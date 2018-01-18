Yo La Tengo comparten 4 temas de nuevo disco, ‘There’s a Riot Going On’

Fans del indie-rock norteamericano, estáis de suerte: vuelven Yo La Tengo. Los autores de canciones tan bonitas como ‘I’ll Be Around’ y ‘Nowhere Near’ y de discos tan míticos del género como ‘I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One’, ‘Painful’ y ‘…And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside Out‘ publican su nuevo disco, ‘There’s a Riot Going On’ (el decimoquinto), el próximo 16 de marzo.

Los de Portland avanzan ‘There’s a Riot Going On’ con hasta cuatro temas nuevos y cuatro adorables portadas. Son ‘Out of the Pool’, ‘Shades of Blue’, ‘She May, She Might’ y ‘You Are Here’. Todos ellos mantienen el sonido rústico y ambiental de Yo La Tengo, y formarán parte de un disco de 15 pistas cuyo tracklist podéis observar bajo estas líneas.

En una extensa entrevista a Stereogum, el grupo ha dado a entender que el título del disco tiene un sentido político (es un título “muy recargado”), aunque no ha querido entrar en detalles respecto a su significado.

‘There’s a Riot Going On’:

01 You Are Here

02 Shades Of Blue

03 She May, She Might

04 For You Too

05 Ashes

06 Polynesia #1

07 Dream Dream Away

08 Shortwave

09 Above The Sound

10 Let’s Do It Wrong

11 What Chance Have I Got

12 Esportes Casual

13 Forever

14 Out Of The Pool

15 Here You Are