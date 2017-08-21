Dua Lipa, por primera vez top 1 en nuestro top semanal

Al mismo tiempo que Dua Lipa ha conquistado la cima de las listas británicas por primera vez en su vida, la cantante conquista la lista semanal de nuestro site, también por primera vez, gracias al que promete ser el gran sleeper de su vida, ‘New Rules’. Damos la bienvenida a los nuevos sencillos de Alice Glass, el “trance” de The Horrors, Cut Copy y PVRIS al top 40. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|6
|1
|6
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|11
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|4
|7
|1
|6
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|5
|8
|1
|11
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|17
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|7
|9
|1
|14
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|8
|5
|1
|25
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|9
|12
|8
|6
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|10
|3
|1
|25
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|13
|7
|7
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|12
|11
|4
|13
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|13
|10
|3
|7
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|15
|8
|12
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|15
|14
|1
|40
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|16
|17
|13
|7
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|17
|16
|4
|12
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|Vota
|18
|25
|10
|9
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|20
|22
|20
|2
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|21
|27
|18
|7
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|22
|31
|20
|9
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|23
|29
|23
|2
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|24
|24
|15
|8
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Vota
|25
|26
|25
|3
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|27
|19
|19
|3
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|28
|21
|21
|2
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|29
|20
|20
|3
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|30
|34
|30
|2
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|31
|36
|27
|8
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|Vota
|32
|30
|30
|7
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|33
|32
|27
|4
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|Vota
|34
|37
|34
|2
|Dream Tonite
|Alvvays
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Standing in the Middle of the Field
|Cut Copy
|Vota
|36
|28
|28
|2
|LMK
|Kelela
|Vota
|37
|40
|36
|6
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|What’s Wrong?
|PVRIS
|Vota
|39
|39
|39
|2
|Planet
|Four Tet
|Vota
|40
|35
|35
|2
|Zona de confort
|Lori Meyers
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Vota
|–
|Black Van
|Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
|Vota
|–
|Juglar Child on the Carousel
|The Zephyr Bones
|Vota
|–
|Porcelain
|Shout Out Louds
|Vota
|–
|Feels Like Heaven
|Ariel Pink
|Vota
|–
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|–
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
Etiquetas: alice glass, cut copy, dua lipa, pvris, the horrors