Charli XCX, Jessie Ware, Purity Ring y Foster the People entran en nuestro top semanal

diplocharliLana del Rey junto a The Weeknd vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Lust for Life’, coincidiendo con los recientes números 1 obtenidos por su disco tanto en España como en Reino Unido y Estados Unidos, entre otros lugares. Entran en nuestra lista Charli XCX con la estupenda ‘Boys’, Jessie Ware con ‘Midnight’, Purity Ring con ‘Asido’ y Foster the People con ‘Doing It for the Money’. Desde esta semana todas las canciones con 10 semanas o más (y no 20 semanas como hasta ahora) en la mitad baja de la tabla serán eliminadas, para favorecer a nuevos temas y nuevos artistas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 15 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
2 6 1 23 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 4 1 23 Love Lana del Rey Vota
4 5 1 9 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
5 1 1 4 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
6 10 8 4 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
7 9 1 9 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
8 8 1 Boys Charli XCX Vota
9 8 8 4 Praying Kesha Vota
10 3 1 12 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
11 13 3 5 I Dare You The xx Vota
12 17 1 38 On Hold The xx Vota
13 15 4 10 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
14 11 4 11 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
15 12 8 10 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
16 20 8 13 Want You Back Haim Vota
17 19 2 11 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
18 7 7 5 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
19 23 13 13 Right Now Haim Vota
20 28 20 7 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
21 39 15 6 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
22 24 11 17 Humble Kendrick Lamar
23 32 11 16 Baloncesto La Prohibida
24 18 13 5 New York St Vincent Vota
25 26 10 7 The Man The Killers Vota
26 22 18 5 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
27 16 1 15 The Cure Lady Gaga
28 33 18 12 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National
29 34 22 10 De plata Rosalía
30 14 5 15 Bon Appétit Katy Perry
31 31 1 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
32 32 1 Asido Purity Ring Vota
33 25 3 17 Notget Björk
34 27 27 2 Paradinha Anitta Vota
35 30 27 6 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
36 38 36 2 Strangest Thing The War on Drugs Vota
37 40 37 4 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
38 38 1 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
39 36 30 5 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
40 35 11 16 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
Candidatos Canción Artista
Tina The Penelopes Vota
Dream Tonite Alvvays Vota
I Feel Everything Cara Delevingne Vota
What’s Wrong? PVRIS Vota
Grounds for Resentment Kele Okereke ft Olly Alexander Vota
Guilty Party The National Vota
Brazil Brendan McKenna Vota
Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man Vota
Secrets The Weeknd Vota
Agnes Glass Animals Vota
Planet Four Tet Vota
LMK Kelela Vota
Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
Zona de confort Lori Meyers Vota

