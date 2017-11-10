‘On Hold’ de The xx cumple un año en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Hoy se cumple un año del lanzamiento de ‘On Hold’ de The xx y la canción continúa en nuestra humilde lista semanal con lo más votado de la semana. La canción suma, obviamente, 52 semanas en la lista, siempre dentro de la mitad alta de la tabla, consolidando a The xx como definitivamente el artista favorito de nuestros lectores, pues nunca ninguna canción había estado tanto tiempo en nuestra lista, y además continúan en la tabla con ‘I Dare You’ (también lo estuvieron en su momento con otro single de ‘I See You’, ‘Say Something Loving’. Es la principal novedad de una semana en la que sigue dominando St Vincent, damos la bienvenida a nuevos temas de Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, SZA y N.E.R.D. con Rihanna y nos despedimos de Jessie Ware. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.