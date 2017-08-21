Dua Lipa, por primera vez top 1 en nuestro top semanal

dualipaAl mismo tiempo que Dua Lipa ha conquistado la cima de las listas británicas por primera vez en su vida, la cantante conquista la lista semanal de nuestro site, también por primera vez, gracias al que promete ser el gran sleeper de su vida, ‘New Rules’. Damos la bienvenida a los nuevos sencillos de Alice Glass, el “trance” de The Horrors, Cut Copy y PVRIS al top 40. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 6 1 6 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
2 4 1 11 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 1 1 3 Boys Charli XCX Vota
4 7 1 6 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
5 8 1 11 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
6 2 1 17 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
7 9 1 14 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
8 5 1 25 Green Light Lorde Vota
9 12 8 6 Praying Kesha Vota
10 3 1 25 Love Lana del Rey Vota
11 13 7 7 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
12 11 4 13 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
13 10 3 7 I Dare You The xx Vota
14 15 8 12 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
15 14 1 40 On Hold The xx Vota
16 17 13 7 New York St Vincent Vota
17 16 4 12 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
18 25 10 9 The Man The Killers Vota
19 19 1 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
20 22 20 2 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
21 27 18 7 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
22 31 20 9 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
23 29 23 2 Guilty Party The National Vota
24 24 15 8 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
25 26 25 3 Asido Purity Ring Vota
26 26 1 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
27 19 19 3 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
28 21 21 2 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
29 20 20 3 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
30 34 30 2 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
31 36 27 8 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
32 30 30 7 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
33 32 27 4 Paradinha Anitta Vota
34 37 34 2 Dream Tonite Alvvays Vota
35 35 1 Standing in the Middle of the Field Cut Copy Vota
36 28 28 2 LMK Kelela Vota
37 40 36 6 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
38 38 1 What’s Wrong? PVRIS Vota
39 39 39 2 Planet Four Tet Vota
40 35 35 2 Zona de confort Lori Meyers Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
Black Van Kitty, Daisy & Lewis Vota
Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones Vota
Porcelain Shout Out Louds Vota
Feels Like Heaven Ariel Pink Vota
Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota

