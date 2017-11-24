Renaldo & Clara, Rosenvinge, Punsetes y Kimbra, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP… ¡vota!

‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de nuestro top semanal al mismo tiempo que otros artistas llegan al top 40 con sus nuevos singles. Se trata de Renaldo & Clara -la entrada más fuerte-, Christina Rosenvinge, Los Punsetes y Kimbra. Entre las canciones que alcanzan nuevos máximos, dos hitazos internacionales, ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora y ‘Havana’ de Camila Cabello. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 19 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
2 1 1 31 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 7 3 2 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
4 5 1 25 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
5 4 1 38 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 6 1 39 Love Lana del Rey Vota
7 8 3 11 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
8 15 8 4 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
9 17 1 25 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
10 11 3 21 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 14 11 4 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
12 9 1 10 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
13 12 1 9 the gate Björk Vota
14 10 1 21 New York St Vincent Vota
15 13 1 17 Boys Charli XCX Vota
16 19 13 3 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
17 21 13 8 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
18 2 1 54 On Hold The xx Vota
19 16 16 3 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
20 20 20 3 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
21 21 1 Sense voler Renaldo & Clara Vota
22 22 22 9 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
23 23 1 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
24 25 13 6 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
25 23 22 6 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
26 26 1 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
27 32 27 3 Supermodel SZA Vota
28 28 17 9 Romeo Yelle Vota
29 27 18 5 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
30 18 6 5 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
31 24 24 3 Lemon N.E.R.D., Rihanna Vota
32 30 17 9 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
33 39 25 4 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
34 26 20 8 De pie C. Tangana Vota
35 34 1 Everybody Knows Kimbra Vota
36 37 31 3 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
37 29 29 2 How Long Charlie Puth Vota
38 33 30 5 I Love You, But I’m Lost Tears for Fears Vota
39 31 18 8 Underdog Banks Vota
40 35 23 8 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Agonía, agonía Lagartija Nick Vota
Dónde estás ahora El Último Vecino Vota
Loveless Lo Moon Vota
Bentara Noa Delorean Vota
Bruxar Paracaidistas Vota
Comeback SSION Vota
Demonia Dellafuente Vota
Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota

