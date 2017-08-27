M.I.A. vuelve a la guerra con Diplo

Cuando parecía que las cosas estaban bien entre ambos, tras años enfrentados después de haber sido pareja y haber trabajado juntos, M.I.A. ha vuelto a declarar la guerra a Diplo. En un post de Instagram, Maya ha subido un vídeo de una conferencia ofrecida por Diplo en algún momento no especificado, en el que él habla sobre cómo le inspiró conocer a M.I.A., que fue un momento determinante en su carrera y que el enseñó a utilizar software musical.

Sin embargo, en un largo (y confuso) texto que lo acompaña, M.I.A. ofrece una explicación sobre cómo fue ella la que descubrió a Diplo, no al revés, cuando fue a verle a una sesión de DJ en Londres y le ofreció su disco. Más tarde le echa en cara cómo, en una entrevista ofrecida a New York Times, desacreditó que la música fuera un soporte para hacer política, como hizo M.I.A. en ‘Arular’. También asegura que él trató de atribuirse créditos en ‘Boyz’ cuando fueron ella y Switch los que trabajaron en Jamaica “mientras Wes estaba en Brasil engañándome”. “Es importante que no me veáis como una pequeñez que Diplo descubrió [solo] porque soy una mujer [de piel] morena. Y esta es la primera historia de una músico mujer morena que lo petó por primera vez. Eso no ocurrió porque accidentalmente pasé por delante de Diplo. ¡Gracias! Y eso es solo un 1% de la historia”.

Sin tener muy claro cuáles de sus palabras en ese vídeo pueden haberla molestado (quizá el hecho de que mencione que él estaba pinchando en Londres cuando ella se acercó a él), Diplo la ha respondido en Twitter, con poco ánimo de reavivar la polémica: “No estoy seguro de dónde viene tu resentimiento. Estoy agradecido de que creyeras en mí. No me hubiese tomado la música en serio si no fuera por ti. #facts”.

not sure where your grudge comes from Im thankful for you believing in me. I wouldn't have taken music seriously if it wasn't for you #facts

— diplo (@diplo) August 26, 2017