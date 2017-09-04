Arcade Fire vuelven al número 1 de nuestro top semanal

Arcade Fire vuelven a ser número 1 de nuestro top semanal, votado por el público, con ‘Everything Now’, el tema que da título a su nuevo disco, que ha sido número 1 en Estados Unidos y Reino Unido. Entre las nuevas entradas, la más potente es la del comeback de Taylor Swift, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, pero también encontramos en otros puntos de la tabla lo nuevo de Beck, Mogwai y Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall. Entre las subidas destacadas, hay que hablar de los ascensos de los últimos singles de The Horrors, Purity Ring y LCD Soundsystem. Esta semana decimos adiós a los sencillos de Carly Rae Jepsen, C.Tangana, Vitalic con La Bien Querida y London Grammar, todos ellos con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.