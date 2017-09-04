Arcade Fire vuelven al número 1 de nuestro top semanal

Por | 04 Sep 17, 18:08

arcadefire2017Arcade Fire vuelven a ser número 1 de nuestro top semanal, votado por el público, con ‘Everything Now’, el tema que da título a su nuevo disco, que ha sido número 1 en Estados Unidos y Reino Unido. Entre las nuevas entradas, la más potente es la del comeback de Taylor Swift, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, pero también encontramos en otros puntos de la tabla lo nuevo de Beck, Mogwai y Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall. Entre las subidas destacadas, hay que hablar de los ascensos de los últimos singles de The Horrors, Purity Ring y LCD Soundsystem. Esta semana decimos adiós a los sencillos de Carly Rae Jepsen, C.Tangana, Vitalic con La Bien Querida y London Grammar, todos ellos con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 13 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
2 2 1 13 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 3 1 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
4 2 1 8 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
5 5 1 19 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
6 4 1 8 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
7 6 1 27 Green Light Lorde Vota
8 7 7 9 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
9 8 1 16 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
10 9 8 8 Praying Kesha Vota
11 10 1 5 Boys Charli XCX Vota
12 14 12 2 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
13 11 1 27 Love Lana del Rey Vota
14 15 3 9 I Dare You The xx Vota
15 15 1 Dear Life Beck Vota
16 16 1 42 On Hold The xx Vota
17 12 2 14 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
18 17 10 11 The Man The Killers Vota
19 28 19 3 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
20 13 4 15 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
21 21 20 4 Guilty Party The National Vota
22 18 8 14 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen
23 24 20 4 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
24 29 24 4 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
25 23 13 9 New York St Vincent Vota
26 27 19 3 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
27 33 19 5 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
28 38 25 5 Asido Purity Ring Vota
29 20 18 9 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
30 31 20 5 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
31 40 31 2 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
32 32 1 Eternal Panther Mogwai Vota
33 19 4 13 Mala Mujer C.Tangana
34 36 34 8 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
35 39 27 10 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
36 26 26 9 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
37 37 1 Shinin Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall Vota
38 22 22 2 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
39 30 21 4 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
40 35 15 10 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar
Candidatos Canción Artista
Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
El tesoro Él mató a un policía motorizado Vota
Arena y romero Ricardo Lezón Vota
Undoing a Luciferian Towers Godspeed You Black Emperor Vota
Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
Sandía Nathy Peluso Vota
Over Everything Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Vota
Delta Mount Kimbie Vota
Deathless Ibeyi ft Kamasi Washington Vota
Bad Ones Matthew Dear ft Tegan and Sara Vota
Golpe en la puerta Tigres Leones Vota
Glue Bicep Vota
The Combine John Maus Vota
Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
Ready to Go Hurts Vota
Hair Down Mollie King Vota

