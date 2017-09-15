Tove Lo, St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida y Rhye, entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

tove-lo-disco-titsDua Lipa continúa una semana más en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal, con una ‘New Rules’ que ha conquistado el mundo de manera totalmente inesperada. Entre las entradas destaca, directo al puesto 6, el ‘Disco Tits’ de Tove Lo, que avanza su nuevo disco. También encontramos, más abajo, los nuevos singles de St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Beck, La Bien Querida con Jota y Muchachito, y el remix de Rhye. Nos despedimos de Wolf Alice de momento después de que ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ haya resistido como una campeona 10 semanas en la parte baja de la tabla, con poquitos votos pero muy fieles. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 10 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 1 15 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 5 1 21 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 3 1 15 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
5 6 1 29 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 6 1 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
7 8 1 7 Boys Charli XCX Vota
8 13 1 29 Love Lana del Rey Vota
9 7 7 10 Praying Kesha Vota
10 11 7 11 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
11 4 3 3 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
12 9 1 10 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
13 10 1 44 On Hold The xx Vota
14 14 3 11 I Dare You The xx Vota
15 15 1 18 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
16 12 12 4 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
17 20 13 11 New York St Vincent Vota
18 19 4 17 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
19 25 20 6 Guilty Party The National Vota
20 18 10 13 The Man The Killers Vota
21 30 21 2 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
22 38 22 2 Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
23 17 17 2 Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
24 24 1 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
25 23 21 6 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
26 26 1 Pain The War on Drugs Vota
27 34 24 6 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
28 28 1 Up All Night Beck Vota
29 16 15 3 Dear Life Beck Vota
30 24 24 2 Ready to Go Hurts Vota
31 35 19 7 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
32 22 22 4 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
33 33 1 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
34 33 20 6 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
35 31 19 5 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
36 36 34 10 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
37 26 20 7 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
38 26 19 4 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
39 40 22 4 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
40 40 1 Summer Days (Roosevelt Remix) Rhye Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Something for your M.I.N.D. Superorganism Vota
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer Vota
If All I Was Was Black Mavis Staples Vota
Me voy Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez Vota
Dum Surfer King Krule Vota
Paradiso Muéveloreina Vota
Rodent Burial Vota
Lover’s Lane Micah P Hinson Vota
MapQuest Mas Ysa Vota
Skasta El Pardo Vota
Bizness Afrojuice 195 x Blondie Vota
Freak Show Ghostpoet Vota
Hey Hey Charlie Vota
Rest Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
Dive Saint Etienne Vota

