‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ y ‘Big Little Lies’ arrasan en los Emmys

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ y ‘Big Little Lies‘ han arrasado esta noche en los premios de la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos, los Emmy, que se han entregado en Los Ángeles en una gala presentada por Stephen Colbert y han destacado por la ausencia entre las nominaciones de ‘Juego de tronos’, que no era elegible para este año.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ se ha alzado como gran triunfadora de la noche al llevarse cinco estatuillas, incluida la más importante, la de ‘Mejor drama’, y ‘Big Little Lies’ se ha coronado como Mejor miniserie (o Mejor serie limitada) y ha arrasado con otros premios. También ‘Veep’, ‘Atlanta’ y ‘Black Mirror’ se han llevado varios galardones.

Entre los intérpretes premiados se encuentran Elisabeth Moss como Mejor actriz de drama por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Sterling K. Brown como Mejor actor de drama por ‘This is Us’, Nicole Kidman como Mejor actriz de serie limitada por ‘Big Little Lies’ y Julia Louis-Dreyfus como Mejor actriz de comedia, que ha hecho historia al llevarse un Emmy por sexto año consecutivo con el mismo personaje (‘Veep’).

También se han llevado algún premio ‘Master of None’ o el actor Alec Baldwin por su parodia de Donald Trump en ‘Saturday Night Love’. Entre las series perdedoras de la noche desafortunadamente encontramos ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Feud’ y ‘Westworld’.

Mejor Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor actriz de Drama

Viola Davis por ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Claire Foy por ‘The Crown’

Elisabeth Moss por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Keri Russell por ‘The Americans’

Evan Rachel Wood por ‘Westworld’

Robin Wright por ‘House of Cards’

Mejor actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown por ‘This Is Us’

Anthony Hopkins por ‘Westworld’

Matthew Rhys por ‘The Americans’

Liev Schreiber por ‘Ray Donovan’

Kevin Spacey por ‘House of Cards’

Milo Ventimiglia por ‘This Is Us’

Bob Odenkirk por ‘Better Call Saul’

Mejor actriz de secundaria en drama

Ann Dowd por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Chrissy Metz por ‘This Is Us’

Millie Bobby Brown por ‘Stranger Things’

Samira Wiley por ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Thandie Newton por ‘Westworld’

Uzo Aduba por ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Mejor actor de secundario en drama

David Harbour por ‘Stranger Things’

Jeffrey Wright por ‘Westworld’

John Lithgow por ‘The Crown’

Jonathan Banks por ‘Better Call Saul’

Mandy Patinkin por ‘Homeland’

Michael Kelly por ‘House Of Cards’

Ron Cephas Jones por ‘This Is Us’

Mejor guion de drama

Better Call Saul : Chicanery

Stranger Things : The Vanishing Of Will Byers

The Americans : The Soviet Division

The Crown : Assassins

The Handmaid’s Tale : Offred

Westworld : The Bicameral Mind

Mejor dirección de drama

Better Call Saul : Witness

Homeland : America First

Stranger Things : The Vanishing Of Will Byers

The Crown : Hyde Park Corner

The Handmaid’s Tale : Offred

Westworld : The Bicameral Mind

Mejor Comedia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Mejor actriz de comedia

Pamela Adlon por ‘Better Things’

Jane Fonda por ‘Grace and Frankie’

Alison Janney por ‘Mom’

Ellie Kemper por ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus por ‘Veep’

Tracee E. Ross por ‘Black-ish’

Lily Tomlin por ‘Grace and Frankie’

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson por ‘Black-ish’

Aziz Ansari por ‘Master of None’

Zach Galifianakis por ‘Baskets’

Donald Glover por ‘Atlanta’

William H. Macy por ‘Shameless’

Jeffrey Tambor por ‘Transparent’

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Leslie Jones por ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kate McKinnon por ‘Saturday Night Live’

Vanessa Bayer por ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kathryn Hahn por ‘Transparent’

Judith Light por ‘Transparent’

Anna Chlumsky por ‘Veep’

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Louie Anderson por ‘Baskets’

Ty Burrell por ‘Modern Family’

Alec Baldwin por ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tituss Burgess por ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Tony Hale por ‘Veep’

Matt Walsh por ‘Veep’

Mejor guion de comedia

Atlanta : B.A.N.

Atlanta : Streets On Lock

Master Of None : Thanksgiving

Silicon Valley : Success Failure

Veep : Georgia

Veep : Groundbreaking

Mejor dirección de comedia

Atlanta : B.A.N.

Silicon Valley : Intellectual Property

Silicon Valley : Server Error

Veep : Blurb

Veep : Groundbreaking

Veep : Justice

Mejor serie limitada

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Mejor película para televisión

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o tv movie

Carrie Coon por ‘Fargo’

Felicity Huffman por ‘American Crime’

Nicole Kidman por ‘Big Little Lies’

Jessica Lange por ‘Feud’

Susan Sarandon por ‘Feud’

Reese Wintherspoon por ‘Big Little Lies’

Mejor actor en serie limitada o tv movie

Riz Ahmed por ‘The Night Of’

Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘Sherlock: The Lying Detective’

Robert De Niro por ‘The Wizard of Lies’

Ewan McGregor por ‘Fargo’

Geoffrey Rush por ‘Genius’

John Turturro por ‘The Night Of’

Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie o tv movie

Shailene Woodley por ‘Big Little Lies’

Laura Dern por ‘Big Little Lies’

Judy Davis por ‘Feud’

Jackie Hoffman por ‘Feud’

Michelle Pfeiffer por ‘The Wizard Of Lies’

Mejor actor secundario de miniserie o tv movie

Alexander Skarsgård por ‘Big Litlle Lies’

David Thewlis por ‘Fargo’

Alfred Molina por ‘Feud’

Stanley Tucci por ‘Feud’

Bill Camp por ‘The Night Of’

Michael Kenneth Williams por ‘The Night Of’

Guion de miniserie o tv movie

Big Little Lies

Black Mirror : San Junipero

Fargo : The Law Of Vacant Places

Feud : And The Winner Is…

Feud : Pilot

The Night Of : The Call Of The Wild

Dirección de miniserie o tv movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo : The Law Of Vacant Places

Feud : And The Winner Is…

Genius : Chapter One

The Night Of : The Art Of War

The Night Of : The Beach