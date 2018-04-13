Azealia Banks, top 1 directo en JENESAISPOP con ‘Anna Wintour’

Por | 13 Abr 18, 16:40

Azealia Banks es entrada directa al número 1 con su nuevo single, ‘Anna Wintour’, que con su aire noventero parece haber gustado a nuestros usuarios mucho más que sus últimos singles. También entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP lo nuevo de Calvin Harris y Dua Lipa, ‘Crayons’ de cupcakke, ‘Featherlight’ de GusGus y ‘Hot Pink’ de Let’s Eat Grandma. Entre las subidas destacadas, ‘Les llevaré mi cruz’ de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Bad Gyal con sus 2 últimos singles, ‘Miedo’ de Los Punsetes y PUTOCHINOMARICÓN. Nos despedimos de canciones históricas de Lorde, MGMT y Lana del Rey tras pasar a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 10 semanas en lista. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Anna Wintour Azealia Banks Vota
2 7 1 10 Lo malo Ana Guerra, Aitana Vota
3 10 1 11 Dancing Kylie Minogue Vota
4 1 1 5 Me & Michael MGMT Vota
5 8 8 8 Lemon Glow Beach House Vota
6 17 6 2 Les llevaré mi cruz Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
7 12 5 7 Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe Vota
8 4 4 25 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
9 2 2 13 All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
10 3 1 10 El momento La Casa Azul Vota
11 9 1 13 My My My Troye Sivan Vota
12 14 12 3 Intuición Javiera Mena, Li Saumet Vota
13 5 3 6 IDGAF Dua Lipa Vota
14 15 12 4 Baila conmigo Soleá Morente Vota
15 16 15 3 Candela Bad Gyal Vota
16 18 1 74 On Hold The xx Vota
17 34 17 9 Blink Bad Gyal Vota
18 11 8 10 Get Out Chvrches Vota
19 19 19 5 Never Be the Same Camila Cabello Vota
20 20 1 One Kiss Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa Vota
21 6 1 58 Green Light Lorde Vota
22 13 7 14 When You Die MGMT Vota
23 20 1 51 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
24 25 20 7 Dinamita La Bien Querida Vota
25 26 25 8 O Isa Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
26 26 1 Crayons cupcakke Vota
27 38 27 8 Miedo Los Punsetes Vota
28 33 28 2 High Horse Kacey Musgraves Vota
29 37 29 3 Sit Next to Me Foster the People Vota
30 28 28 3 Tongue MNEK Vota
31 39 31 3 El test de la Bravo y la Superpop Putochinomaricón Vota
32 35 30 4 Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand Leon Bridges Vota
33 33 1 Featherlight GusGus Vota
34 24 17 4 Delicate Taylor Swift Vota
35 29 29 3 Cayetano Carolina Durante Vota
36 30 1 3 La vida adulta Hazte Lapón Vota
37 36 36 2 Wasted Times The Weeknd Vota
38 40 36 3 Un jardín Delaporte Vota
39 39 1 Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma Vota
40 32 27 7 Mr Tillman Father John Misty Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Color Blind Diplo, Lil Xan Vota
Nice for What Drake Vota
Lejos de ti Rels B Vota
PYNK Janelle Monáe Vota
Fists of Fury Kamasi Washington Vota
Over Rainbows and Rainier Damien Jurado Vota
Everytime Boy Pablo Vota
Frontier Man Gruff Rhys Vota
Pretty Girl Clairo Vota
Coolhand Buzzy Lee Vota
Dope Ängie Vota
Barbie Tingz Nicki Minaj Vota
Curse of the Contemporary LUMP Vota
The Club Hinds Vota
Nada personal Varry Brava Vota
Lost Without You Freya Ridings Vota
Night Time Superorganism Vota
Doble Check Axolotes Mexicanos Vota
After the Storm Kali Uchis, Tyler the Creator, Bootsy Collins Vota
La Sandunguera Nathy Peluso Vota
Night Shift Lucy Dacus Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«
»

destacamos

Mariah Carey revela que padece trastorno bipolar

Boy Pablo, el adolescente noruego de origen chileno al que el algoritmo de Youtube le ha cambiado la vida

La Canción del Día: Janelle Monáe y Grimes celebran quedarse “con el rosa” en su elegante oda al “poder del coño”

Nicki Minaj anuncia dos singles con sendos portadones para este jueves

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

“Yodeling Kid” empuja los streamings de ‘Lovesick Blues’ de Hank Williams y actúa hoy en Coachella

Ready for the Weekend: Tinashe, Betacam, Vega, Princess Nokia, Manic Street Preachers…

¿Las Bistecs han vuelto? No, es el nuevo anuncio “date un like” de Danone

La canción del día: ‘I Like It’ será la canción del verano de Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin gracias a un bugalú de Pete Rodríguez

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR
Aviso de cookies

Send this to a friend