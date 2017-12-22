Vota: Javiera Mena, Lily Allen, SOPHIE y Monarchy entran en nuestro top 40

Lorde vuelve a nuestro número 1 semanal con ‘Perfect Places’ en el momento en el que ha sido coronada con el título de mejor disco de 2017 para nuestra redacción. Javiera Mena, Lily Allen, SOPHIE y Monarchy protagonizan las entradas, mientras destacan los nuevos máximos para Rita Ora con su hitazo ‘Anywhere’ y SZA con ‘Supermodel’. Esta semana nos despedimos de los temas de Goldfrapp y The National, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla, dejando lugar a algunas de las novedades candidatas que planteamos esta semana. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|8
|1
|29
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|3
|7
|1
|42
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|4
|4
|1
|23
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|9
|1
|35
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|Vota
|7
|10
|1
|43
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|16
|8
|8
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|9
|5
|5
|8
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|10
|15
|3
|15
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|11
|13
|1
|58
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|12
|19
|1
|25
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|13
|6
|3
|6
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|14
|18
|3
|25
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|15
|20
|1
|14
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|16
|3
|1
|13
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|17
|17
|1
|29
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|18
|33
|16
|7
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|19
|11
|11
|5
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|20
|14
|13
|7
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|21
|21
|10
|4
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|22
|23
|18
|9
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|Vota
|23
|29
|23
|7
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|24
|31
|24
|2
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|25
|12
|12
|7
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|26
|24
|22
|10
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|27
|25
|13
|10
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|28
|26
|6
|8
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|29
|32
|25
|8
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|30
|37
|30
|2
|Sally
|Vega
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|32
|1
|1
|3
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Vota
|33
|22
|22
|5
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|34
|27
|27
|4
|Donde estás ahora
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|35
|35
|35
|3
|Casanova
|Allie X
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Hula Hoop 8000
|Monarchy
|Vota
|37
|28
|28
|3
|Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage
|Morrissey
|Vota
|38
|30
|30
|7
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|39
|39
|39
|2
|Sábados
|Modelo de Respuesta Polar
|Vota
|40
|40
|40
|2
|She Taught Me How To Fly
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|El policía del estilo
|Ballena
|Vota
|–
|Necromántico
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|–
|Putochinomaricón
|Gente de mierda
|Vota
|–
|Beware of the Humans
|Nightcrawler ft Céline, Vincenzo Salvia
|Vota
|–
|Unlock It
|Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park
|Vota
|–
|Normandía y Algora
|Francisco Nixon
|Vota
|–
|Hey Hey Hey
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|–
|Vai Malandra
|Anitta, Mc Zaac, Maejor ft. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Know You
|The Marías
|Vota
|–
|Chet Baker
|Nacho Casado
|Vota
|–
|Love.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|–
|Wave to Anchor
|Hundred Waters
|Vota