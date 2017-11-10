‘On Hold’ de The xx cumple un año en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Hoy se cumple un año del lanzamiento de ‘On Hold’ de The xx y la canción continúa en nuestra humilde lista semanal con lo más votado de la semana. La canción suma, obviamente, 52 semanas en la lista, siempre dentro de la mitad alta de la tabla, consolidando a The xx como definitivamente el artista favorito de nuestros lectores, pues nunca ninguna canción había estado tanto tiempo en nuestra lista, y además continúan en la tabla con ‘I Dare You’ (también lo estuvieron en su momento con otro single de ‘I See You’, ‘Say Something Loving’. Es la principal novedad de una semana en la que sigue dominando St Vincent, damos la bienvenida a nuevos temas de Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, SZA y N.E.R.D. con Rihanna y nos despedimos de Jessie Ware. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|1
|3
|1
|8
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|2
|2
|1
|23
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|3
|4
|1
|17
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|4
|11
|1
|37
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|5
|1
|1
|19
|New York
|St Vincent
|6
|14
|3
|9
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|7
|8
|1
|37
|Green Light
|Lorde
|8
|5
|1
|7
|the gate
|Björk
|9
|7
|1
|23
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|10
|13
|3
|19
|I Dare You
|The xx
|11
|9
|1
|52
|On Hold
|The xx
|12
|10
|1
|29
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|14
|6
|6
|3
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|15
|16
|15
|2
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|16
|12
|12
|2
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|17
|15
|1
|15
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|18
|21
|13
|4
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|20
|23
|16
|9
|Up All Night
|Beck
|21
|20
|20
|6
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|22
|26
|22
|4
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|24
|17
|13
|6
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|25
|18
|18
|3
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|26
|22
|17
|7
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|27
|30
|21
|10
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|28
|32
|26
|9
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|29
|35
|23
|6
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|30
|29
|22
|7
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|32
|19
|18
|6
|Underdog
|Banks
|33
|25
|25
|2
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|34
|28
|25
|6
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|35
|34
|34
|4
|Holy Mountain
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|36
|39
|36
|2
|Nothing to Find
|The War on Drugs
|37
|31
|17
|7
|Romeo
|Yelle
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Supermodel
|SZA
|39
|27
|27
|3
|It’s OK to Cry
|SOPHIE
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Lemon
|N.E.R.D., Rihanna
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Fui a buscar el sol
|Maria Rodés
|–
|What a Time to Be Alive
|Superchunk
|–
|The Beast
|UTO
|–
|Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore
|Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding
|–
|How Long
|Charlie Puth
|–
|Each Moment Like the First
|James Holden & The Animal Spirits
|–
|C’est bon
|Vulkano
|–
|Strangers
|Sigrid
|–
|New Year’s Eve
|Pale Waves
|–
|Cloud Fifteen
|Núria Graham
