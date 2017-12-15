Papaya, nuevo número 1 semanal de JENESAISPOP

Papaya ha hecho una llamada en sus redes sociales para ser votada en nuestra lista semanal y esta ha surtido efecto: ‘¡Ay, mujer!’ es el nuevo top 1 de nuestro top 40, lo cual nos parece muy bien: se agradece algo de variedad tras el imperio Lana/Lorde/Arcade Fire/Dua Lipa y su nuevo 7″ es estupendo. Las entradas de la semana son los últimos sencillos de Paloma Faith, Vega, Templeton, Modelo de Respuesta Polar y Noel Gallagher. Entre las subidas destacadas, Camila Cabello y El Último Vecino. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|5
|1
|2
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|White Glare
|Marina Gallardo
|Vota
|3
|17
|1
|12
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|4
|1
|1
|22
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|19
|5
|7
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|6
|3
|3
|5
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|7
|6
|1
|41
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|8
|4
|1
|28
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|34
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|10
|11
|1
|42
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|18
|11
|4
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|12
|20
|12
|6
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|13
|8
|1
|57
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|14
|22
|13
|6
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|15
|12
|3
|14
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|16
|15
|11
|7
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|17
|9
|1
|28
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|18
|14
|3
|24
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|19
|16
|1
|24
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|20
|13
|1
|13
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|21
|10
|10
|3
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|22
|23
|22
|4
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|23
|24
|18
|8
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|Vota
|24
|27
|22
|9
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|25
|26
|13
|9
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|26
|28
|6
|7
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|27
|31
|27
|3
|Dónde estás ahora
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|28
|39
|28
|2
|Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage
|Morrissey
|Vota
|29
|34
|27
|6
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|30
|36
|30
|6
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|32
|33
|25
|7
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|33
|25
|16
|6
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|34
|30
|30
|2
|Ahora imagino cosas
|Él mató a un policía motorizado
|Vota
|35
|38
|35
|2
|Casanova
|Allie X
|Vota
|36
|40
|36
|2
|Cálido y rojo
|Miranda!
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Sally
|Vega
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Flash!
|Templeton
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Sábados
|Modelo de Respuesta Polar
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|She Taught Me How To Fly
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|–
|La mitad del cielo
|Ornamento y delito
|Vota
|–
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|–
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|Vota
|–
|I Was a Fool
|Sunflower Bean
|Vota
|–
|C Tangana & Dellafuente
|Guerrera
|Vota
|–
|YanoaY
|Sticky M.A.
|Vota
|–
|The Way
|HAERTS
|Vota
|–
|Diré que sí
|Miss Dandy
|Vota
|–
|Hula Hoop 8000
|Monarchy
|Vota
|–
|Cyber Stockholm Syndrom
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota