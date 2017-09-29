Björk, Morrissey, Yelle y Vetusta Morla, entradas en el nuevo top 40 de JNSP

Por | 29 Sep 17, 20:00

bjorkLorde permanece en el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Perfect Places’ en una lista que cuenta como novedades los últimos singles de Björk, Morrissey, Yelle y Vetusta Morla. Nos despedimos de viejos temas de The Killers o Selena Gomez, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas o más en lista, y planteamos una nueva lista de candidatos por los que votar, incluyendo interesantes temas de Alexanderplatz, Liam Gallagher, C. Tangana, Mueveloreina, Moses Sumney y un largo etcétera. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 17 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 10 1 31 Green Light Lorde Vota
3 3 3 3 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
4 9 1 23 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
5 5 3 13 I Dare You The xx Vota
6 2 1 12 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
7 7 1 the gate Björk Vota
8 4 1 46 On Hold The xx Vota
9 6 1 17 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
10 8 1 9 Boys Charli XCX Vota
11 7 1 31 Love Lana del Rey Vota
12 16 7 12 Praying Kesha Vota
13 11 1 12 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
14 15 12 6 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
15 13 7 13 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
16 17 13 13 New York St Vincent Vota
17 17 1 Romeo Yelle Vota
18 33 18 7 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
19 19 1 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
20 14 1 20 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
21 21 20 8 Guilty Party The National Vota
22 31 28 3 Up All Night Beck Vota
23 12 3 5 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
24 25 20 8 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
25 20 17 4 Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
26 37 26 3 Pain The War on Drugs Vota
27 19 10 15 The Man The Killers
28 26 26 3 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
29 34 29 1 Me voy Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez Vota
30 39 19 6 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
31 22 22 6 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
32 23 21 4 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
33 33 1 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
34 18 4 19 Bad Liar Selena Gomez
35 38 22 6 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
36 32 24 8 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
37 35 35 2 Dive Saint Etienne Vota
38 24 24 3 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
39 28 21 8 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
40 30 22 4 Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
Underdog Banks Vota
Run for Cover The Killers Vota
De pie C. Tangana Vota
Bodak Yellow Cardi B Vota
So True The Pains of Being Pure At Heart Vota
Lonely World Moses Sumney Vota
Tommy Tommy Genesis Vota
Don’t Worry The Sound of Arrows Vota
Time to Live Ariel Pink Vota
Losing All Sense Grizzly Bear Vota
Wanderlust Wild Beasts Vota
Yeoman Baths Vota
Commotion Lowlight, Bad Gyal Vota
Xtasy Samuel O’Kane Vota

Etiquetas: , , , ,
