Tove Lo, St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida y Rhye, entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa una semana más en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, con una ‘New Rules’ que ha conquistado el mundo de manera totalmente inesperada. Entre las entradas destaca, directo al puesto 6, el ‘Disco Tits’ de Tove Lo, que avanza su nuevo disco. También encontramos, más abajo, los nuevos singles de St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida con Jota y Muchachito, y el remix de Rhye. Nos despedimos de Wolf Alice de momento después de que ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ haya resistido como una campeona 10 semanas en la parte baja de la tabla, con poquitos votos pero muy fieles. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|10
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|15
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|21
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|15
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|5
|6
|1
|29
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|7
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|8
|13
|1
|29
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|9
|7
|7
|10
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|10
|11
|7
|11
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|11
|4
|3
|3
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|12
|9
|1
|10
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|13
|10
|1
|44
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|14
|3
|11
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|15
|15
|1
|18
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|16
|12
|12
|4
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|17
|20
|13
|11
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|18
|19
|4
|17
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|19
|25
|20
|6
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|20
|18
|10
|13
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|21
|30
|21
|2
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|22
|38
|22
|2
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|23
|17
|17
|2
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|25
|23
|21
|6
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Pain
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|27
|34
|24
|6
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|29
|16
|15
|3
|Dear Life
|Beck
|Vota
|30
|24
|24
|2
|Ready to Go
|Hurts
|Vota
|31
|35
|19
|7
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|22
|22
|4
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|34
|33
|20
|6
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|35
|31
|19
|5
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|36
|36
|34
|10
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|37
|26
|20
|7
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|38
|26
|19
|4
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|39
|40
|22
|4
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Summer Days (Roosevelt Remix)
|Rhye
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Something for your M.I.N.D.
|Superorganism
|Vota
|–
|Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
|Destroyer
|Vota
|–
|If All I Was Was Black
|Mavis Staples
|Vota
|–
|Me voy
|Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|–
|Dum Surfer
|King Krule
|Vota
|–
|Paradiso
|Muéveloreina
|Vota
|–
|Rodent
|Burial
|Vota
|–
|Lover’s Lane
|Micah P Hinson
|Vota
|–
|MapQuest
|Mas Ysa
|Vota
|–
|Skasta
|El Pardo
|Vota
|–
|Bizness
|Afrojuice 195 x Blondie
|Vota
|–
|Freak Show
|Ghostpoet
|Vota
|–
|Hey
|Hey Charlie
|Vota
|–
|Rest
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|–
|Dive
|Saint Etienne
|Vota