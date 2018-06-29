The Carters, St Vincent, C. Tangana, Hazte Lapón y Halsey entran al top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Por | 29 Jun 18, 11:18

Christina Aguilera continúa en el número 1 de nuestro top, según las votaciones del público, que también ha alzado ‘Liberation’ a ser top 1 de ventas en España. Llegan a la lista ‘APESHIT’ de The Carters, directa al top 10, y en la mitad baja de la tabla el remix nuevo de St Vincent, ‘Bien duro’ de C. Tangana, ‘Sabes la noche’ de Hazte Lapón y ’Strangers’ de Halsey y Lauren Jauregui. Esta semana nos despedimos de hasta 5 canciones que ya superan las diez semanas de permanencia y que aparecen ya en la parte baja de la lista, cada vez con menos votos: son ‘Lo malo’, ‘Llorando en la limo’, ‘Stop Me From Falling’ , ‘Call Out My Name’ y ‘I Like It’, todas famosísimas, pero dejando ya paso a otras novedades que os invitamos a escuchar. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 8 Accelerate Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz Vota
2 3 1 10 No Tears Left to Cry Ariana Grande Vota
3 2 1 4 Malamente Rosalía Vota
4 4 2 8 Hunger Florence + the Machine Vota
5 5 2 12 One Kiss Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa Vota
6 7 1 12 Anna Wintour Azealia Banks Vota
7 20 7 2 Dance to This Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande Vota
8 8 1 Apeshit The Carters Vota
9 8 4 10 deep end Lykke Li Vota
10 6 5 4 Brillo J Balvin, Rosalía Vota
11 10 2 17 IDGAF Dua Lipa Vota
12 16 5 7 This Is America Childish Gambino Vota
13 21 13 2 Ataraxia La Casa Azul Vota
14 11 1 22 Dancing Kylie Minogue Vota
15 14 12 8 Bloom Troye Sivan Vota
16 9 4 10 Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe Vota
17 18 10 3 bitches Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, ALMA Vota
18 13 8 11 PYNK Janelle Monáe Vota
19 19 13 9 Black Car Beach House Vota
20 25 3 6 Four Out of Five Arctic Monkeys Vota
21 21 1 Fast Slow Disco St Vincent Vota
22 12 11 10 I Like It Cardi B Vota
23 23 17 6 Solo Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato Vota
24 22 13 4 5 In the Morning Charli XCX Vota
25 25 1 Bien duro C. Tangana Vota
26 17 1 21 Lo malo Ana Guerra, Aitana Vota
27 33 25 3 The Invisibles Suede Vota
28 28 1 Sabes la noche Hazte Lapón Vota
29 15 15 3 Lost My Mind Lily Allen Vota
30 24 19 10 Llorando en la limo C. Tangana Vota
31 26 6 10 Stop Me From Falling Kylie Minogue, Gente de Zona Vota
32 31 13 10 Call Out My Name The Weeknd Vota
33 27 21 5 Don’t Miss It James Blake Vota
34 30 25 8 Mercy Madame Monsieur Vota
35 36 28 4 Humility Gorillaz Vota
36 39 26 4 Give Yourself a Try The 1975 Vota
37 28 23 6 Toy Netta Vota
38 38 1 Strangers Halsey, Lauren Jauregui Vota
39 34 20 5 Ocean Goldfrapp, Dave Gahan Vota
40 32 24 8 All My Dreams Róisín Murphy Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Immaterial SOPHIE Vota
Colps de Puny PUPIL.LES Vota
Reborn Kids See Ghosts Vota
Mortal Fantasmamidi Vota
Astor Axolotes Mexicanos Vota
If You Know You Know Pusha T Vota
Nobody Mitski Vota
For My Crimes Marissa Nadler Vota
Under the Sun Roosevelt Vota
Canción de pop de amor Cariño Vota
SAD! XXXTentacion Vota
El himno titular Carolina Durante Vota
All for You Years & Years Vota

Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«

destacamos

Brays Efe: “Yo no pienso “qué tiene Paquita que yo no tenga”, sino en todo lo que compartimos”

El verdadero origen del “flossing”, el baile del “Backpack Kid” que nos introdujo ‘Swish Swish’

Convocada protesta contra Nétta este viernes antes de su próximo concierto en Madrid

Willy Bárcenas agrede a José Gallardo, director de Tomavistas

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

La Canción del Día: Charli XCX referencia Barcelona y la Coca-Cola en la pro-PC Music ‘Focus’

Drake publica ‘Scorpion’, un disco con 25 pistas que hasta incluye a Michael Jackson y Mariah Carey

Los Planetas y el soul eléctrico de Curtis Harding triunfan ante una benévola lluvia en Vida Festival

‘78/52’, el documental que te explica por qué la escena de la ducha de ‘Psicosis’ es tan importante

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.

ACEPTAR
Aviso de cookies

Send this to a friend