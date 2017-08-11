‘Boys’ de Charli XCX, nuevo número 1 de nuestro top semanal

Por | 11 Ago 17, 19:57

charli_xcx_‘Boys’ de Charli XCX protagoniza la gran subida de la semana en nuestro top 40 y se sitúa en el número 1 de nuestra lista votada por el público. Es, además, la única canción que no es de Lorde ni de Lana del Rey de todo el top 5. En la lista encontramos como novedad los últimos singles de Kendrick Lamar con Rihanna, Goldfrapp, Kelela, The National, The Weeknd, Alvvays, Cara Delevingne, Lori Meyers y Four Tet. Asimismo, nos despedimos de los dos singles del último disco de Haim, al sumar 10 semanas y estar ya en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 8 1 2 Boys Charli XCX Vota
2 1 1 16 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 3 1 24 Love Lana del Rey Vota
4 4 1 10 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
5 2 1 24 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 6 6 5 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
7 5 1 5 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
8 7 1 10 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
9 10 1 13 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
10 11 3 6 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 14 4 12 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
12 9 8 5 Praying Kesha Vota
13 18 7 6 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
14 12 1 39 On Hold The xx Vota
15 15 8 11 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
16 13 4 11 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
17 24 13 6 New York St Vincent Vota
18 17 2 12 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
19 31 19 2 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
20 38 20 2 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
21 21 1 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
22 22 1 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
23 16 8 14 Want You Back Haim
24 21 15 7 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
25 25 10 8 The Man The Killers Vota
26 32 26 2 Asido Purity Ring Vota
27 26 18 6 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
28 28 1 LMK Kelela Vota
29 29 1 Guilty Party The National Vota
30 39 30 6 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
31 20 20 8 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
32 34 27 3 Paradinha Anitta Vota
33 19 13 14 Right Now Haim
34 34 1 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
35 35 1 Zona de confort Lori Meyers Vota
36 35 27 7 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
37 37 1 Dream Tonite Alvvays Vota
38 38 1 I Feel Everything Cara Delevingne Vota
39 39 1 Planet Four Tet Vota
40 37 36 5 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
What’s Wrong? PVRIS Vota
God Knows Dornik Vota
Sky’s Grey Destroyer Vota
Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
Bloodshot Albin Lee Meldau Vota
Stranger’s Kiss Alex Cameron ft Angel Olsen Vota
Love Somebody Like You joan Vota
Standing in the Middle of the Field Cut Copy Vota
Without Love Alice Glass Vota

Etiquetas:
«
»

destacamos

kendrick-rs

Kendrick Lamar habla sobre su admiración por Bono y el beef entre Katy Perry y Taylor Swift

heavenly

Hit de ayer: ‘Atta Girl’ de Heavenly

kesha-llora

Kesha cuenta entre sollozos que el ya filtrado ‘Rainbow’ le ha “salvado literalmente la vida”

arenalsound-nereacoll

Nueva polémica en torno a Arenal Sound: detenidos agentes de seguridad por agredir y retener a otros empleados del festival

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

0_dv00vfbo

Fallece la actriz Terele Pávez a los 78 años

calvin-feels

‘Feels’ da a Calvin Harris su octavo número uno en UK; su quinto a Katy Perry

Fiona Apple comparte un videomensaje de apoyo a Sinéad O’Connor

Flos Mariae, un poco Nine Inch Nails, un poco TR/ST, en su sorprendente reinvención industrial

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR