Ibeyi con Mala Rodríguez y Saint Etienne, novedades en nuestro top semanal

Pocas novedades esta vez en la lista semanal, al margen de que Lorde recupera en el último minuto y por un punto el número 1 hasta ahora en manos de Dua Lipa. Las canciones de Burial, King Krule, Superorganism o MuéveloReina no logran los votos suficientes para asomarse por el top 40, algo que sí consiguen el sencillo de Ibeyi con Mala Rodríguez y ‘Dive’ de Saint Etienne justo cuando están a punto de visitarnos de gira. Debido a un error, se podía votar aparte por la misma canción de Saint Etienne y Charlotte Gainsbourg dos veces. Los votos han sido separados por IP y sumados en el caso necesario, si bien en el segundo caso no fueron suficientes para llegar al top 40. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|16
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|11
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|6
|3
|2
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|4
|13
|1
|45
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|5
|14
|3
|12
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|16
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|30
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|7
|1
|8
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|9
|3
|1
|22
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|10
|5
|1
|30
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|11
|12
|1
|11
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|12
|11
|3
|4
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|13
|10
|7
|12
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|14
|15
|1
|19
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|15
|16
|12
|5
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|16
|9
|7
|11
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|17
|17
|13
|12
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|18
|18
|4
|18
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|19
|20
|10
|14
|The Man
|The Killers
|Vota
|20
|23
|17
|3
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|21
|19
|20
|7
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|22
|32
|22
|5
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|23
|21
|21
|3
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|24
|24
|24
|2
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|25
|34
|20
|7
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|26
|33
|26
|2
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|27
|30
|24
|3
|Ready to Go
|Hurts
|Vota
|28
|25
|21
|7
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|29
|37
|20
|8
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|Vota
|30
|22
|22
|3
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|31
|28
|28
|2
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|32
|27
|24
|7
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|33
|35
|19
|6
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Me voy
|Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Dive
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|36
|31
|19
|8
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|37
|26
|26
|2
|Pain
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|38
|39
|22
|5
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Vota
|39
|38
|19
|5
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|40
|29
|15
|4
|Dear Life
|Beck
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Me destrozaré
|Sierra
|Vota
|–
|rockstar
|Post Malone
|Vota
|–
|Cloud Fifteen
|Núria Graham
|Vota
|–
|Do It
|Rae Morris
|Vota
|–
|Mistakes
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|–
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|–
|Siempre eterno
|Mujeres
|Vota
|–
|Romeo
|Yelle
|Vota
|–
|Tampoco nos hemos querido tanto
|Rusos Blancos
|Vota
|–
|Tampoco nos hemos querido tanto
|Rusos Blancos
|Vota
|–
|Será verdad
|Amateur
|Vota
|–
|Édith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)
|Sparks
|Vota
|–
|Doomed
|Moses Sumney
|Vota
|–
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|Vota
|–
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|–
|Pleasure
|Justice
|Vota