“Hay una referencia a Tom Petty en todo lo que he escrito”: los artistas mandan sus condolencias tras la muerte del artista

Por | 03 Oct 17, 14:19

tompettyLa muerte de Tom Petty, que anoche se anunció por error tras haberse conocido que el artista había sido hospitalizado, y finalmente se ha confirmado alrededor de las 6 de la mañana, hora peninsular española, ha emocionado a músicos de todo el mundo que encontraron en él toda una fuente de inspiración. Son muchos los que han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar su pena.

Paul McCartney ha enviado un mensaje de apoyo a su familia, al igual que Mick Jagger, recalcando “la gran música que hizo”. Brian May manifestaba estar “en shock”. Bob Dylan ha hecho unas declaraciones para Rolling Stone alabando lo buen “performer” que era, “tan lleno de luz, un amigo, nunca le olvidaré”. También Courtney Love, Sheryl Crow, Lorde, Bryan Adams, Ryan Adams, Feeder, miembros de The National o Haim y Carole King, que en el mismo mensaje recordaba a las víctimas de Las Vegas, están entre los artistas que han lamentado la pérdida. En la línea, Stephen King tuiteaba que había sido un día horrible “en muchos sentidos”.

Jack Antonoff de Bleachers y fun. ha dejado uno de los mensajes más emocionados, revelando que hay “una referencia a Tom Petty en todo lo que he escrito. Le amo a él y toda su vida”. Ezra de Vampire Weekend ha destacado ‘Free Fallin” elogiando su “perfección y tristeza” y tildándola como “una de las mayores piezas de arte americano”, mientras el autor Greg Kurstin ha dicho que uno suyo presentando ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ fue el primer concierto al que fue (con 10 años, si las cuentas no nos fallan). Coldplay y Peter Buck de R.E.M. versionaban anoche ‘Free Fallin”.

También varios artistas de nuestro país se han sumado al dolor por la pérdida de Tom Petty. Amaral han indicado: “mañana triste. Gracias por tanta música increíble. Estará siempre con nosotros”. Bunbury iba más allá y compartía una playlist de favoritas. “Qué desastre! Tom Petty RIP. No me lo puedo creer. Cuántas canciones fantásticas. Qué gran escritor de canciones. Os dejo una lista confeccionada rápidamente con algo de su increíble legado”. Su improvisada playlist de 47 canciones aparece al final de este artículo.

