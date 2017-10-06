‘the gate’, nuevo top 1 en JNSP; entran Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana

Björk alcanza el número 1 de nuestro site votada por el público con su nuevo single ‘the gate’, adelanto del nuevo álbum que está a punto de lanzar. En la primera mitad de la tabla destacan los nuevos máximos de St Vincent, The Horrors y Goldfrapp; mientras que hay que destacar las entradas de lo nuevo de Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|7
|1
|2
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|24
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|3
|5
|3
|14
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|4
|11
|1
|32
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|18
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|8
|1
|47
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|7
|2
|1
|32
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|8
|3
|3
|4
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|9
|9
|1
|18
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|10
|20
|1
|21
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|11
|12
|7
|13
|Praying
|Kesha
|Vota
|12
|16
|12
|14
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|13
|13
|1
|13
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|14
|10
|1
|10
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|15
|18
|15
|8
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|Vota
|16
|24
|16
|9
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|17
|15
|7
|14
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Underdog
|Banks
|Vota
|19
|14
|12
|7
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|20
|23
|3
|6
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|21
|21
|20
|9
|Guilty Party
|The National
|Vota
|22
|31
|22
|7
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|Vota
|24
|17
|17
|2
|Romeo
|Yelle
|Vota
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|Vota
|26
|19
|19
|2
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|Vota
|27
|22
|22
|4
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|28
|24
|17
|6
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|Vota
|29
|32
|21
|5
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|So True
|The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
|Vota
|31
|26
|26
|4
|Pain
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|32
|29
|29
|2
|Me voy
|Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|33
|28
|26
|4
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|34
|30
|19
|7
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|37
|33
|33
|2
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|38
|36
|24
|9
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|39
|39
|21
|9
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|Vota
|40
|40
|22
|5
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Fuerzas absurdas
|Puzzles y dragones
|Vota
|–
|Waitin
|Kelela
|Vota
|–
|Mistakes
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|–
|Voy
|Mueveloreina
|Vota
|–
|Greedy Soul
|Liam Gallagher
|Vota
|–
|Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago
|L7
|Vota
|–
|Siempre
|Modelo de Respuesta Polar
|Vota
|–
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|–
|Deep Dream
|Lali Puna
|Vota
|–
|La noche de los muertos vivientes
|Carolina Durante
|Vota