Harry Styles cierra círculo y actúa con Fleetwood Mac

Por | 27 Ene 18, 13:27

Mucho hemos hablado del parecido de algunas canciones de One Direction (‘Fireproof, ‘What a Feeling’) con el trabajo de Fleetwood Mac y el propio Harry Styles, ya en solitario, incluso versionaba ‘The Chain’ en una visita a la radio británica. Y esta noche el círculo se ha cerrado: Styles ha cantado esta misma canción con los propios Fleetwood Mac.

Los de Stevie Nicks ofrecieron anoche una actuación en Nueva York tras ser nombrados Personas del año por MusiCares, durante un evento organizado por los Grammy. El propio Styles los presentó en el escenario y se unía al grupo para hacer coros en ‘The Chain’. La propia Stevie Nicks ofreció además un emotivo discurso recordando a Tom Petty, fallecido el año pasado.

Styles no fue el único que honró a Fleetwood Mac anoche. También Lorde y Haim se pasaron por el concierto para realizar sus propias versiones. Lorde hizo ‘Silver Springs’ y Haim ‘Gypsy’.

