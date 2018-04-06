Triángulo, Kacey Musgraves y The Weeknd, en el top 40 de JNSP; suben Lamar con SZA y Bad Gyal

‘Me and Michael’ de MGMT vuelve al top 1 después del llamado a sus fans de Hazte Lapón, que esta semana no se han pasado por JNSP. Entran Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, que ya han llegado más alto con ‘Les llevaré mi cruz’ que con ‘O Isa’; Kacey Musgraves y la canción del
supercaballo arrogante; y The Weeknd con la canción que más gustaba de entrada de su EP, ‘Wasted Times’. Entre las subidas destacadas, están Kendrick Lamar y SZA (número 2, clarísimo “sleeper”), y ‘Candela’ de Bad Gyal. Esta semana es histórica porque nos abandonan por exceso de semanas y por estar en la mitad baja de la tabla dos de vuestras canciones favoritas durante los últimos meses: ‘Perfect Places’ de Lorde y ‘Love’ de Lana del Rey. También decimos adiós a ‘Blissing Me’ y a lo último de James Blake. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Me & Michael
|MGMT
|2
|7
|2
|12
|All the Stars
|Kendrick Lamar, SZA
|3
|3
|1
|9
|El momento
|La Casa Azul
|4
|13
|4
|24
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|5
|22
|3
|5
|IDGAF
|Dua Lipa
|6
|4
|1
|57
|Green Light
|Lorde
|7
|5
|1
|9
|Lo malo
|Ana Guerra, Aitana
|8
|10
|8
|7
|Lemon Glow
|Beach House
|9
|14
|1
|12
|My My My
|Troye Sivan
|10
|19
|1
|10
|Dancing
|Kylie Minogue
|11
|23
|8
|9
|Get Out
|Chvrches
|12
|8
|5
|6
|Make Me Feel
|Janelle Monáe
|13
|9
|7
|13
|When You Die
|MGMT
|14
|21
|14
|2
|Intuición
|Javiera Mena, Li Saumet
|15
|12
|12
|3
|Baila conmigo
|Soleá Morente
|16
|31
|16
|2
|Candela
|Bad Gyal
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Les llevaré mi cruz
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|18
|15
|1
|73
|On Hold
|The xx
|19
|24
|19
|4
|Never Be the Same
|Camila Cabello
|20
|16
|1
|50
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|21
|6
|1
|44
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|22
|11
|1
|57
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|23
|18
|7
|10
|Blissing Me
|Björk
|24
|17
|17
|3
|Delicate
|Taylor Swift
|25
|20
|20
|6
|Dinamita
|La Bien Querida
|26
|38
|26
|7
|O Isa
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|27
|27
|27
|10
|If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead
|James Blake
|28
|34
|28
|2
|Tongue
|MNEK
|29
|39
|29
|2
|Cayetano
|Carolina Durante
|30
|1
|1
|2
|La vida adulta
|Hazte Lapón
|31
|28
|27
|4
|Movin On Up
|Azealia Banks
|32
|29
|27
|6
|Mr Tillman
|Father John Misty
|33
|–
|33
|1
|High Horse
|Kacey Musgraves
|34
|33
|26
|8
|Blink
|Bad Gyal
|35
|30
|30
|3
|Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
|Leon Bridges
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Wasted Times
|The Weeknd
|37
|40
|37
|2
|Sit Next to Me
|Foster the People
|38
|37
|28
|7
|Miedo
|Los Punsetes
|39
|32
|32
|2
|El test de la Bravo y la Superpop
|Putochinomaricón
|40
|36
|36
|2
|Un jardín
|Delaporte
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Hot Pink
|Let’s Eat Grandma
|–
|Love Like Waves
|Friendly Fires
|–
|Anna Wintour
|Azealia Banks
|–
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
|–
|The Tracers
|Johnny Marr
|–
|Lightning Rod
|Laura Veirs
|–
|Maybe
|The Getup Kids
|–
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Melody’s Echo Chamber
|–
|Crayons
|cupcakke
|–
|Featherlight
|GusGus
|–
|There’s A Light
|Jonathan Wilson
|–
|Pulled Up the Ribbon
|Okkervil River
