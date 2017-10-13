St Vincent, Kelela y Modelo de Respuesta Polar, novedades en el top semanal de JNSP

Por | 13 Oct 17, 14:37

stvincent-portadonBjörk continúa en el puesto 1 de lo más votado de nuestro site con su extraño nuevo single ‘the gate’. Las novedades son tres de los últimos sencillos de St Vincent, Kelela y Modelo de Respuesta Polar. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Systemagic’, ‘Guilty Party’ y ‘Secrets’, canciones de Goldfrapp, The National y The Weeknd que ya llevan 10 semanas con nosotros y aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 the gate Björk
2 5 1 19 Perfect Places Lorde
3 7 1 33 Green Light Lorde
4 1 13 New Rules Dua Lipa
5 2 1 25 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
6 3 3 15 I Dare You The xx
7 4 1 33 Love Lana del Rey
8 6 1 48 On Hold The xx
9 9 1 19 Everything Now Arcade Fire
10 11 7 14 Praying Kesha
11 14 1 11 Boys Charli XCX
12 8 3 5 Disco Tits Tove Lo
13 23 13 2 Run for Cover The Killers
14 17 7 15 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
15 10 1 22 Malibu Miley Cyrus
16 16 1 Los Ageless St Vincent
17 12 12 15 New York St Vincent
18 13 1 14 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
19 19 12 8 Younger Now Miley Cyrus
20 22 20 8 tonite LCD Soundsystem
21 15 15 9 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors
22 18 18 2 Underdog Banks
23 36 23 2 De pie C. Tangana
24 20 3 7 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift
25 25 1 Waitin Kelela
26 21 20 10 Guilty Party The National
27 24 17 3 Romeo Yelle
28 37 33 3 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla
29 16 16 10 Systemagic Goldfrapp
30 27 22 5 Up All Night Beck
31 33 26 5 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
32 28 17 7 Escapades Azealia Banks
33 29 21 6 Selfish Love Jessie Ware
34 38 24 10 Secrets The Weeknd
35 34 19 8 Without Love Alice Glass
36 25 25 2 Don't Worry The Sound of Arrows
37 40 22 6 Crybaby Paloma Faith
38 35 35 2 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz
39 26 19 3 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey
40 40 1 Siempre Modelo de Respuesta Polar
Candidatos Canción Artista
Tu sonido Amanitas
Django Django Tic Tac Toe
Tomboy Princess Nokia
Location Khalid
A flote Gente joven
Country Porches
Semicircle Song The Go! Team
Mistakes Tove Styrke
Voy Mueveloreina
Greedy Soul Liam Gallagher
Dream Estate Son Lux
Amiga Extraña Sierra
I Love You But I'm Lost Tears for Fears
Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Matter of Time Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National
Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp

