Vega, nuevo top 1 de nuestra lista semanal; entran Tripulante y Crucero y The Unfinished Sympathy

Vega es el nuevo número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Sally’ tras el llamamiento realizado a sus fans a través de Twitter. Hace justo un mes teníamos el placer de estrenar el vídeo para este temazo. Esta semana tan solo contamos con dos novedades en el top 40: son Tripulante y Crucero y The Unfinished Sympathy, y además toca despedirse de las canciones con más de 10 semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla (las de Fever Ray, Franz Ferdinand y ‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent). Las canciones que alcanzan nuevos máximos son ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora, ‘Hey Hey Hey’ de Katy Perry y ‘Gente de mierda’ de Putochinomaricón. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|35
|1
|4
|Sally
|Vega
|Vota
|2
|3
|1
|25
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|37
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|9
|1
|45
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|44
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|31
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|7
|12
|7
|10
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|8
|14
|5
|10
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|9
|6
|3
|17
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|10
|7
|1
|60
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|21
|16
|9
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|12
|10
|3
|27
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|13
|8
|3
|8
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|14
|1
|1
|3
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|15
|15
|1
|15
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|16
|16
|1
|31
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|17
|28
|17
|2
|Hey Hey Hey
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|18
|20
|1
|27
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|19
|13
|6
|4
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|Vota
|20
|17
|12
|9
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|21
|26
|13
|9
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|22
|11
|1
|16
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|23
|22
|10
|6
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|24
|24
|24
|5
|Casanova
|Allie X
|Vota
|25
|30
|22
|7
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|26
|18
|18
|2
|Unlock It
|Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park
|Vota
|27
|19
|19
|9
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|28
|32
|28
|2
|Gente de mierda
|Putochinomaricón
|Vota
|29
|31
|11
|7
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|30
|34
|30
|2
|Love.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|31
|33
|25
|10
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|32
|29
|24
|4
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|33
|36
|30
|9
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|34
|38
|28
|5
|Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage
|Morrissey
|Vota
|35
|25
|25
|3
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|36
|27
|6
|10
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|37
|39
|36
|4
|She Taught Me How To Fly
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|38
|40
|32
|5
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Verte amanecer
|Tripulante y crucero
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Goodbye/Hello
|The Unfinished Sympathy
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Filthy
|Justin Timberlake
|Vota
|–
|Dominó
|Fernando Alfaro
|Vota
|–
|Everybody Wants to Be Famous
|Superorganism
|Vota
|–
|I Can’t Quit
|The Vaccines
|Vota
|–
|All the Stars
|Kendrick Lamar, SZA
|Vota
|–
|Finesse (Remix)
|Bruno Mars, Cardi B
|Vota
|–
|When You Die
|MGMT
|Vota
|–
|Number One (In New York)
|Titus Andronicus
|Vota
|–
|The End
|Diane Birch
|Vota
|–
|Mentiras
|Melenas
|Vota
|–
|Mentiras
|Jens Lekman, Annika Norlin
|Vota