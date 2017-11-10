‘On Hold’ de The xx cumple un año en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

the-xx-onholdHoy se cumple un año del lanzamiento de ‘On Hold’ de The xx y la canción continúa en nuestra humilde lista semanal con lo más votado de la semana. La canción suma, obviamente, 52 semanas en la lista, siempre dentro de la mitad alta de la tabla, consolidando a The xx como definitivamente el artista favorito de nuestros lectores, pues nunca ninguna canción había estado tanto tiempo en nuestra lista, y además continúan en la tabla con ‘I Dare You’ (también lo estuvieron en su momento con otro single de ‘I See You’, ‘Say Something Loving’. Es la principal novedad de una semana en la que sigue dominando St Vincent, damos la bienvenida a nuevos temas de Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, SZA y N.E.R.D. con Rihanna y nos despedimos de Jessie Ware. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 8 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
2 2 1 23 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 4 1 17 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
4 11 1 37 Love Lana del Rey Vota
5 1 1 19 New York St Vincent Vota
6 14 3 9 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
7 8 1 37 Green Light Lorde Vota
8 5 1 7 the gate Björk Vota
9 7 1 23 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
10 13 3 19 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 9 1 52 On Hold The xx Vota
12 10 1 29 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
13 13 1 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
14 6 6 3 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
15 16 15 2 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
16 12 12 2 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
17 15 1 15 Boys Charli XCX Vota
18 21 13 4 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
19 19 1 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
20 23 16 9 Up All Night Beck Vota
21 20 20 6 De pie C. Tangana Vota
22 26 22 4 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
23 23 1 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
24 17 13 6 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
25 18 18 3 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
26 22 17 7 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
27 30 21 10 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
28 32 26 9 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
29 35 23 6 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
30 29 22 7 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
31 31 1 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
32 19 18 6 Underdog Banks Vota
33 25 25 2 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
34 28 25 6 Don’t Worry The Sound of Arrows Vota
35 34 34 4 Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
36 39 36 2 Nothing to Find The War on Drugs Vota
37 31 17 7 Romeo Yelle Vota
38 38 1 Supermodel SZA Vota
39 27 27 3 It’s OK to Cry SOPHIE Vota
40 40 1 Lemon N.E.R.D., Rihanna Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Fui a buscar el sol Maria Rodés Vota
What a Time to Be Alive Superchunk Vota
The Beast UTO Vota
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding Vota
How Long Charlie Puth Vota
Each Moment Like the First James Holden & The Animal Spirits Vota
C’est bon Vulkano Vota
Strangers Sigrid Vota
New Year’s Eve Pale Waves Vota
Cloud Fifteen Núria Graham Vota

