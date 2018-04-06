Triángulo, Kacey Musgraves y The Weeknd, en el top 40 de JNSP; suben Lamar con SZA y Bad Gyal

‘Me and Michael’ de MGMT vuelve al top 1 después del llamado a sus fans de Hazte Lapón, que esta semana no se han pasado por JNSP. Entran Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, que ya han llegado más alto con ‘Les llevaré mi cruz’ que con ‘O Isa’; Kacey Musgraves y la canción del supercaballo arrogante; y The Weeknd con la canción que más gustaba de entrada de su EP, ‘Wasted Times’. Entre las subidas destacadas, están Kendrick Lamar y SZA (número 2, clarísimo “sleeper”), y ‘Candela’ de Bad Gyal. Esta semana es histórica porque nos abandonan por exceso de semanas y por estar en la mitad baja de la tabla dos de vuestras canciones favoritas durante los últimos meses: ‘Perfect Places’ de Lorde y ‘Love’ de Lana del Rey. También decimos adiós a ‘Blissing Me’ y a lo último de James Blake. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 4 Me & Michael MGMT Vota
2 7 2 12 All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
3 3 1 9 El momento La Casa Azul Vota
4 13 4 24 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
5 22 3 5 IDGAF Dua Lipa Vota
6 4 1 57 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 5 1 9 Lo malo Ana Guerra, Aitana Vota
8 10 8 7 Lemon Glow Beach House Vota
9 14 1 12 My My My Troye Sivan Vota
10 19 1 10 Dancing Kylie Minogue Vota
11 23 8 9 Get Out Chvrches Vota
12 8 5 6 Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe Vota
13 9 7 13 When You Die MGMT Vota
14 21 14 2 Intuición Javiera Mena, Li Saumet Vota
15 12 12 3 Baila conmigo Soleá Morente Vota
16 31 16 2 Candela Bad Gyal Vota
17 17 1 Les llevaré mi cruz Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
18 15 1 73 On Hold The xx Vota
19 24 19 4 Never Be the Same Camila Cabello Vota
20 16 1 50 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
21 6 1 44 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
22 11 1 57 Love Lana del Rey Vota
23 18 7 10 Blissing Me Björk Vota
24 17 17 3 Delicate Taylor Swift Vota
25 20 20 6 Dinamita La Bien Querida Vota
26 38 26 7 O Isa Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
27 27 27 10 If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead James Blake Vota
28 34 28 2 Tongue MNEK Vota
29 39 29 2 Cayetano Carolina Durante Vota
30 1 1 2 La vida adulta Hazte Lapón Vota
31 28 27 4 Movin On Up Azealia Banks Vota
32 29 27 6 Mr Tillman Father John Misty Vota
33 33 1 High Horse Kacey Musgraves Vota
34 33 26 8 Blink Bad Gyal Vota
35 30 30 3 Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand Leon Bridges Vota
36 36 1 Wasted Times The Weeknd Vota
37 40 37 2 Sit Next to Me Foster the People Vota
38 37 28 7 Miedo Los Punsetes Vota
39 32 32 2 El test de la Bravo y la Superpop Putochinomaricón Vota
40 36 36 2 Un jardín Delaporte Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma Vota
Love Like Waves Friendly Fires Vota
Anna Wintour Azealia Banks Vota
One Kiss Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa Vota
The Tracers Johnny Marr Vota
Lightning Rod Laura Veirs Vota
Maybe The Getup Kids Vota
Breathe In, Breathe Out Melody’s Echo Chamber Vota
Crayons cupcakke Vota
Featherlight GusGus Vota
There’s A Light Jonathan Wilson Vota
Pulled Up the Ribbon Okkervil River Vota

