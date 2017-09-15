Tove Lo, St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida y Rhye, entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa una semana más en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, con una ‘New Rules’ que ha conquistado el mundo de manera totalmente inesperada. Entre las entradas destaca, directo al puesto 6, el ‘Disco Tits’ de Tove Lo, que avanza su nuevo disco. También encontramos, más abajo, los nuevos singles de St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida con Jota y Muchachito, y el remix de Rhye. Nos despedimos de Wolf Alice de momento después de que ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ haya resistido como una campeona 10 semanas en la parte baja de la tabla, con poquitos votos pero muy fieles. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.