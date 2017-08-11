‘Boys’ de Charli XCX, nuevo número 1 de nuestro top semanal

‘Boys’ de Charli XCX protagoniza la gran subida de la semana en nuestro top 40 y se sitúa en el número 1 de nuestra lista votada por el público. Es, además, la única canción que no es de Lorde ni de Lana del Rey de todo el top 5. En la lista encontramos como novedad los últimos singles de Kendrick Lamar con Rihanna, Goldfrapp, Kelela, The National, The Weeknd, Alvvays, Cara Delevingne, Lori Meyers y Four Tet. Asimismo, nos despedimos de los dos singles del último disco de Haim, al sumar 10 semanas y estar ya en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.