The Carters, St Vincent, C. Tangana, Hazte Lapón y Halsey entran al top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Christina Aguilera continúa en el número 1 de nuestro top, según las votaciones del público, que también ha alzado ‘Liberation’ a ser top 1 de ventas en España. Llegan a la lista ‘APESHIT’ de The Carters, directa al top 10, y en la mitad baja de la tabla el remix nuevo de St Vincent, ‘Bien duro’ de C. Tangana, ‘Sabes la noche’ de Hazte Lapón y ’Strangers’ de Halsey y Lauren Jauregui. Esta semana nos despedimos de hasta 5 canciones que ya superan las diez semanas de permanencia y que aparecen ya en la parte baja de la lista, cada vez con menos votos: son ‘Lo malo’, ‘Llorando en la limo’, ‘Stop Me From Falling’ , ‘Call Out My Name’ y ‘I Like It’, todas famosísimas, pero dejando ya paso a otras novedades que os invitamos a escuchar. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Accelerate
|Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz
|2
|3
|1
|10
|No Tears Left to Cry
|Ariana Grande
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Malamente
|Rosalía
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Hunger
|Florence + the Machine
|5
|5
|2
|12
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
|6
|7
|1
|12
|Anna Wintour
|Azealia Banks
|7
|20
|7
|2
|Dance to This
|Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Apeshit
|The Carters
|9
|8
|4
|10
|deep end
|Lykke Li
|10
|6
|5
|4
|Brillo
|J Balvin, Rosalía
|11
|10
|2
|17
|IDGAF
|Dua Lipa
|12
|16
|5
|7
|This Is America
|Childish Gambino
|13
|21
|13
|2
|Ataraxia
|La Casa Azul
|14
|11
|1
|22
|Dancing
|Kylie Minogue
|15
|14
|12
|8
|Bloom
|Troye Sivan
|16
|9
|4
|10
|Make Me Feel
|Janelle Monáe
|17
|18
|10
|3
|bitches
|Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, ALMA
|18
|13
|8
|11
|PYNK
|Janelle Monáe
|19
|19
|13
|9
|Black Car
|Beach House
|20
|25
|3
|6
|Four Out of Five
|Arctic Monkeys
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Fast Slow Disco
|St Vincent
|22
|12
|11
|10
|I Like It
|Cardi B
|23
|23
|17
|6
|Solo
|Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato
|24
|22
|13
|4
|5 In the Morning
|Charli XCX
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Bien duro
|C. Tangana
|26
|17
|1
|21
|Lo malo
|Ana Guerra, Aitana
|27
|33
|25
|3
|The Invisibles
|Suede
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Sabes la noche
|Hazte Lapón
|29
|15
|15
|3
|Lost My Mind
|Lily Allen
|30
|24
|19
|10
|Llorando en la limo
|C. Tangana
|31
|26
|6
|10
|Stop Me From Falling
|Kylie Minogue, Gente de Zona
|32
|31
|13
|10
|Call Out My Name
|The Weeknd
|33
|27
|21
|5
|Don’t Miss It
|James Blake
|34
|30
|25
|8
|Mercy
|Madame Monsieur
|35
|36
|28
|4
|Humility
|Gorillaz
|36
|39
|26
|4
|Give Yourself a Try
|The 1975
|37
|28
|23
|6
|Toy
|Netta
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Strangers
|Halsey, Lauren Jauregui
|39
|34
|20
|5
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp, Dave Gahan
|40
|32
|24
|8
|All My Dreams
|Róisín Murphy
