Vega, nuevo top 1 de nuestra lista semanal; entran Tripulante y Crucero y The Unfinished Sympathy

Por | 05 Ene 18, 13:06

Vega es el nuevo número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Sally’ tras el llamamiento realizado a sus fans a través de Twitter. Hace justo un mes teníamos el placer de estrenar el vídeo para este temazo. Esta semana tan solo contamos con dos novedades en el top 40: son Tripulante y Crucero y The Unfinished Sympathy, y además toca despedirse de las canciones con más de 10 semanas en la mitad baja de la tabla (las de Fever Ray, Franz Ferdinand y ‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent). Las canciones que alcanzan nuevos máximos son ‘Anywhere’ de Rita Ora, ‘Hey Hey Hey’ de Katy Perry y ‘Gente de mierda’ de Putochinomaricón. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 35 1 4 Sally Vega Vota
2 3 1 25 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
3 5 1 37 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 9 1 45 Love Lana del Rey Vota
5 4 1 44 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 2 1 31 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
7 12 7 10 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
8 14 5 10 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
9 6 3 17 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
10 7 1 60 On Hold The xx Vota
11 21 16 9 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
12 10 3 27 I Dare You The xx Vota
13 8 3 8 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
14 1 1 3 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
15 15 1 15 the gate Björk Vota
16 16 1 31 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
17 28 17 2 Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
18 20 1 27 New York St Vincent Vota
19 13 6 4 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
20 17 12 9 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
21 26 13 9 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
22 11 1 16 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
23 22 10 6 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
24 24 24 5 Casanova Allie X Vota
25 30 22 7 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
26 18 18 2 Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
27 19 19 9 Supermodel SZA Vota
28 32 28 2 Gente de mierda Putochinomaricón Vota
29 31 11 7 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
30 34 30 2 Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
31 33 25 10 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
32 29 24 4 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
33 36 30 9 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
34 38 28 5 Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage Morrissey Vota
35 25 25 3 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
36 27 6 10 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
37 39 36 4 She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
38 40 32 5 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
39 39 1 Verte amanecer Tripulante y crucero Vota
40 40 1 Goodbye/Hello The Unfinished Sympathy Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Filthy Justin Timberlake Vota
Dominó Fernando Alfaro Vota
Everybody Wants to Be Famous Superorganism Vota
I Can’t Quit The Vaccines Vota
All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
Finesse (Remix) Bruno Mars, Cardi B Vota
When You Die MGMT Vota
Number One (In New York) Titus Andronicus Vota
The End Diane Birch Vota
Mentiras Melenas Vota
Mentiras Jens Lekman, Annika Norlin Vota

Etiquetas: , ,
«
»

destacamos

‘Cachitos’ triunfó en Nochevieja y 12.000 personas firman por un programa musical en TVE

Justin Timberlake da los detalles de ‘Filthy’, su nuevo single, y anuncia 3 videosingles más

La “carroza de Reinas Magas” de Vallecas, con La Prohibida, preocupa a PP y C’s

Las mejores canciones de 2017 para los lectores de JENESAISPOP

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Ni la crean ni la destruyen: Wolf Alice manejan y transforman a su antojo la energía

Nightcrawler: “La escena synthwave está creciendo mucho, pero corre el peligro de saturarse”

La canción del día: Justin Timberlake estrena la no tan futurista ‘Filthy’

Tres novelas gráficas que regalar(te) por Reyes

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR

Send this to a friend