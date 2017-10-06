‘the gate’, nuevo top 1 en JNSP; entran Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana

Björk alcanza el número 1 de nuestro site votada por el público con su nuevo single ‘the gate’, adelanto del nuevo álbum que está a punto de lanzar. En la primera mitad de la tabla destacan los nuevos máximos de St Vincent, The Horrors y Goldfrapp; mientras que hay que destacar las entradas de lo nuevo de Banks, The Killers, The Sound of Arrows, “The Pains”, Alexanderplatz y C. Tangana. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.