Vota: Javiera Mena, Lily Allen, SOPHIE y Monarchy entran en nuestro top 40

Por | 22 Dic 17, 14:31

Lorde vuelve a nuestro número 1 semanal con ‘Perfect Places’ en el momento en el que ha sido coronada con el título de mejor disco de 2017 para nuestra redacción. Javiera Mena, Lily Allen, SOPHIE y Monarchy protagonizan las entradas, mientras destacan los nuevos máximos para Rita Ora con su hitazo ‘Anywhere’ y SZA con ‘Supermodel’. Esta semana nos despedimos de los temas de Goldfrapp y The National, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla, dejando lugar a algunas de las novedades candidatas que planteamos esta semana. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 8 1 29 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 2 1 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
3 7 1 42 Green Light Lorde Vota
4 4 1 23 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
5 9 1 35 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
6 6 1 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
7 10 1 43 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 16 8 8 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
9 5 5 8 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
10 15 3 15 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
11 13 1 58 On Hold The xx Vota
12 19 1 25 New York St Vincent Vota
13 6 3 6 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
14 18 3 25 I Dare You The xx Vota
15 20 1 14 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
16 3 1 13 the gate Björk Vota
17 17 1 29 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
18 33 16 7 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
19 11 11 5 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
20 14 13 7 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
21 21 10 4 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
22 23 18 9 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
23 29 23 7 Supermodel SZA Vota
24 31 24 2 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
25 12 12 7 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
26 24 22 10 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
27 25 13 10 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
28 26 6 8 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
29 32 25 8 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
30 37 30 2 Sally Vega Vota
31 31 1 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
32 1 1 3 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
33 22 22 5 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
34 27 27 4 Donde estás ahora El Último Vecino Vota
35 35 35 3 Casanova Allie X Vota
36 36 1 Hula Hoop 8000 Monarchy Vota
37 28 28 3 Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage Morrissey Vota
38 30 30 7 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
39 39 39 2 Sábados Modelo de Respuesta Polar Vota
40 40 40 2 She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
El policía del estilo Ballena Vota
Necromántico Carolina Durante Vota
Putochinomaricón Gente de mierda Vota
Beware of the Humans Nightcrawler ft Céline, Vincenzo Salvia Vota
Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
Normandía y Algora Francisco Nixon Vota
Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
Vai Malandra Anitta, Mc Zaac, Maejor ft. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins Vota
I Don’t Know You The Marías Vota
Chet Baker Nacho Casado Vota
Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
Wave to Anchor Hundred Waters Vota

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«
»

destacamos

Anitta arrasa con el biquini de cinta aislante de ‘Vai Malandra’, ¿el nuevo hit latino mundial?

Katy Perry, una Maria Antonieta que aspira a Juana de Arco en el vídeo de ‘Hey Hey Hey’

¿Hace bien Lady Gaga en marcarse una residencia en Las Vegas?

La Canción del Día: Francisco Nixon vuelve a encogernos el corazón al recordar a Sergio Algora

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

5 novelas para regalar(te) estas navidades

La Terremoto estrena versión de ‘New Rules’ el día que Dua Lipa está en Madrid

Amaia quiere que Rosalía acuda a Operación Triunfo

Ready for the Weekend: The Streets, Supertennis & La Bien Querida, Cardi B, Kesha, Cuello…

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR

Send this to a friend