2
|19
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|Vota
|17
|24
|8
|8
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|18
|18
|1
|13
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|19
|23
|2
|9
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|20
|15
|8
|11
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|21
|20
|18
|3
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|22
|32
|11
|14
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|23
|33
|9
|20
|¡Viva!
|Los Punsetes
|24
|13
|13
|3
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|25
|25
|3
|15
|Notget
|Björk
|Vota
|26
|26
|15
|4
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|27
|36
|11
|14
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|28
|27
|21
|5
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|29
|21
|10
|5
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|30
|22
|13
|11
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|31
|28
|27
|4
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|32
|31
|3
|16
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|33
|34
|11
|15
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|34
|30
|30
|3
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|35
|29
|18
|10
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|36
|37
|22
|8
|De plata
|Rosalía
|Vota
|37
|39
|8
|16
|Saturn
|Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|1UL
|Danny L Harle
|Vota
|39
|38
|37
|4
|Drew Barrymore
|SZA
|Vota
|40
|40
|40
|2
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Marzo mayea
|Templeton
|Vota
|–
|Precipicio
|Futuro Terror
|Vota
|–
|Omnion
|Hercules and Love Affair
|Vota
|–
|Strangest Thing
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|–
|Valley Boy
|Wolf Parade
|Vota
|–
|Touch Me,
I’m Driving
|Captains
|Vota
|–
|Pónmelo suavito
|Sandro Jeeawock ft One Path
|Vota
|–
|That Thing
|Hazel English
|Vota
|–
|Physical
|The Aces
|Vota
|–
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|Vota
|–
|Macaulay Culkin
|Ladilla Rusa
|Vota
|–
|Californian Light
|Childhood
|Vota
|–
|Get Lost
|Washed Out
|Vota
|–
|Bicep
|TRST
|Vota
|–
|La lava
|Dënver
|Vota