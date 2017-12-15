Papaya, nuevo número 1 semanal de JENESAISPOP

Papaya ha hecho una llamada en sus redes sociales para ser votada en nuestra lista semanal y esta ha surtido efecto: ‘¡Ay, mujer!’ es el nuevo top 1 de nuestro top 40, lo cual nos parece muy bien: se agradece algo de variedad tras el imperio Lana/Lorde/Arcade Fire/Dua Lipa y su nuevo 7″ es estupendo. Las entradas de la semana son los últimos sencillos de Paloma Faith, Vega, Templeton, Modelo de Respuesta Polar y Noel Gallagher. Entre las subidas destacadas, Camila Cabello y El Último Vecino. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

1 5 1 2 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
2 2 2 2 White Glare Marina Gallardo Vota
3 17 1 12 the gate Björk Vota
4 1 1 22 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
5 19 5 7 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
6 3 3 5 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
7 6 1 41 Green Light Lorde Vota
8 4 1 28 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
9 7 1 34 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
10 11 1 42 Love Lana del Rey Vota
11 18 11 4 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
12 20 12 6 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
13 8 1 57 On Hold The xx Vota
14 22 13 6 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
15 12 3 14 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
16 15 11 7 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
17 9 1 28 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
18 14 3 24 I Dare You The xx Vota
19 16 1 24 New York St Vincent Vota
20 13 1 13 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
21 10 10 3 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
22 23 22 4 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
23 24 18 8 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
24 27 22 9 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
25 26 13 9 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
26 28 6 7 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
27 31 27 3 Dónde estás ahora El Último Vecino Vota
28 39 28 2 Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage Morrissey Vota
29 34 27 6 Supermodel SZA Vota
30 36 30 6 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
31 31 1 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
32 33 25 7 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
33 25 16 6 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
34 30 30 2 Ahora imagino cosas Él mató a un policía motorizado Vota
35 38 35 2 Casanova Allie X Vota
36 40 36 2 Cálido y rojo Miranda! Vota
37 37 1 Sally Vega Vota
38 38 1 Flash! Templeton Vota
39 39 1 Sábados Modelo de Respuesta Polar Vota
40 40 1 She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
La mitad del cielo Ornamento y delito Vota
Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
I Was a Fool Sunflower Bean Vota
C Tangana & Dellafuente Guerrera Vota
YanoaY Sticky M.A. Vota
The Way HAERTS Vota
Diré que sí Miss Dandy Vota
Hula Hoop 8000 Monarchy Vota
Cyber Stockholm Syndrom Rina Sawayama Vota

    El ep anterior me había hecho gracia, este… no comments.

