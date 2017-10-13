St Vincent, Kelela y Modelo de Respuesta Polar, novedades en el top semanal de JNSP

Björk continúa en el puesto 1 de lo más votado de nuestro site con su extraño nuevo single ‘the gate’. Las novedades son tres de los últimos sencillos de St Vincent, Kelela y Modelo de Respuesta Polar. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Systemagic’, ‘Guilty Party’ y ‘Secrets’, canciones de Goldfrapp, The National y The Weeknd que ya llevan 10 semanas con nosotros y aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|the gate
|Björk
|2
|5
|1
|19
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|3
|7
|1
|33
|Green Light
|Lorde
|4
|–
|1
|13
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|5
|2
|1
|25
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|6
|3
|3
|15
|I Dare You
|The xx
|7
|4
|1
|33
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|8
|6
|1
|48
|On Hold
|The xx
|9
|9
|1
|19
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|10
|11
|7
|14
|Praying
|Kesha
|11
|14
|1
|11
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|12
|8
|3
|5
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|13
|23
|13
|2
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|14
|17
|7
|15
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|15
|10
|1
|22
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|17
|12
|12
|15
|New York
|St Vincent
|18
|13
|1
|14
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|19
|19
|12
|8
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|20
|22
|20
|8
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|21
|15
|15
|9
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|22
|18
|18
|2
|Underdog
|Banks
|23
|36
|23
|2
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|24
|20
|3
|7
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Waitin
|Kelela
|26
|21
|20
|10
|Guilty Party
|The National
|27
|24
|17
|3
|Romeo
|Yelle
|28
|37
|33
|3
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|29
|16
|16
|10
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|30
|27
|22
|5
|Up All Night
|Beck
|31
|33
|26
|5
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|32
|28
|17
|7
|Escapades
|Azealia Banks
|33
|29
|21
|6
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|34
|38
|24
|10
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|35
|34
|19
|8
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|36
|25
|25
|2
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|37
|40
|22
|6
|Crybaby
|Paloma Faith
|38
|35
|35
|2
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|39
|26
|19
|3
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Siempre
|Modelo de Respuesta Polar
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tu sonido
|Amanitas
|–
|Django Django
|Tic Tac Toe
|–
|Tomboy
|Princess Nokia
|–
|Location
|Khalid
|–
|A flote
|Gente joven
|–
|Country
|Porches
|–
|Semicircle Song
|The Go! Team
|–
|Mistakes
|Tove Styrke
|–
|Voy
|Mueveloreina
|–
|Greedy Soul
|Liam Gallagher
|–
|Dream Estate
|Son Lux
|–
|Amiga Extraña
|Sierra
|–
|I Love You But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|–
|Holy Mountain
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|–
|Matter of Time
|Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
|–
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|–
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
