Triángulo, Kacey Musgraves y The Weeknd, en el top 40 de JNSP; suben Lamar con SZA y Bad Gyal

‘Me and Michael’ de MGMT vuelve al top 1 después del llamado a sus fans de Hazte Lapón, que esta semana no se han pasado por JNSP. Entran Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, que ya han llegado más alto con ‘Les llevaré mi cruz’ que con ‘O Isa’; Kacey Musgraves y la canción del supercaballo arrogante; y The Weeknd con la canción que más gustaba de entrada de su EP, ‘Wasted Times’. Entre las subidas destacadas, están Kendrick Lamar y SZA (número 2, clarísimo “sleeper”), y ‘Candela’ de Bad Gyal. Esta semana es histórica porque nos abandonan por exceso de semanas y por estar en la mitad baja de la tabla dos de vuestras canciones favoritas durante los últimos meses: ‘Perfect Places’ de Lorde y ‘Love’ de Lana del Rey. También decimos adiós a ‘Blissing Me’ y a lo último de James Blake. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

