‘Boys’ de Charli XCX, nuevo número 1 de nuestro top semanal

‘Boys’ de Charli XCX protagoniza la gran subida de la semana en nuestro top 40 y se sitúa en el número 1 de nuestra lista votada por el público. Es, además, la única canción que no es de Lorde ni de Lana del Rey de todo el top 5. En la lista encontramos como novedad los últimos singles de Kendrick Lamar con Rihanna, Goldfrapp, Kelela, The National, The Weeknd, Alvvays, Cara Delevingne, Lori Meyers y Four Tet. Asimismo, nos despedimos de los dos singles del último disco de Haim, al sumar 10 semanas y estar ya en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|8
|1
|2
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|16
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|24
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|4
|4
|1
|10
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|24
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|6
|6
|5
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|5
|1
|5
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|8
|7
|1
|10
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|9
|10
|1
|13
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|10
|11
|3
|6
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|14
|4
|12
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|12
|9
|8
|5
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|13
|18
|7
|6
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|14
|12
|1
|39
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|15
|15
|8
|11
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|16
|13
|4
|11
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|17
|24
|13
|6
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|18
|17
|2
|12
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|19
|31
|19
|2
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|20
|38
|20
|2
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|23
|16
|8
|14
|Want You Back
|Haim
|24
|21
|15
|7
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|25
|25
|10
|8
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|26
|32
|26
|2
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|27
|26
|18
|6
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|LMK
|Kelela
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|30
|39
|30
|6
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|31
|20
|20
|8
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|32
|34
|27
|3
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|Vota
|33
|19
|13
|14
|Right Now
|Haim
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Zona de confort
|Lori Meyers
|Vota
|36
|35
|27
|7
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Dream Tonite
|Alvvays
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|I Feel Everything
|Cara Delevingne
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Planet
|Four Tet
|Vota
|40
|37
|36
|5
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|What’s Wrong?
|PVRIS
|Vota
|–
|God Knows
|Dornik
|Vota
|–
|Sky’s Grey
|Destroyer
|Vota
|–
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|–
|Bloodshot
|Albin Lee Meldau
|Vota
|–
|Stranger’s Kiss
|Alex Cameron ft Angel Olsen
|Vota
|–
|Love Somebody Like You
|joan
|Vota
|–
|Standing in the Middle of the Field
|Cut Copy
|Vota
|–
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota