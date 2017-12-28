Solange cuenta que le ha sido diagnosticada una enfermedad neurológica

Días antes de su participación en el festival AfroPunk 2017 que tendrá lugar en la próxima Nochevieja en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, Solange ha anunciado la cancelación de su show. La decepción de sus fans sudafricanos ha sido enorme, pero la causa no es nada prosaica. En un post de Instagram la hermana pequeña de Beyoncé ha explicado que se trata de un problema médico importante: al parecer, hace 5 meses le fue diagnosticado un síndrome del sistema neurológico llamado “desorden autónomo”.
Solange cuenta en el texto que, dice, escribió y borró unas 5 veces antes de publicar, que sus médicos no la autorizan a realizar un viaje tan largo para, a continuación, realizar un show en vivo. De acuerdo con Newsweek que ha consultado con la Clínica Mayo, este desorden neurológico puede causar un impacto importante en otros órganos del cuerpo, incluyendo el ritmo cardíaco, la presión sanguínea o la temperatura corporal.
La autora del notable ‘A Seat at the Table’, uno de los mejores discos de 2016, asegura que está desolada y promete que volverá en cuanto le sea posible al festival AfroPunk. Está siendo un trance nada fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien, y otras veces nada bien”.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.