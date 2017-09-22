Ibeyi con Mala Rodríguez y Saint Etienne, novedades en nuestro top semanal

ibeyi-malaPocas novedades esta vez en la lista semanal, al margen de que Lorde recupera en el último minuto y por un punto el número 1 hasta ahora en manos de Dua Lipa. Las canciones de Burial, King Krule, Superorganism o MuéveloReina no logran los votos suficientes para asomarse por el top 40, algo que sí consiguen el sencillo de Ibeyi con Mala Rodríguez y ‘Dive’ de Saint Etienne justo cuando están a punto de visitarnos de gira. Debido a un error, se podía votar aparte por la misma canción de Saint Etienne y Charlotte Gainsbourg dos veces. Los votos han sido separados por IP y sumados en el caso necesario, si bien en el segundo caso no fueron suficientes para llegar al top 40. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 16 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 1 1 11 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
3 6 3 2 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
4 13 1 45 On Hold The xx Vota
5 14 3 12 I Dare You The xx Vota
6 4 1 16 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
7 8 1 30 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 7 1 8 Boys Charli XCX Vota
9 3 1 22 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
10 5 1 30 Green Light Lorde Vota
11 12 1 11 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
12 11 3 4 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
13 10 7 12 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
14 15 1 19 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
15 16 12 5 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
16 9 7 11 Praying Kesha Vota
17 17 13 12 New York St Vincent Vota
18 18 4 18 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
19 20 10 14 The Man The Killers Vota
20 23 17 3 Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
21 19 20 7 Guilty Party The National Vota
22 32 22 5 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
23 21 21 3 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
24 24 24 2 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
25 34 20 7 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
26 33 26 2 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
27 30 24 3 Ready to Go Hurts Vota
28 25 21 7 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
29 37 20 8 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
30 22 22 3 Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
31 28 28 2 Up All Night Beck Vota
32 27 24 7 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
33 35 19 6 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
34 34 1 Me voy Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez Vota
35 35 1 Dive Saint Etienne Vota
36 31 19 8 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
37 26 26 2 Pain The War on Drugs Vota
38 39 22 5 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
39 38 19 5 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
40 29 15 4 Dear Life Beck Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Me destrozaré Sierra Vota
rockstar Post Malone Vota
Cloud Fifteen Núria Graham Vota
Do It Rae Morris Vota
Mistakes Tove Styrke Vota
Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
Siempre eterno Mujeres Vota
Romeo Yelle Vota
Tampoco nos hemos querido tanto Rusos Blancos Vota
Será verdad Amateur Vota
Édith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me) Sparks Vota
Doomed Moses Sumney Vota
Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
the gate Björk Vota
Pleasure Justice Vota

