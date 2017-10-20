‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent, nuevo top 1 en JENESAISPOP

stvincent-portadonMASSEDUCTION‘ de St Vincent es el gran disco de esta semana y la que viene y como tal ha encantado a la mayoría de los lectores. ‘Los Ageless’ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP votado por el público terminando con el reinado de varias semanas de Björk, Lorde, Lana del Rey y Dua Lipa. También el viejo single ’New York’ destaca entre las subidas, junto a ‘Up All Night’ de Beck, ‘Selfish Love’ de Jessie War y ‘Podrías haberte quedado quieto’ de Alexanderplatz. Entre las nuevas entradas, ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ de The National, ‘Everything Is Never Enough’ de Goldfrapp, ‘Mistakes’ de Tove Styrke, ‘Tomboy’ de Princess Nokia, ‘Holy Mountain’ de Noel Gallagher y ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’ de Tears for Fears. Nos despedimos ya del temazo de The Horrors, al llevar 10 semanas con nosotros y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 16 1 5 Los Ageless St Vincent
2 2 1 20 Perfect Places Lorde
3 4 1 14 New Rules Dua Lipa
4 3 1 34 Green Light Lorde
5 17 5 16 New York St Vincent
6 5 1 26 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
7 8 1 49 On Hold The xx
8 6 3 16 I Dare You The xx
9 9 1 20 Everything Now Arcade Fire
10 12 3 6 Disco Tits Tove Lo
11 1 1 4 the gate Björk
12 7 1 34 Love Lana del Rey
13 11 1 12 Boys Charli XCX
14 14 7 16 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
15 10 7 15 Praying Kesha
16 13 13 3 Run for Cover The Killers
17 15 1 23 Malibu Miley Cyrus
18 18 1 15 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
19 19 12 9 Younger Now Miley Cyrus
20 30 22 6 Up All Night Beck
21 24 3 8 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift
22 33 21 7 Selfish Love Jessie Ware
23 23 1 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National
24 25 24 2 Waitin Kelela
25 21 15 10 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors
26 27 17 4 Romeo Yelle
27 28 27 4 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla
28 28 1 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp
29 38 29 3 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz
30 30 1 Mistakes Tove Styrke
31 31 1 Tomboy Princess Nokia
32 22 18 3 Underdog Banks
33 36 25 3 Don't Worry The Sound of Arrows
34 39 19 4 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey
35 35 1 Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
36 20 20 9 tonite LCD Soundsystem
37 23 23 3 De pie C. Tangana
38 31 26 6 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
39 35 19 9 Without Love Alice Glass
40 40 1 I Love You But I'm Lost Tears for Fears
Candidatos Canción Artista
There's a Honey Pale Waves
Little Dark Age MGMT
I Get Overwhelmed Dark Rooms
Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) Hamilton Leithauser
Mi vida AJ Dávila ft Dënver
Togetherness Fischerspooner ft Caroline Polachek
Interweb Poppy
It's OK to Cry SOPHIE
To The Moon and Back Fever Ray
Banzai Gata Cattana
You Paracusia

The Breeders actúan hoy viernes a las 0.00 en Ochoymedio, Madrid

