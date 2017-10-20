‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent, nuevo top 1 en JENESAISPOP

‘MASSEDUCTION‘ de St Vincent es el gran disco de esta semana y la que viene y como tal ha encantado a la mayoría de los lectores. ‘Los Ageless’ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP votado por el público terminando con el reinado de varias semanas de Björk, Lorde, Lana del Rey y Dua Lipa. También el viejo single ’New York’ destaca entre las subidas, junto a ‘Up All Night’ de Beck, ‘Selfish Love’ de Jessie War y ‘Podrías haberte quedado quieto’ de Alexanderplatz. Entre las nuevas entradas, ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ de The National, ‘Everything Is Never Enough’ de Goldfrapp, ‘Mistakes’ de Tove Styrke, ‘Tomboy’ de Princess Nokia, ‘Holy Mountain’ de Noel Gallagher y ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’ de Tears for Fears. Nos despedimos ya del temazo de The Horrors, al llevar 10 semanas con nosotros y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.