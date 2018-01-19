Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Killers, Noah Cyrus, Yung Beef y Karen O entran en nuestro top… ¡Vota!

‘Dentro de ti’ de Javiera Mena vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site, mientras damos la bienvenida a un buen surtido de novedades en la tabla de lo más votado. Son ‘My My My’ de Troye Sivan, ‘End Game’ de Taylor y amiguis, ‘Rut’ de The Killers, ‘My Way’ de Noah Cyrus, ‘Me perdí en Madrid’ de Yung Beef y ‘Yo! My Saint’ de Karen O junto a Michael Kiwanuka. Hay que destacar las subidas de ‘Havana’ de Camila Cabello (por primera vez top 3), ‘I Can’t Quit’ de Vaccines y ‘LOVE.’ de Kendrick Lamar.

Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas tus canciones favoritas aquí.