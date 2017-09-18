‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ y ‘Big Little Lies’ arrasan en los Emmys

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ y ‘Big Little Lies‘ han arrasado esta noche en los premios de la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos, los Emmy, que se han entregado en Los Ángeles en una gala presentada por Stephen Colbert y han destacado por la ausencia entre las nominaciones de ‘Juego de tronos’, que no era elegible para este año.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ se ha alzado como gran triunfadora de la noche al llevarse cinco estatuillas, incluida la más importante, la de ‘Mejor drama’, y ‘Big Little Lies’ se ha coronado como Mejor miniserie (o Mejor serie limitada) y ha arrasado con otros premios. También ‘Veep’, ‘Atlanta’ y ‘Black Mirror’ se han llevado varios galardones.
Entre los intérpretes premiados se encuentran Elisabeth Moss como Mejor actriz de drama por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Sterling K. Brown como Mejor actor de drama por ‘This is Us’, Nicole Kidman como Mejor actriz de serie limitada por ‘Big Little Lies’ y Julia Louis-Dreyfus como Mejor actriz de comedia, que ha hecho historia al llevarse un Emmy por sexto año consecutivo con el mismo personaje (‘Veep’).
También se han llevado algún premio ‘Master of None’ o el actor Alec Baldwin por su parodia de Donald Trump en ‘Saturday Night Love’. Entre las series perdedoras de la noche desafortunadamente encontramos ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Feud’ y ‘Westworld’.
Mejor Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor actriz de Drama
Viola Davis por ‘How to Get Away with Murder’
Claire Foy por ‘The Crown’
Elisabeth Moss por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Keri Russell por ‘The Americans’
Evan Rachel Wood por ‘Westworld’
Robin Wright por ‘House of Cards’
Mejor actor de drama
Sterling K. Brown por ‘This Is Us’
Anthony Hopkins por ‘Westworld’
Matthew Rhys por ‘The Americans’
Liev Schreiber por ‘Ray Donovan’
Kevin Spacey por ‘House of Cards’
Milo Ventimiglia por ‘This Is Us’
Bob Odenkirk por ‘Better Call Saul’
Mejor actriz de secundaria en drama
Ann Dowd por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Chrissy Metz por ‘This Is Us’
Millie Bobby Brown por ‘Stranger Things’
Samira Wiley por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Thandie Newton por ‘Westworld’
Uzo Aduba por ‘Orange Is The New Black’
Mejor actor de secundario en drama
David Harbour por ‘Stranger Things’
Jeffrey Wright por ‘Westworld’
John Lithgow por ‘The Crown’
Jonathan Banks por ‘Better Call Saul’
Mandy Patinkin por ‘Homeland’
Michael Kelly por ‘House Of Cards’
Ron Cephas Jones por ‘This Is Us’
Mejor guion de drama
Better Call Saul : Chicanery
Stranger Things : The Vanishing Of Will Byers
The Americans : The Soviet Division
The Crown : Assassins
The Handmaid’s Tale : Offred
Westworld : The Bicameral Mind
Mejor dirección de drama
Better Call Saul : Witness
Homeland : America First
Stranger Things : The Vanishing Of Will Byers
The Crown : Hyde Park Corner
The Handmaid’s Tale : Offred
Westworld : The Bicameral Mind
Mejor Comedia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Mejor actriz de comedia
Pamela Adlon por ‘Better Things’
Jane Fonda por ‘Grace and Frankie’
Alison Janney por ‘Mom’
Ellie Kemper por ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus por ‘Veep’
Tracee E. Ross por ‘Black-ish’
Lily Tomlin por ‘Grace and Frankie’
Mejor actor de comedia
Anthony Anderson por ‘Black-ish’
Aziz Ansari por ‘Master of None’
Zach Galifianakis por ‘Baskets’
Donald Glover por ‘Atlanta’
William H. Macy por ‘Shameless’
Jeffrey Tambor por ‘Transparent’
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
Leslie Jones por ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kate McKinnon por ‘Saturday Night Live’
Vanessa Bayer por ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kathryn Hahn por ‘Transparent’
Judith Light por ‘Transparent’
Anna Chlumsky por ‘Veep’
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
Louie Anderson por ‘Baskets’
Ty Burrell por ‘Modern Family’
Alec Baldwin por ‘Saturday Night Live’
Tituss Burgess por ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’
Tony Hale por ‘Veep’
Matt Walsh por ‘Veep’
Mejor guion de comedia
Atlanta : B.A.N.
Atlanta : Streets On Lock
Master Of None : Thanksgiving
Silicon Valley : Success Failure
Veep : Georgia
Veep : Groundbreaking
Mejor dirección de comedia
Atlanta : B.A.N.
Silicon Valley : Intellectual Property
Silicon Valley : Server Error
Veep : Blurb
Veep : Groundbreaking
Veep : Justice
Mejor serie limitada
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Mejor película para televisión
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o tv movie
Carrie Coon por ‘Fargo’
Felicity Huffman por ‘American Crime’
Nicole Kidman por ‘Big Little Lies’
Jessica Lange por ‘Feud’
Susan Sarandon por ‘Feud’
Reese Wintherspoon por ‘Big Little Lies’
Mejor actor en serie limitada o tv movie
Riz Ahmed por ‘The Night Of’
Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘Sherlock: The Lying Detective’
Robert De Niro por ‘The Wizard of Lies’
Ewan McGregor por ‘Fargo’
Geoffrey Rush por ‘Genius’
John Turturro por ‘The Night Of’
Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie o tv movie
Shailene Woodley por ‘Big Little Lies’
Laura Dern por ‘Big Little Lies’
Judy Davis por ‘Feud’
Jackie Hoffman por ‘Feud’
Michelle Pfeiffer por ‘The Wizard Of Lies’
Mejor actor secundario de miniserie o tv movie
Alexander Skarsgård por ‘Big Litlle Lies’
David Thewlis por ‘Fargo’
Alfred Molina por ‘Feud’
Stanley Tucci por ‘Feud’
Bill Camp por ‘The Night Of’
Michael Kenneth Williams por ‘The Night Of’
Guion de miniserie o tv movie
Big Little Lies
Black Mirror : San Junipero
Fargo : The Law Of Vacant Places
Feud : And The Winner Is…
Feud : Pilot
The Night Of : The Call Of The Wild
Dirección de miniserie o tv movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo : The Law Of Vacant Places
Feud : And The Winner Is…
Genius : Chapter One
The Night Of : The Art Of War
The Night Of : The Beach