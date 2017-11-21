Instrucciones para escuchar ‘A Day With the Homies’, el nuevo EP de Panda Bear

Panda Bear ha anunciado un nuevo EP llamado ‘A Day With the Homies’, que saldrá a la venta el 12 de enero en vinilo, siguiendo con su tradición y la de su grupo de publicar nueva música en enero, pues en este mes nos llegaron nada menos que ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion‘ y ‘Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper‘. Alguien no teme a que se olviden de él en las listas con lo mejor del año de 2018.

A la espera de si un nuevo disco de Panda Bear está en camino después de esto, lo que el artista ha compartido en Instagram es un larguísimo texto en el que, sin “querer contribuir a homogeneizar la experiencia” de escuchar música, no puede dejar de compartir algunos detalles de lo que él mismo ya abrevia llamando “Homies”. Panda Bear indica que estas canciones no funcionan igual “con cascos” que “en el aire” y asegura que aunque “las canciones no son líricamente lineales o narrativas” y cree que “funcionan de manera satisfactoria por su cuenta”, “se enriquecen las unas a las otras con los mensajes combinados” de todas ellas. Termina diciendo que espera que estas canciones funcionen como sus favoritas, como “compañeras o lugares reconfortantes”.

No sabemos si, por tanto, habrá single de presentación en breve o habrá que esperar a oírlas todas juntas, pero al menos sí se ha compartido el tracklist y la portada de ‘A Day With the Homies’:

01 Flight

02 Part of the Math

03 Shepard Tone

04 Nod to the Folks

05 Sunset