The Carters, St Vincent, C. Tangana, Hazte Lapón y Halsey entran al top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Christina Aguilera continúa en el número 1 de nuestro top, según las votaciones del público, que también ha alzado ‘Liberation’ a ser top 1 de ventas en España. Llegan a la lista ‘APESHIT’ de The Carters, directa al top 10, y en la mitad baja de la tabla el remix nuevo de St Vincent, ‘Bien duro’ de C. Tangana, ‘Sabes la noche’ de Hazte Lapón y ’Strangers’ de Halsey y Lauren Jauregui. Esta semana nos despedimos de hasta 5 canciones que ya superan las diez semanas de permanencia y que aparecen ya en la parte baja de la lista, cada vez con menos votos: son ‘Lo malo’, ‘Llorando en la limo’, ‘Stop Me From Falling’ , ‘Call Out My Name’ y ‘I Like It’, todas famosísimas, pero dejando ya paso a otras novedades que os invitamos a escuchar. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas 5 In the Morning, de Charli XCX

Accelerate, de Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz

All for You, de Years & Years

All My Dreams, de Róisín Murphy

Anna Wintour, de Azealia Banks

Apeshit, de The Carters

Astor, de Axolotes Mexicanos

Ataraxia, de La Casa Azul

Bien duro, de C. Tangana

bitches, de Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, ALMA

Black Car, de Beach House

Bloom, de Troye Sivan

Brillo, de J Balvin, Rosalía

Canción de pop de amor, de Cariño

Colps de Puny, de PUPIL.LES

Dance to This, de Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande

Dancing, de Kylie Minogue

deep end, de Lykke Li

Don’t Miss It, de James Blake

El himno titular, de Carolina Durante

Fast Slow Disco, de St Vincent

For My Crimes, de Marissa Nadler

Four Out of Five, de Arctic Monkeys

Give Yourself a Try, de The 1975

Humility, de Gorillaz

Hunger, de Florence + the Machine

IDGAF, de Dua Lipa

If You Know You Know, de Pusha T

Immaterial, de SOPHIE

Lost My Mind, de Lily Allen

Make Me Feel, de Janelle Monáe

Malamente, de Rosalía

Mercy, de Madame Monsieur

Mortal, de Fantasmamidi

No Tears Left to Cry, de Ariana Grande

Nobody, de Mitski

Ocean, de Goldfrapp, Dave Gahan

One Kiss, de Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

PYNK, de Janelle Monáe

Reborn, de Kids See Ghosts

Sabes la noche, de Hazte Lapón

SAD!, de XXXTentacion

Solo, de Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato

Strangers, de Halsey, Lauren Jauregui

The Invisibles, de Suede

This Is America, de Childish Gambino

Toy, de Netta

Under the Sun, de Roosevelt Ver resultados