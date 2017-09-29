Björk, Morrissey, Yelle y Vetusta Morla, entradas en el nuevo top 40 de JNSP

Lorde permanece en el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Perfect Places’ en una lista que cuenta como novedades los últimos singles de Björk, Morrissey, Yelle y Vetusta Morla. Nos despedimos de viejos temas de The Killers o Selena Gomez, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas o más en lista, y planteamos una nueva lista de candidatos por los que votar, incluyendo interesantes temas de Alexanderplatz, Liam Gallagher, C. Tangana, Mueveloreina, Moses Sumney y un largo etcétera. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|17
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|10
|1
|31
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|4
|9
|1
|23
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|5
|3
|13
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|12
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|8
|4
|1
|46
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|9
|6
|1
|17
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|10
|8
|1
|9
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|11
|7
|1
|31
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|12
|16
|7
|12
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|13
|11
|1
|12
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|14
|15
|12
|6
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|15
|13
|7
|13
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|16
|17
|13
|13
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Romeo
|Yelle
|Vota
|18
|33
|18
|7
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|Vota
|20
|14
|1
|20
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|21
|21
|20
|8
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|22
|31
|28
|3
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|23
|12
|3
|5
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|24
|25
|20
|8
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|25
|20
|17
|4
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|26
|37
|26
|3
|Pain
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|27
|19
|10
|15
|The Man
|The Killers
|28
|26
|26
|3
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|29
|34
|29
|1
|Me voy
|Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|30
|39
|19
|6
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|31
|22
|22
|6
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|32
|23
|21
|4
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|34
|18
|4
|19
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|35
|38
|22
|6
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|Vota
|36
|32
|24
|8
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|37
|35
|35
|2
|Dive
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|38
|24
|24
|3
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|39
|28
|21
|8
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|40
|30
|22
|4
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|Vota
|–
|Underdog
|Banks
|Vota
|–
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|Vota
|–
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|–
|Bodak Yellow
|Cardi B
|Vota
|–
|So True
|The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
|Vota
|–
|Lonely World
|Moses Sumney
|Vota
|–
|Tommy
|Tommy Genesis
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|Vota
|–
|Time to Live
|Ariel Pink
|Vota
|–
|Losing All Sense
|Grizzly Bear
|Vota
|–
|Wanderlust
|Wild Beasts
|Vota
|–
|Yeoman
|Baths
|Vota
|–
|Commotion
|Lowlight, Bad Gyal
|Vota
|–
|Xtasy
|Samuel O’Kane
|Vota