Charli XCX, Jessie Ware, Purity Ring y Foster the People entran en nuestro top semanal

Lana del Rey junto a The Weeknd vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Lust for Life’, coincidiendo con los recientes números 1 obtenidos por su disco tanto en España como en Reino Unido y Estados Unidos, entre otros lugares. Entran en nuestra lista Charli XCX con la estupenda ‘Boys’, Jessie Ware con ‘Midnight’, Purity Ring con ‘Asido’ y Foster the People con ‘Doing It for the Money’. Desde esta semana todas las canciones con 10 semanas o más (y no 20 semanas como hasta ahora) en la mitad baja de la tabla serán eliminadas, para favorecer a nuevos temas y nuevos artistas. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.