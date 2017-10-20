‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent, nuevo top 1 en JENESAISPOP

‘MASSEDUCTION‘ de St Vincent es el gran disco de esta semana y la que viene y como tal ha encantado a la mayoría de los lectores. ‘Los Ageless’ es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP votado por el público terminando con el reinado de varias semanas de Björk, Lorde, Lana del Rey y Dua Lipa. También el viejo single ’New York’ destaca entre las subidas, junto a ‘Up All Night’ de Beck, ‘Selfish Love’ de Jessie War y ‘Podrías haberte quedado quieto’ de Alexanderplatz. Entre las nuevas entradas, ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ de The National, ‘Everything Is Never Enough’ de Goldfrapp, ‘Mistakes’ de Tove Styrke, ‘Tomboy’ de Princess Nokia, ‘Holy Mountain’ de Noel Gallagher y ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’ de Tears for Fears. Nos despedimos ya del temazo de The Horrors, al llevar 10 semanas con nosotros y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|16
|1
|5
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|2
|2
|1
|20
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|3
|4
|1
|14
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|4
|3
|1
|34
|Green Light
|Lorde
|5
|17
|5
|16
|New York
|St Vincent
|6
|5
|1
|26
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|7
|8
|1
|49
|On Hold
|The xx
|8
|6
|3
|16
|I Dare You
|The xx
|9
|9
|1
|20
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|10
|12
|3
|6
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|11
|1
|1
|4
|the gate
|Björk
|12
|7
|1
|34
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|13
|11
|1
|12
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|14
|14
|7
|16
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|15
|10
|7
|15
|Praying
|Kesha
|16
|13
|13
|3
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|17
|15
|1
|23
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|18
|18
|1
|15
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|19
|19
|12
|9
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|20
|30
|22
|6
|Up All Night
|Beck
|21
|24
|3
|8
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|22
|33
|21
|7
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|23
|–
|23
|1
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|24
|25
|24
|2
|Waitin
|Kelela
|25
|21
|15
|10
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|26
|27
|17
|4
|Romeo
|Yelle
|27
|28
|27
|4
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|29
|38
|29
|3
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Mistakes
|Tove Styrke
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Tomboy
|Princess Nokia
|32
|22
|18
|3
|Underdog
|Banks
|33
|36
|25
|3
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|34
|39
|19
|4
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Holy Mountain
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|36
|20
|20
|9
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|37
|23
|23
|3
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|38
|31
|26
|6
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|39
|35
|19
|9
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|40
|–
|40
|1
|I Love You But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|There’s a Honey
|Pale Waves
|–
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|–
|I Get Overwhelmed
|Dark Rooms
|–
|Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)
|Hamilton Leithauser
|–
|Mi vida
|AJ Dávila ft Dënver
|–
|Togetherness
|Fischerspooner ft Caroline Polachek
|–
|Interweb
|Poppy
|–
|It’s OK to Cry
|SOPHIE
|–
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|–
|Banzai
|Gata Cattana
|–
|You
|Paracusia
