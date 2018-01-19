Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Killers, Noah Cyrus, Yung Beef y Karen O entran en nuestro top… ¡Vota!

‘Dentro de ti’ de Javiera Mena vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site, mientras damos la bienvenida a un buen surtido de novedades en la tabla de lo más votado. Son ‘My My My’ de Troye Sivan, ‘End Game’ de Taylor y amiguis, ‘Rut’ de The Killers, ‘My Way’ de Noah Cyrus, ‘Me perdí en Madrid’ de Yung Beef y ‘Yo! My Saint’ de Karen O junto a Michael Kiwanuka. Hay que destacar las subidas de ‘Havana’ de Camila Cabello (por primera vez top 3), ‘I Can’t Quit’ de Vaccines y ‘LOVE.’ de Kendrick Lamar.
Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas tus canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|15
|1
|5
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|2
|3
|1
|39
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|3
|6
|5
|12
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|4
|2
|1
|27
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|5
|5
|5
|12
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|6
|4
|1
|46
|Green Light
|Lorde
|7
|11
|1
|33
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|8
|12
|3
|19
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|9
|13
|3
|10
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|10
|7
|1
|47
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|11
|10
|3
|29
|I Dare You
|The xx
|12
|9
|1
|62
|On Hold
|The xx
|13
|14
|12
|11
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|14
|8
|1
|33
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|15
|18
|1
|17
|the gate
|Björk
|16
|–
|16
|1
|My My My
|Troye Sivan
|17
|–
|17
|1
|End Game
|Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future
|18
|17
|6
|6
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|19
|20
|19
|2
|Finesse (Remix)
|Bruno Mars, Cardi B
|20
|16
|1
|29
|New York
|St Vincent
|21
|21
|21
|2
|When You Die
|MGMT
|22
|22
|22
|2
|All the Stars
|Kendrick Lamar, SZA
|23
|19
|19
|2
|Filthy
|Justin Timberlake
|24
|31
|24
|2
|I Can’t Quit
|The Vaccines
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Rut
|The Killers
|26
|30
|18
|4
|Unlock It
|Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park
|27
|27
|10
|8
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|28
|33
|28
|4
|Love.
|Kendrick Lamar
|29
|–
|29
|1
|My Way
|Noah Cyrus, One Bit
|30
|23
|17
|4
|Hey Hey Hey
|Katy Perry
|31
|32
|11
|9
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|32
|1
|1
|6
|Sally
|Vega
|33
|29
|22
|9
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|34
|35
|25
|5
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Me perdí en Madrid
|Yung Beef
|36
|34
|24
|7
|Casanova
|Allie X
|37
|36
|28
|4
|Gente de mierda
|Putochinomaricón
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Yo! My Saint
|Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka
|39
|37
|37
|2
|Dominó
|Fernando Alfaro
|40
|40
|1
|7
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Toute latitude
|Dominique A
|–
|Queen
|Tracey Thorn
|–
|No Drama
|Tinashe, Offset
|–
|Visions and Versions
|Chloe’s Clue
|–
|Pearly Gates
|US Girls (ft. James Baley)
|–
|In My View
|Young Fathers
|–
|Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia
|of Montreal
|–
|Catch You Dreaming
|Ride
|–
|BI
|Rural Zombies
|–
|Danza de gardenias
|Natalia Lafourcade
|–
|Ya no sólo te veo a ti
|Soleá Morente
|–
|Curious
|Hayley Kayoko
|–
|La Loi de Murphy
|Angèle
|–
|The Deconstruction
|Eels
|–
|I’m Gon Make U Sich O’Me
|Parliament
|–
|Dancing
|Kylie Minogue
|–
|Severed
|The Decemberists
|–
|Duck Duck Goose
|cupcakKe
|–
|Shades of Blue
|Yo La Tengo
|–
|New For You
|Hinds
