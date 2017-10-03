“Hay una referencia a Tom Petty en todo lo que he escrito”: los artistas mandan sus condolencias tras la muerte del artista

La muerte de Tom Petty, que anoche se anunció por error tras haberse conocido que el artista había sido hospitalizado, y finalmente se ha confirmado alrededor de las 6 de la mañana, hora peninsular española, ha emocionado a músicos de todo el mundo que encontraron en él toda una fuente de inspiración. Son muchos los que han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar su pena.

Paul McCartney ha enviado un mensaje de apoyo a su familia, al igual que Mick Jagger, recalcando “la gran música que hizo”. Brian May manifestaba estar “en shock”. Bob Dylan ha hecho unas declaraciones para Rolling Stone alabando lo buen “performer” que era, “tan lleno de luz, un amigo, nunca le olvidaré”. También Courtney Love, Sheryl Crow, Lorde, Bryan Adams, Ryan Adams, Feeder, miembros de The National o Haim y Carole King, que en el mismo mensaje recordaba a las víctimas de Las Vegas, están entre los artistas que han lamentado la pérdida. En la línea, Stephen King tuiteaba que había sido un día horrible “en muchos sentidos”.

Jack Antonoff de Bleachers y fun. ha dejado uno de los mensajes más emocionados, revelando que hay “una referencia a Tom Petty en todo lo que he escrito. Le amo a él y toda su vida”. Ezra de Vampire Weekend ha destacado ‘Free Fallin” elogiando su “perfección y tristeza” y tildándola como “una de las mayores piezas de arte americano”, mientras el autor Greg Kurstin ha dicho que uno suyo presentando ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ fue el primer concierto al que fue (con 10 años, si las cuentas no nos fallan). Coldplay y Peter Buck de R.E.M. versionaban anoche ‘Free Fallin”.



También varios artistas de nuestro país se han sumado al dolor por la pérdida de Tom Petty. Amaral han indicado: “mañana triste. Gracias por tanta música increíble. Estará siempre con nosotros”. Bunbury iba más allá y compartía una playlist de favoritas. “Qué desastre! Tom Petty RIP. No me lo puedo creer. Cuántas canciones fantásticas. Qué gran escritor de canciones. Os dejo una lista confeccionada rápidamente con algo de su increíble legado”. Su improvisada playlist de 47 canciones aparece al final de este artículo.

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. RIP. Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 3, 2017

RIP Tom Petty 🙁 Such a shitty day — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

blasting tom on the tour bus tonight. 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) October 2, 2017

So very sad to hear that Tom Petty as left us . A true musical legend who has inspired me for so many years . RIP x G and the feeder boys . pic.twitter.com/24a43utuPv — Feeder (@FeederHQ) October 3, 2017

First concert I ever went to was Damn the Torpedoes. Tom Petty, the greatest. ❤️ — Greg Kurstin (@GregKurstin) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

Wow. Another legend departs. You belong among the wildflowers Tom. Thank you for the music. — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you.

RIP pic.twitter.com/EhiuyHRINQ — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 3, 2017

I've just heard the news about Tom petty….I can't fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I'm devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) October 2, 2017