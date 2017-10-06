‘the gate’, nuevo top 1 en JNSP; entran Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana

Por | 06 Oct 17, 20:26

bjorkBjörk alcanza el número 1 de nuestro site votada por el público con su nuevo single ‘the gate’, adelanto del nuevo álbum que está a punto de lanzar. En la primera mitad de la tabla destacan los nuevos máximos de St Vincent, The Horrors y Goldfrapp; mientras que hay que destacar las entradas de lo nuevo de Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 7 1 2 the gate Björk Vota
2 4 1 24 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 5 3 14 I Dare You The xx Vota
4 11 1 32 Love Lana del Rey Vota
5 1 1 18 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
6 8 1 47 On Hold The xx Vota
7 2 1 32 Green Light Lorde Vota
8 3 3 4 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
9 9 1 18 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
10 20 1 21 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
11 12 7 13 Praying Kesha Vota
12 16 12 14 New York St Vincent Vota
13 13 1 13 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
14 10 1 10 Boys Charli XCX Vota
15 18 15 8 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
16 24 16 9 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
17 15 7 14 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
18 18 1 Underdog Banks Vota
19 14 12 7 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
20 23 3 6 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
21 21 20 9 Guilty Party The National Vota
22 31 22 7 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
23 23 1 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
24 17 17 2 Romeo Yelle Vota
25 25 1 Don’t Worry The Sound of Arrows Vota
26 19 19 2 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
27 22 22 4 Up All Night Beck Vota
28 24 17 6 Escapades Azealia Banks Vota
29 32 21 5 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
30 30 1 So True The Pains of Being Pure At Heart Vota
31 26 26 4 Pain The War on Drugs Vota
32 29 29 2 Me voy Ibeyi, Mala Rodríguez Vota
33 28 26 4 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
34 30 19 7 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
35 35 1 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
36 36 1 De pie C. Tangana Vota
37 33 33 2 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
38 36 24 9 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
39 39 21 9 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
40 40 22 5 Crybaby Paloma Faith Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Fuerzas absurdas Puzzles y dragones Vota
Waitin Kelela Vota
Mistakes Tove Styrke Vota
Voy Mueveloreina Vota
Greedy Soul Liam Gallagher Vota
Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago L7 Vota
Siempre Modelo de Respuesta Polar Vota
Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
Deep Dream Lali Puna Vota
La noche de los muertos vivientes Carolina Durante Vota

Etiquetas: , , , , ,
«
»
  • No.

    Es Top 1 porque es Björk, no porque The Gate sea la octava maravilla del mundo. Y aun así es genial.

destacamos

sam-smith-too-good

‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ de Sam Smith: ¿aburrido y soso o incluso mejor que ‘Stay With Me’?

lifeisbeautiful_lineup2017_

El asesino de Las Vegas pudo haber matado en conciertos de Lorde, Chance The Rapper o Gorillaz…

duolingo

Duolingo aclaran que ellos no cantan ‘New Rules’

thelifeofpablo

Después de todo, ‘The Life of Pablo’ de Kanye West no fue tan flop

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

stranger-things

Verdades, imprecisiones y dudas sobre las cancelaciones de ‘Stranger Things’ y OT en Cataluña

shaniatwain

Shania Twain gana a Wolf Alice la controvertida batalla por el nuevo top 1 en Reino Unido

usthem

Roger Waters anuncia 2 conciertos en Barcelona y 2 conciertos en Madrid

shape-of-water

‘La forma del agua’: el bonito nuevo cuento de Guillermo del Toro ama la música

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR