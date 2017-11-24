Renaldo & Clara, Rosenvinge, Punsetes y Kimbra, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP… ¡vota!

‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de nuestro top semanal al mismo tiempo que otros artistas llegan al top 40 con sus nuevos singles. Se trata de Renaldo & Clara -la entrada más fuerte-, Christina Rosenvinge, Los Punsetes y Kimbra. Entre las canciones que alcanzan nuevos máximos, dos hitazos internacionales, ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora y ‘Havana’ de Camila Cabello. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|19
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|2
|1
|1
|31
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|3
|7
|3
|2
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|4
|5
|1
|25
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|5
|4
|1
|38
|Green Light
|Lorde
|6
|6
|1
|39
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|7
|8
|3
|11
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|8
|15
|8
|4
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|9
|17
|1
|25
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|10
|11
|3
|21
|I Dare You
|The xx
|11
|14
|11
|4
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|12
|9
|1
|10
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|13
|12
|1
|9
|the gate
|Björk
|14
|10
|1
|21
|New York
|St Vincent
|15
|13
|1
|17
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|16
|19
|13
|3
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|17
|21
|13
|8
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|18
|2
|1
|54
|On Hold
|The xx
|19
|16
|16
|3
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Sense voler
|Renaldo & Clara
|22
|22
|22
|9
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|24
|25
|13
|6
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|25
|23
|22
|6
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|27
|32
|27
|3
|Supermodel
|SZA
|28
|28
|17
|9
|Romeo
|Yelle
|29
|27
|18
|5
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|30
|18
|6
|5
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|31
|24
|24
|3
|Lemon
|N.E.R.D., Rihanna
|32
|30
|17
|9
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|33
|39
|25
|4
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|34
|26
|20
|8
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|35
|–
|34
|1
|Everybody Knows
|Kimbra
|36
|37
|31
|3
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|37
|29
|29
|2
|How Long
|Charlie Puth
|38
|33
|30
|5
|I Love You, But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|39
|31
|18
|8
|Underdog
|Banks
|40
|35
|23
|8
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Agonía, agonía
|Lagartija Nick
|–
|Dónde estás ahora
|El Último Vecino
|–
|Loveless
|Lo Moon
|–
|Bentara Noa
|Delorean
|–
|Bruxar
|Paracaidistas
|–
|Comeback
|SSION
|–
|Demonia
|Dellafuente
|–
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
