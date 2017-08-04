Charli XCX, Jessie Ware, Purity Ring y Foster the People entran en nuestro top semanal

Lana del Rey junto a The Weeknd vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Lust for Life’, coincidiendo con los recientes números 1 obtenidos por su disco tanto en España como en Reino Unido y Estados Unidos, entre otros lugares. Entran en nuestra lista Charli XCX con la estupenda ‘Boys’, Jessie Ware con ‘Midnight’, Purity Ring con ‘Asido’ y Foster the People con ‘Doing It for the Money’. Desde esta semana todas las canciones con 10 semanas o más (y no 20 semanas como hasta ahora) en la mitad baja de la tabla serán eliminadas, para favorecer a nuevos temas y nuevos artistas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|15
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|2
|6
|1
|23
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|4
|1
|23
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|4
|5
|1
|9
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|6
|10
|8
|4
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|9
|1
|9
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|9
|8
|8
|4
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|10
|3
|1
|12
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|11
|13
|3
|5
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|12
|17
|1
|38
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|13
|15
|4
|10
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|14
|11
|4
|11
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|15
|12
|8
|10
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|16
|20
|8
|13
|Want You Back
|Haim
|Vota
|17
|19
|2
|11
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|18
|7
|7
|5
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|19
|23
|13
|13
|Right Now
|Haim
|Vota
|20
|28
|20
|7
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|21
|39
|15
|6
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|22
|24
|11
|17
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|23
|32
|11
|16
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|24
|18
|13
|5
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|25
|26
|10
|7
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|26
|22
|18
|5
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|27
|16
|1
|15
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|28
|33
|18
|12
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|29
|34
|22
|10
|De plata
|Rosalía
|30
|14
|5
|15
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|33
|25
|3
|17
|Notget
|Björk
|34
|27
|27
|2
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|Vota
|35
|30
|27
|6
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|36
|38
|36
|2
|Strangest Thing
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|37
|40
|37
|4
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|39
|36
|30
|5
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|40
|35
|11
|16
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tina
|The Penelopes
|Vota
|–
|Dream Tonite
|Alvvays
|Vota
|–
|I Feel Everything
|Cara Delevingne
|Vota
|–
|What’s Wrong?
|PVRIS
|Vota
|–
|Grounds for Resentment
|Kele Okereke ft Olly Alexander
|Vota
|–
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|–
|Brazil
|Brendan McKenna
|Vota
|–
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|–
|Feel It Still
|Portugal. The Man
|Vota
|–
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|–
|Agnes
|Glass Animals
|Vota
|–
|Planet
|Four Tet
|Vota
|–
|LMK
|Kelela
|Vota
|–
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|–
|Zona de confort
|Lori Meyers
|Vota