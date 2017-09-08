Dua Lipa vuelve a ser top 1 en JNSP; entran “Él mató”, Azealia, Jessie Ware, Hurts y Paloma Faith

Por | 08 Sep 17, 17:37

dualipaDua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site con su hit ’New Rules’, que ya ha conquistado Reino Unido, entre otros lugares del mundo. Por segunda semana consecutiva, ‘tonite’ de LCD Soundsystem es una de las subidas más fuertes. La entrada más destacada es ‘Escapades’ de Azealia Banks, como para recordarnos que aún guarda fans (os recordamos que este mes actúa en Madrid). También damos la bienvenida a lo último de Hurts, al chachachá de Jessie Ware, a ‘El tesoro’ de “Él Mató” que recuperamos con motivo de su reciente paso por nuestro país, y a ‘Crybaby’ de Paloma Faith. Por el contrario decimos adiós a ‘Sign of the Times’ de Harry Styles, ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto y ‘7 días juntos’ de La Bien Querida, en la parte baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas en lista, aunque de esta última puede votarse por su siguiente single. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 1 9 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 1 14 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 1 1 14 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
4 3 3 2 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
5 5 1 20 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
6 7 1 28 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 10 7 9 Praying Kesha Vota
8 11 1 6 Boys Charli XCX Vota
9 6 1 9 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
10 16 1 43 On Hold The xx Vota
11 8 7 10 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
12 12 12 3 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
13 13 1 28 Love Lana del Rey Vota
14 14 3 10 I Dare You The xx Vota
15 9 1 17 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
16 15 15 2 Dear Life Beck Vota
17 17 1 Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
18 18 10 12 The Man The Killers Vota
19 20 4 16 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
20 25 13 10 New York St Vincent Vota
21 17 2 15 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
22 31 22 3 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
23 39 21 5 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
24 24 1 Ready to Go Hurts Vota
25 21 20 5 Guilty Party The National Vota
26 30 20 6 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
27 29 18 10 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
28 26 19 4 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
29 28 25 6 Asido Purity Ring Vota
30 30 1 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
31 19 19 4 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
32 32 1 El tesoro Él mató a un policía motorizado Vota
33 23 20 5 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
34 24 24 5 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
35 27 19 6 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
36 34 34 9 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
37 36 26 10 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
38 38 1 Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
39 32 32 2 Eternal Panther Mogwai Vota
40 38 22 3 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
Over Everything Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Vota
Dive Saint Etienne Vota
Summer Days (Roosevelt Remix) Rhye Vota
Isotype OMD Vota
Some Sweet Day Brian Wilson Vota
Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
Radio Girl Hola Chica Vota
Pain The War on Drugs Vota
Les flocons de l’été Etienne Daho Vota
Aventura Mavi Phoenix Vota
Frontline Kelela Vota
Rest Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
Up All Night Beck Vota

