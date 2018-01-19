Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Killers, Noah Cyrus, Yung Beef y Karen O entran en nuestro top… ¡Vota!

Por | 19 Ene 18, 13:53

‘Dentro de ti’ de Javiera Mena vuelve al número 1 de nuestro site, mientras damos la bienvenida a un buen surtido de novedades en la tabla de lo más votado. Son ‘My My My’ de Troye Sivan, ‘End Game’ de Taylor y amiguis, ‘Rut’ de The Killers, ‘My Way’ de Noah Cyrus, ‘Me perdí en Madrid’ de Yung Beef y ‘Yo! My Saint’ de Karen O junto a Michael Kiwanuka. Hay que destacar las subidas de ‘Havana’ de Camila Cabello (por primera vez top 3), ‘I Can’t Quit’ de Vaccines y ‘LOVE.’ de Kendrick Lamar.
Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas tus canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 15 1 5 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
2 3 1 39 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 6 5 12 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
4 2 1 27 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
5 5 5 12 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
6 4 1 46 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 11 1 33 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
8 12 3 19 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
9 13 3 10 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
10 7 1 47 Love Lana del Rey Vota
11 10 3 29 I Dare You The xx Vota
12 9 1 62 On Hold The xx Vota
13 14 12 11 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
14 8 1 33 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
15 18 1 17 the gate Björk Vota
16 16 1 My My My Troye Sivan Vota
17 17 1 End Game Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future Vota
18 17 6 6 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
19 20 19 2 Finesse (Remix) Bruno Mars, Cardi B Vota
20 16 1 29 New York St Vincent Vota
21 21 21 2 When You Die MGMT Vota
22 22 22 2 All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
23 19 19 2 Filthy Justin Timberlake Vota
24 31 24 2 I Can’t Quit The Vaccines Vota
25 25 1 Rut The Killers Vota
26 30 18 4 Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
27 27 10 8 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
28 33 28 4 Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
29 29 1 My Way Noah Cyrus, One Bit Vota
30 23 17 4 Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
31 32 11 9 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
32 1 1 6 Sally Vega Vota
33 29 22 9 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
34 35 25 5 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
35 35 1 Me perdí en Madrid Yung Beef Vota
36 34 24 7 Casanova Allie X Vota
37 36 28 4 Gente de mierda Putochinomaricón Vota
38 38 1 Yo! My Saint Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka Vota
39 37 37 2 Dominó Fernando Alfaro Vota
40 40 1 7 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Toute latitude Dominique A Vota
Queen Tracey Thorn Vota
No Drama Tinashe, Offset Vota
Visions and Versions Chloe’s Clue Vota
Pearly Gates US Girls (ft. James Baley) Vota
In My View Young Fathers Vota
Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia of Montreal Vota
Catch You Dreaming Ride Vota
BI Rural Zombies Vota
Danza de gardenias Natalia Lafourcade Vota
Ya no sólo te veo a ti Soleá Morente Vota
Curious Hayley Kayoko Vota
La Loi de Murphy Angèle Vota
The Deconstruction Eels Vota
I’m Gon Make U Sich O’Me Parliament Vota
Dancing Kylie Minogue Vota
Severed The Decemberists Vota
Duck Duck Goose cupcakKe Vota
Shades of Blue Yo La Tengo Vota
New For You Hinds Vota

