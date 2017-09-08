Dua Lipa vuelve a ser top 1 en JNSP; entran “Él mató”, Azealia, Jessie Ware, Hurts y Paloma Faith

Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site con su hit ’New Rules’, que ya ha conquistado Reino Unido, entre otros lugares del mundo. Por segunda semana consecutiva, ‘tonite’ de LCD Soundsystem es una de las subidas más fuertes. La entrada más destacada es ‘Escapades’ de Azealia Banks, como para recordarnos que aún guarda fans (os recordamos que este mes actúa en Madrid). También damos la bienvenida a lo último de Hurts, al chachachá de Jessie Ware, a ‘El tesoro’ de “Él Mató” que recuperamos con motivo de su reciente paso por nuestro país, y a ‘Crybaby’ de Paloma Faith. Por el contrario decimos adiós a ‘Sign of the Times’ de Harry Styles, ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto y ‘7 días juntos’ de La Bien Querida, en la parte baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas en lista, aunque de esta última puede votarse por su siguiente single. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.