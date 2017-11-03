‘New York’, segundo top 1 de St Vincent en JENESAISPOP

‘New York’ es el nuevo número 1 de St Vincent en JENESAISPOP, sustituyendo a ‘Los Ageless’ de la misma artista. Ha tardado 18 semanas en llegar a esta posición. La subida más importante de la semana viene de mano de Fever Ray con el primer single de su más o menos inesperado regreso. La entrada más fuerte es ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora, seguida del macrohit de Camila Cabello y ‘Always Ascending’ de Franz Ferdinand. Por la parte baja de la tabla también se asoman los nuevos singles de Paloma Faith, Novedades Carminha, Porches, The War on Drugs y Lindstrøm. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘tonite’ de LCD Soundsystem al sumar más de 10 semanas y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla, aunque damos la bienvenida a ‘oh baby’, la que ha resultado canción favorita del público de su último disco. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|18
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|22
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|4
|6
|1
|16
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|9
|1
|6
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|6
|18
|6
|2
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|7
|3
|1
|22
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|8
|5
|1
|36
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|51
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|10
|11
|1
|28
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|11
|12
|1
|36
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|13
|8
|3
|18
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|10
|3
|8
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|15
|14
|1
|14
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|17
|15
|13
|5
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|Vota
|18
|19
|18
|2
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|Vota
|19
|31
|18
|5
|Underdog
|Banks
|Vota
|20
|39
|20
|5
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|21
|13
|13
|3
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|22
|17
|17
|6
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|Vota
|23
|16
|16
|8
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|24
|20
|20
|11
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|26
|34
|26
|3
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|27
|36
|27
|2
|It’s OK to Cry
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|28
|38
|25
|5
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|Vota
|29
|22
|22
|6
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|30
|35
|21
|9
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|31
|28
|17
|6
|Romeo
|Yelle
|Vota
|32
|29
|26
|8
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|34
|40
|34
|3
|Holy Mountain
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|35
|23
|23
|5
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|Vota
|36
|30
|30
|3
|I Love You But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|El vivo al baile
|Novedades Carminha
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Find Me
|Porches
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Nothing to Find
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Tensions
|Lindstrøm
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|–
|Astronaut
|Mansionair
|Vota
|–
|Lord
|Young Fathers
|Vota
|–
|Dirty Sexy Money
|David Guetta, Afrojack, Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Decline
|Raye, Mr Eazi
|Vota
|–
|Metrotech
|Public Access TV
|Vota
|–
|Get Out Of Your Own Way
|U2, Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|–
|Classic Lover Covers
|Ganges
|Vota
|–
|Fui a buscar el sol
|Maria Rodés
|Vota
|–
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|–
|Turn Out the Lights
|Julien Baker
|Vota
|–
|Lemon
|N.E.R.D., Rihanna
|Vota
|–
|Where I Wait
|Null+Void, Dave Gahan
|Vota
|–
|Laberinto de amor
|Pimp Flaco, Kinder Malo
|Vota
|–
|Baby Love
|Fitness Forever
|Vota
|–
|Taste
|Rhye
|Vota
|–
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|–
|I Know You
|North State
|Vota
|–
|It’s a Shame
|First Aid Kit
|Vota
|–
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|–
|STFU
|Jarina de Marco
|Vota
|–
|Bellyache
|Billie Eilish
|Vota