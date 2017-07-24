Katy Perry, por primera vez top 1 de nuestra lista semanal

katy-swishswish-thevoiceKaty Perry alcanza por primera vez el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal gracias al lyric video de ‘Swish Swish’, su tema con Nicki Minaj. Algunos de sus hits, como ‘Dark Horse’, han sido sleepers, ¿pero dónde estaba nuestro público cuando salió ‘Roar’? Votando claramente por ‘Applause’ de Lady Gaga. ¿Y cuando salió ‘Chained to the Rhythm’? Votando claramente por Los Planetas o Lana del Rey. Curiosamente, ‘Witness’ ha sido también el primer número 1 en la lista de ventas española para Perry. Aunque la cantante ha perdido público a espuertas, parece que fideliza al interesado por la música dance muy ligeramente underground. ‘Swish Swish’ desbanca así a ‘Perfect Places’ de Lorde tras varias semanas de reinado. Esta semana la única entrada es la de Danny L. Harle con ‘1UL’ mientras nos despedimos de ‘¡Viva!’ de Los Punsetes al llevar más de 20 semanas y aparecer en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 6 1 2 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
2 4 1 13 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 3 1 21 Green Light Lorde Vota
4 1 1 7 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
5 8 1 10 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
6 7 1 21 Love Lana del Rey Vota
7 10 7 3 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
8 17 8 2 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
9 14 4 9 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
10 3 3 3 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 12 11 2 Praying Kesha Vota
12 5 1 7 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
13 9 1 36 On Hold The xx Vota
14 16 4 8 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
15 19 5 13 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
16 11 2 19 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
17 24 8 8 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
18 18 1 13 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
19 23 2 9 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
20 15 8 11 Want You Back Haim Vota
21 20 18 3 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
22 32 11 14 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
23 33 9 20 ¡Viva! Los Punsetes
24 13 13 3 New York St Vincent Vota
25 25 3 15 Notget Björk Vota
26 26 15 4 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
27 36 11 14 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
28 27 21 5 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
29 21 10 5 The Man The Killers Vota
30 22 13 11 Right Now Haim Vota
31 28 27 4 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
32 31 3 16 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
33 34 11 15 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
34 30 30 3 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
35 29 18 10 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
36 37 22 8 De plata Rosalía Vota
37 39 8 16 Saturn Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Vota
38 38 1 1UL Danny L Harle Vota
39 38 37 4 Drew Barrymore SZA Vota
40 40 40 2 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Marzo mayea Templeton Vota
Precipicio Futuro Terror Vota
Omnion Hercules and Love Affair Vota
Strangest Thing The War on Drugs Vota
Valley Boy Wolf Parade Vota
Touch Me,
I’m Driving		 Captains Vota
Pónmelo suavito Sandro Jeeawock ft One Path Vota
That Thing Hazel English Vota
Physical The Aces Vota
Paradinha Anitta Vota
Macaulay Culkin Ladilla Rusa Vota
Californian Light Childhood Vota
Get Lost Washed Out Vota
Bicep TRST Vota
La lava Dënver Vota

