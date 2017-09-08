Dua Lipa vuelve a ser top 1 en JNSP; entran “Él mató”, Azealia, Jessie Ware, Hurts y Paloma Faith

Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site con su hit ’New Rules’, que ya ha conquistado Reino Unido, entre otros lugares del mundo. Por segunda semana consecutiva, ‘tonite’ de LCD Soundsystem es una de las subidas más fuertes. La entrada más destacada es ‘Escapades’ de Azealia Banks, como para recordarnos que aún guarda fans (os recordamos que este mes actúa en Madrid). También damos la bienvenida a lo último de Hurts, al chachachá de Jessie Ware, a ‘El tesoro’ de “Él Mató” que recuperamos con motivo de su reciente paso por nuestro país, y a ‘Crybaby’ de Paloma Faith. Por el contrario decimos adiós a ‘Sign of the Times’ de Harry Styles, ‘We Could Run’ de Beth Ditto y ‘7 días juntos’ de La Bien Querida, en la parte baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas en lista, aunque de esta última puede votarse por su siguiente single. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|1
|9
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|3
|1
|1
|14
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|5
|5
|1
|20
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|6
|7
|1
|28
|Green Light
|Lorde
|7
|10
|7
|9
|Praying
|Kesha
|8
|11
|1
|6
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|9
|6
|1
|9
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|10
|16
|1
|43
|On Hold
|The xx
|11
|8
|7
|10
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|12
|12
|12
|3
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|13
|13
|1
|28
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|14
|14
|3
|10
|I Dare You
|The xx
|15
|9
|1
|17
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|16
|15
|15
|2
|Dear Life
|Beck
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|18
|18
|10
|12
|The Man
|The Killers
|19
|20
|4
|16
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|20
|25
|13
|10
|New York
|St Vincent
|21
|17
|2
|15
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|22
|31
|22
|3
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|23
|39
|21
|5
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Ready to Go
|Hurts
|25
|21
|20
|5
|Guilty Party
|The National
|26
|30
|20
|6
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|27
|29
|18
|10
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|28
|26
|19
|4
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|29
|28
|25
|6
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|31
|19
|19
|4
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|32
|–
|32
|1
|El tesoro
|Él mató a un policía motorizado
|33
|23
|20
|5
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|34
|24
|24
|5
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|35
|27
|19
|6
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|36
|34
|34
|9
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|37
|36
|26
|10
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|39
|32
|32
|2
|Eternal Panther
|Mogwai
|40
|38
|22
|3
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|–
|Over Everything
|Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
|–
|Dive
|Saint Etienne
|–
|Summer Days (Roosevelt Remix)
|Rhye
|–
|Isotype
|OMD
|–
|Some Sweet Day
|Brian Wilson
|–
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|–
|Radio Girl
|Hola Chica
|–
|Pain
|The War on Drugs
|–
|Les flocons de l’été
|Etienne Daho
|–
|Aventura
|Mavi Phoenix
|–
|Frontline
|Kelela
|–
|Rest
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|–
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|–
|Up All Night
|Beck
