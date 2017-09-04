Arcade Fire vuelven al número 1 de nuestro top semanal

Arcade Fire vuelven a ser número 1 de nuestro top semanal, votado por el público, con ‘Everything Now’, el tema que da título a su nuevo disco, que ha sido número 1 en Estados Unidos y Reino Unido. Entre las nuevas entradas, la más potente es la del comeback de Taylor Swift, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, pero también encontramos en otros puntos de la tabla lo nuevo de Beck, Mogwai y Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall. Entre las subidas destacadas, hay que hablar de los ascensos de los últimos singles de The Horrors, Purity Ring y LCD Soundsystem. Esta semana decimos adiós a los sencillos de Carly Rae Jepsen, C.Tangana, Vitalic con La Bien Querida y London Grammar, todos ellos con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|13
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|13
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|8
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|5
|1
|19
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|8
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|7
|6
|1
|27
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|8
|7
|7
|9
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|9
|8
|1
|16
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|10
|9
|8
|8
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|11
|10
|1
|5
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|12
|14
|12
|2
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|13
|11
|1
|27
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|14
|15
|3
|9
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Dear Life
|Beck
|Vota
|16
|16
|1
|42
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|17
|12
|2
|14
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|18
|17
|10
|11
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|19
|28
|19
|3
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|20
|13
|4
|15
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|21
|21
|20
|4
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|22
|18
|8
|14
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|23
|24
|20
|4
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|24
|29
|24
|4
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|25
|23
|13
|9
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|26
|27
|19
|3
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|27
|33
|19
|5
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|28
|38
|25
|5
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|29
|20
|18
|9
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|30
|31
|20
|5
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|31
|40
|31
|2
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Eternal Panther
|Mogwai
|Vota
|33
|19
|4
|13
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|34
|36
|34
|8
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|35
|39
|27
|10
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|36
|26
|26
|9
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Shinin
|Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall
|Vota
|38
|22
|22
|2
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Vota
|39
|30
|21
|4
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|40
|35
|15
|10
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|–
|El tesoro
|Él mató a un policía motorizado
|Vota
|–
|Arena y romero
|Ricardo Lezón
|Vota
|–
|Undoing a Luciferian Towers
|Godspeed You Black Emperor
|Vota
|–
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|–
|Sandía
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|–
|Over Everything
|Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
|Vota
|–
|Delta
|Mount Kimbie
|Vota
|–
|Deathless
|Ibeyi ft Kamasi Washington
|Vota
|–
|Bad Ones
|Matthew Dear ft Tegan and Sara
|Vota
|–
|Golpe en la puerta
|Tigres Leones
|Vota
|–
|Glue
|Bicep
|Vota
|–
|The Combine
|John Maus
|Vota
|–
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|–
|Ready to Go
|Hurts
|Vota
|–
|Hair Down
|Mollie King
|Vota