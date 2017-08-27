M.I.A. vuelve a la guerra con Diplo

Cuando parecía que las cosas estaban bien entre ambos, tras años enfrentados después de haber sido pareja y haber trabajado juntos, M.I.A. ha vuelto a declarar la guerra a Diplo. En un post de Instagram, Maya ha subido un vídeo de una conferencia ofrecida por Diplo en algún momento no especificado, en el que él habla sobre cómo le inspiró conocer a M.I.A., que fue un momento determinante en su carrera y que el enseñó a utilizar software musical.
Sin embargo, en un largo (y confuso) texto que lo acompaña, M.I.A. ofrece una explicación sobre cómo fue ella la que descubrió a Diplo, no al revés, cuando fue a verle a una sesión de DJ en Londres y le ofreció su disco. Más tarde le echa en cara cómo, en una entrevista ofrecida a New York Times, desacreditó que la música fuera un soporte para hacer política, como hizo M.I.A. en ‘Arular’. También asegura que él trató de atribuirse créditos en ‘Boyz’ cuando fueron ella y Switch los que trabajaron en Jamaica “mientras Wes estaba en Brasil engañándome”. “Es importante que no me veáis como una pequeñez que Diplo descubrió [solo] porque soy una mujer [de piel] morena. Y esta es la primera historia de una músico mujer morena que lo petó por primera vez. Eso no ocurrió porque accidentalmente pasé por delante de Diplo. ¡Gracias! Y eso es solo un 1% de la historia”.
Sin tener muy claro cuáles de sus palabras en ese vídeo pueden haberla molestado (quizá el hecho de que mencione que él estaba pinchando en Londres cuando ella se acercó a él), Diplo la ha respondido en Twitter, con poco ánimo de reavivar la polémica: “No estoy seguro de dónde viene tu resentimiento. Estoy agradecido de que creyeras en mí. No me hubiese tomado la música en serio si no fuera por ti. #facts”.
I just want to clear this up Here's a lil story of how this happened. I discovered diplo because Steve Mackey played me a song by him released on big dada! I found out on a "flyer" he was djing and spent 16 pounds and bought my own way into fabric club in London . No one put me on the list! Nobody paid for it! I approached him and gave him my record! There was no label no A N R no channels. a handful of people believed in me , then when I got a deal , they turned on me. This was why i forged my own path and style and genre. I didn't want anyone to say they made me! To this day so many people have made careers off me and the same people distort history destroy the story because of my politics , which he played a part in cementing. He said "politics is a terrible thing for music"in 2010 in the NYT article . During this time when 400 000 Tamil were getting bombed to death , he used to have a dart board of my face on his rider . Jus sayin . "He text me "you're walking backwards into a brick wall" when the NYT article came out. While I was defending privacy laws with a newborn baby like it's me against the world. No one came to my shows during this time because of that article and racist memes mad decent were spreading through hipsters. I let him cash in on the sound because I had no choice. I felt it was important to defend freedom of speech, even for American people and couldn't play the game. Everyone involved in major lazer now came together through me. I made boyz in Jamaica and Trinidad. I took switch there carried beers up the mountain everyday . Wes wasn't there because he was cheating on me in Brazil at the time. he turned up a year later and networked in JA saying he produced BOYZ coz the song blew in Jamaica. Walshy was the directors roommate and Chris was my day to day in Trinidad. it's important you don't see me as a Iil thing diplo discovered because I'm a brown woman , and this is the first story of a brown female musician who smashed it for the first time . That didn't happen because I accidentally walked passed diplo. Ta! This is literally 1% of the story!
not sure where your grudge comes from Im thankful for you believing in me. I wouldn't have taken music seriously if it wasn't for you #facts
— diplo (@diplo) August 26, 2017