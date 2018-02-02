Björk, James Blake, Soleá, George Ezra y Kali Uchis entran en el top 40 de JNSP, liderado por Kylie

Por | 02 Feb 18, 16:57

‘Dancing’ de Kylie Minogue sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestro público y es el nuevo número 1 de nuestro site desplazando a Troye Sivan al puesto 2. Además, varias canciones propuestas la semana pasada llegan al top 40: son las de Björk, James Blake, Soleá Morente, George Ezra y Kali Uchis con Tyler the Creator. Destacamos dos temas que suben por segunda semana consecutiva: ‘End Game’ de Taylor Swift con Ed Sheeran y Future, y ‘All the Stars’ con SZA y Kendrick Lamar. Además, nos despedimos de las canciones de Charlotte Gainsbourg y Rosalía, al superar las 10 semanas en lista en la segunda mitad de la tabla. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Dancing Kylie Minogue Vota
2 1 1 3 My My My Troye Sivan Vota
3 3 1 29 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
4 4 5 14 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
5 11 5 14 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
6 5 1 41 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
7 6 1 48 Green Light Lorde Vota
8 8 1 49 Love Lana del Rey Vota
9 13 9 3 End Game Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future Vota
10 7 3 21 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
11 9 1 35 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
12 18 1 64 On Hold The xx Vota
13 14 1 31 New York St Vincent Vota
14 17 3 31 I Dare You The xx Vota
15 12 1 35 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
16 10 3 12 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
17 20 17 3 All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
18 18 1 Blissing Me Björk Vota
19 15 1 7 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
20 19 6 8 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
21 16 12 13 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
22 27 22 3 Rut The Killers Vota
23 28 23 2 Danza de gardenias Natalia Lafourcade Vota
24 29 21 4 When You Die MGMT Vota
25 30 25 6 Gente de mierda Putochinomaricón Vota
26 33 17 6 Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
27 27 1 If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead James Blake Vota
28 26 19 4 Filthy Justin Timberlake Vota
29 25 10 10 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
30 31 30 2 Queen Tracey Thorn Vota
31 22 18 6 Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
32 24 19 4 Finesse (Remix) Bruno Mars, Cardi B Vota
33 34 33 3 Yo! My Saint Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka Vota
34 35 28 6 Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
35 23 23 9 Casanova Allie X Vota
36 36 1 Ya no sólo te veo a ti Soleá Morente Vota
37 32 1 8 Sally Vega Vota
38 38 1 Paradise George Ezra Vota
39 39 1 After the Storm Kali Uchis, Tyler the Creator, Bootsy Collins Vota
40 40 25 7 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
El momento La Casa Azul Vota
Surface to Air Django Django, Self Steem Vota
Je veux tes yeux Angèle Vota
Tu canción Alfred y Amaia Romero Vota
Lo malo Ana Guerra, Aitana Vota
Virtual U Oso Leone Vota
Comida para insectos Grises Vota
My Love For You Is Undying Mark Kozelek Vota
Roll Back George FitzGerald & Lil Silva Vota
Crush On You Brigitte Laverne Vota
Do You Remember? The Yearning Vota
The Tide Pale Waves Vota
Pray for Me The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar Vota
Longitud de onda Carlos Sadness Vota
The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs Wye Oak Vota
Agosto, bailando el caos Alborotador Gomasio Vota
Get Out Chvrches Vota

