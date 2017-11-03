‘New York’, segundo top 1 de St Vincent en JENESAISPOP

Por | 03 Nov 17, 20:13

stvincent‘New York’ es el nuevo número 1 de St Vincent en JENESAISPOP, sustituyendo a ‘Los Ageless’ de la misma artista. Ha tardado 18 semanas en llegar a esta posición. La subida más importante de la semana viene de mano de Fever Ray con el primer single de su más o menos inesperado regreso. La entrada más fuerte es ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora, seguida del macrohit de Camila Cabello y ‘Always Ascending’ de Franz Ferdinand. Por la parte baja de la tabla también se asoman los nuevos singles de Paloma Faith, Novedades Carminha, Porches, The War on Drugs y Lindstrøm. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘tonite’ de LCD Soundsystem al sumar más de 10 semanas y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla, aunque damos la bienvenida a ‘oh baby’, la que ha resultado canción favorita del público de su último disco. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 18 New York St Vincent Vota
2 4 1 22 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 1 1 7 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
4 6 1 16 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
5 9 1 6 the gate Björk Vota
6 18 6 2 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
7 3 1 22 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
8 5 1 36 Green Light Lorde Vota
9 7 1 51 On Hold The xx Vota
10 11 1 28 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
11 12 1 36 Love Lana del Rey Vota
12 12 1 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
13 8 3 18 I Dare You The xx Vota
14 10 3 8 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
15 14 1 14 Boys Charli XCX Vota
16 16 1 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
17 15 13 5 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
18 19 18 2 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
19 31 18 5 Underdog Banks Vota
20 39 20 5 De pie C. Tangana Vota
21 13 13 3 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
22 17 17 6 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
23 16 16 8 Up All Night Beck Vota
24 20 20 11 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
25 25 1 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
26 34 26 3 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
27 36 27 2 It’s OK to Cry SOPHIE Vota
28 38 25 5 Don’t Worry The Sound of Arrows Vota
29 22 22 6 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
30 35 21 9 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
31 28 17 6 Romeo Yelle Vota
32 29 26 8 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
33 33 1 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
34 40 34 3 Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
35 23 23 5 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
36 30 30 3 I Love You But I’m Lost Tears for Fears Vota
37 37 1 El vivo al baile Novedades Carminha Vota
38 38 1 Find Me Porches Vota
39 39 1 Nothing to Find The War on Drugs Vota
40 40 1 Tensions Lindstrøm Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
Astronaut Mansionair Vota
Lord Young Fathers Vota
Dirty Sexy Money David Guetta, Afrojack, Charli XCX Vota
Decline Raye, Mr Eazi Vota
Metrotech Public Access TV Vota
Get Out Of Your Own Way U2, Kendrick Lamar Vota
Classic Lover Covers Ganges Vota
Fui a buscar el sol Maria Rodés Vota
Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
Turn Out the Lights Julien Baker Vota
Lemon N.E.R.D., Rihanna Vota
Where I Wait Null+Void, Dave Gahan Vota
Laberinto de amor Pimp Flaco, Kinder Malo Vota
Baby Love Fitness Forever Vota
Taste Rhye Vota
Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
I Know You North State Vota
It’s a Shame First Aid Kit Vota
Supermodel SZA Vota
STFU Jarina de Marco Vota
Bellyache Billie Eilish Vota

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,
«

destacamos

tovelo

Tove Lo cede el protagonismo a su trasero y “labios azules” en el portadón de su nuevo disco y comparte selección de temas

georgemichael

George Michael habló de la que consideraba su obra maestra ‘Older’ en su entrevista final

u2380225

La Canción del Día: U2 mejoran, y no gracias solo a Kendrick Lamar, en ‘Get Out of Your Own Way’

nerd

N.E.R.D vuelven y mejor acompañados imposible, con Rihanna en la juguetona ‘Lemon’

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

stvincent

‘New York’, segundo top 1 de St Vincent en JENESAISPOP

bunbury-expectativas_

Bunbury vuelve a ser top 1 en España después de 7 años

morancos

Los Morancos, de nuevo entre lo más visto de Youtube con su parodia de Puigdemont y los “flamencos” en Bélgica

ojete-calor-pataky-edicion-deluxe

Ready for the Weekend: U2 & Kendrick Lamar, Javiera Mena, Ojete Calor, Sam Smith, Maroon 5…

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR