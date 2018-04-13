Azealia Banks, top 1 directo en JENESAISPOP con ‘Anna Wintour’

Azealia Banks es entrada directa al número 1 con su nuevo single, ‘Anna Wintour’, que con su aire noventero parece haber gustado a nuestros usuarios mucho más que sus últimos singles. También entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP lo nuevo de Calvin Harris y Dua Lipa, ‘Crayons’ de cupcakke, ‘Featherlight’ de GusGus y ‘Hot Pink’ de Let’s Eat Grandma. Entre las subidas destacadas, ‘Les llevaré mi cruz’ de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Bad Gyal con sus 2 últimos singles, ‘Miedo’ de Los Punsetes y PUTOCHINOMARICÓN. Nos despedimos de canciones históricas de Lorde, MGMT y Lana del Rey tras pasar a la mitad baja de la tabla con más de 10 semanas en lista. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Anna Wintour
|Azealia Banks
|2
|7
|1
|10
|Lo malo
|Ana Guerra, Aitana
|3
|10
|1
|11
|Dancing
|Kylie Minogue
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Me & Michael
|MGMT
|5
|8
|8
|8
|Lemon Glow
|Beach House
|6
|17
|6
|2
|Les llevaré mi cruz
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|7
|12
|5
|7
|Make Me Feel
|Janelle Monáe
|8
|4
|4
|25
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|9
|2
|2
|13
|All the Stars
|Kendrick Lamar, SZA
|10
|3
|1
|10
|El momento
|La Casa Azul
|11
|9
|1
|13
|My My My
|Troye Sivan
|12
|14
|12
|3
|Intuición
|Javiera Mena, Li Saumet
|13
|5
|3
|6
|IDGAF
|Dua Lipa
|14
|15
|12
|4
|Baila conmigo
|Soleá Morente
|15
|16
|15
|3
|Candela
|Bad Gyal
|16
|18
|1
|74
|On Hold
|The xx
|17
|34
|17
|9
|Blink
|Bad Gyal
|18
|11
|8
|10
|Get Out
|Chvrches
|19
|19
|19
|5
|Never Be the Same
|Camila Cabello
|20
|–
|20
|1
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
|21
|6
|1
|58
|Green Light
|Lorde
|22
|13
|7
|14
|When You Die
|MGMT
|23
|20
|1
|51
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|24
|25
|20
|7
|Dinamita
|La Bien Querida
|25
|26
|25
|8
|O Isa
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Crayons
|cupcakke
|27
|38
|27
|8
|Miedo
|Los Punsetes
|28
|33
|28
|2
|High Horse
|Kacey Musgraves
|29
|37
|29
|3
|Sit Next to Me
|Foster the People
|30
|28
|28
|3
|Tongue
|MNEK
|31
|39
|31
|3
|El test de la Bravo y la Superpop
|Putochinomaricón
|32
|35
|30
|4
|Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
|Leon Bridges
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Featherlight
|GusGus
|34
|24
|17
|4
|Delicate
|Taylor Swift
|35
|29
|29
|3
|Cayetano
|Carolina Durante
|36
|30
|1
|3
|La vida adulta
|Hazte Lapón
|37
|36
|36
|2
|Wasted Times
|The Weeknd
|38
|40
|36
|3
|Un jardín
|Delaporte
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Hot Pink
|Let’s Eat Grandma
|40
|32
|27
|7
|Mr Tillman
|Father John Misty
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Color Blind
|Diplo, Lil Xan
|–
|Nice for What
|Drake
|–
|Lejos de ti
|Rels B
|–
|PYNK
|Janelle Monáe
|–
|Fists of Fury
|Kamasi Washington
|–
|Over Rainbows and Rainier
|Damien Jurado
|–
|Everytime
|Boy Pablo
|–
|Frontier Man
|Gruff Rhys
|–
|Pretty Girl
|Clairo
|–
|Coolhand
|Buzzy Lee
|–
|Dope
|Ängie
|–
|Barbie Tingz
|Nicki Minaj
|–
|Curse of the Contemporary
|LUMP
|–
|The Club
|Hinds
|–
|Nada personal
|Varry Brava
|–
|Lost Without You
|Freya Ridings
|–
|Night Time
|Superorganism
|–
|Doble Check
|Axolotes Mexicanos
|–
|After the Storm
|Kali Uchis, Tyler the Creator, Bootsy Collins
|–
|La Sandunguera
|Nathy Peluso
|–
|Night Shift
|Lucy Dacus
