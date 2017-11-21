Instrucciones para escuchar ‘A Day With the Homies’, el nuevo EP de Panda Bear

Panda Bear ha anunciado un nuevo EP llamado ‘A Day With the Homies’, que saldrá a la venta el 12 de enero en vinilo, siguiendo con su tradición y la de su grupo de publicar nueva música en enero, pues en este mes nos llegaron nada menos que ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion‘ y ‘Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper‘. Alguien no teme a que se olviden de él en las listas con lo mejor del año de 2018.
A la espera de si un nuevo disco de Panda Bear está en camino después de esto, lo que el artista ha compartido en Instagram es un larguísimo texto en el que, sin “querer contribuir a homogeneizar la experiencia” de escuchar música, no puede dejar de compartir algunos detalles de lo que él mismo ya abrevia llamando “Homies”. Panda Bear indica que estas canciones no funcionan igual “con cascos” que “en el aire” y asegura que aunque “las canciones no son líricamente lineales o narrativas” y cree que “funcionan de manera satisfactoria por su cuenta”, “se enriquecen las unas a las otras con los mensajes combinados” de todas ellas. Termina diciendo que espera que estas canciones funcionen como sus favoritas, como “compañeras o lugares reconfortantes”.
No sabemos si, por tanto, habrá single de presentación en breve o habrá que esperar a oírlas todas juntas, pero al menos sí se ha compartido el tracklist y la portada de ‘A Day With the Homies’:
01 Flight
02 Part of the Math
03 Shepard Tone
04 Nod to the Folks
05 Sunset
It's been my perception that these things tend to homogenize experience so I hope you’ll forgive me if I don’t outline, in any specific way, the many choices involved in its creation. I appreciate your role as filter or translator, and by withholding my own blueprints for the album, I mean to encourage and cultivate your part in its trip. There are, however, a couple of things I think might easily go unnoticed without mention, and the existence of these things, I'd wager, are important to the music's success. The songs aren’t lyrically linear or narrative as such, though I did scatter pieces of longer-chewed themes across the tracks. I find they still work satisfactorily alone, but strengthen each other’s messages when combined. It's not often anymore I find something specific to my life that feels worthwhile setting to song for others to consume. It’s a tough sell convincing myself that my own troubles warrant as much attention as those we all share. The strokes of the messages themselves are broad enough, then, that I think anybody can find a familiar face, if they care to look. I hoped to make something without frills or much embellishment, principally because I’ve found more fluff tends to equal less power. Since the juiciest action is entirely focused in the deeper zones of the frequency spectrum (at least from where I’ve sat), power was key. The lion’s share of the noise is centered, or nearly, so both speakers get a taste. This is another nod towards power, but it also means HOMIES doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air. My greatest hope with this stuff is for it to live like my favorite songs do, which is to say like comforts or companions. Thank you very much for listening and I hope "A Day With the Homies" can mean something to you. My best to you and yours. Noah A Day With The Homies 12" EP is out January 12th and will be a vinyl-only release (link in bio)