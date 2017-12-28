Solange cuenta que le ha sido diagnosticada una enfermedad neurológica

Días antes de su participación en el festival AfroPunk 2017 que tendrá lugar en la próxima Nochevieja en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, Solange ha anunciado la cancelación de su show. La decepción de sus fans sudafricanos ha sido enorme, pero la causa no es nada prosaica. En un post de Instagram la hermana pequeña de Beyoncé ha explicado que se trata de un problema médico importante: al parecer, hace 5 meses le fue diagnosticado un síndrome del sistema neurológico llamado “desorden autónomo”.

Solange cuenta en el texto que, dice, escribió y borró unas 5 veces antes de publicar, que sus médicos no la autorizan a realizar un viaje tan largo para, a continuación, realizar un show en vivo. De acuerdo con Newsweek que ha consultado con la Clínica Mayo, este desorden neurológico puede causar un impacto importante en otros órganos del cuerpo, incluyendo el ritmo cardíaco, la presión sanguínea o la temperatura corporal.

La autora del notable ‘A Seat at the Table’, uno de los mejores discos de 2016, asegura que está desolada y promete que volverá en cuanto le sea posible al festival AfroPunk. Está siendo un trance nada fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien, y otras veces nada bien”.