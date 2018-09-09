Janet, Neneh Cherry, Childish Gambino, Interpol, Sidonie, Yung Beef… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 09 Sep 18, 7:53

Mientras Róisín Murphy continúa en el top 1 de lo más votado en JENESAISPOP con su single ‘Plaything’, un buen número de canciones ha logrado colarse en el top 40. Es el caso de Janet Jackson, directa al número 3, o de Neneh Cherry, directa al top 10. También logran entrar en la lista los últimos singles de Childish Gambino, Interpol, Sidonie, A Place to Bury Strangers, Villagers, Yung Beef, Brooke Candy y Devon Walsh. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 7 Plaything Róisín Murphy Vota
2 2 1 5 Missing U Robyn Vota
3 3 1 Made for Now Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee Vota
4 6 2 18 Hunger Florence + the Machine Vota
5 5 3 11 Fast Slow Disco St Vincent Vota
6 19 1 14 Malamente Rosalía Vota
7 11 7 3 Woman Cat Power, Lana del Rey Vota
8 12 7 9 It’s Not Just Me Let’s Eat Grandma Vota
9 18 1 6 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
10 10 1 Shot Gun Shack Neneh Cherry Vota
11 4 2 22 One Kiss Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa Vota
12 13 11 6 Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Arctic Monkeys Vota
13 20 7 10 All for You Years & Years Vota
14 22 2 8 God Is a Woman Ariana Grande Vota
15 7 5 9 Girlfriend Christine and the Queens Vota
16 8 8 2 Espejo Javiera Mena Vota
17 26 5 5 Ya no quiero ná Lola Indigo Vota
18 16 13 10 Immaterial SOPHIE Vota
19 15 10 3 Two Slow Dancers Mitski Vota
20 20 1 Feels Like Summer Childish Gambino Vota
21 3 3 2 The Witness Anja Garbarek Vota
22 22 1 If You Really Love Nothing Interpol Vota
23 38 17 4 Girls Night Out Charli XCX Vota
24 9 6 3 Golden Child Say Lou Lou Vota
25 17 17 2 Where Angels Fear to Tread Disclosure Vota
26 14 14 2 Hi High LOONA Vota
27 10 10 2 When I’m With Him Empress Of Vota
28 39 26 4 Make Time for Love The Goon Sax Vota
29 27 27 4 Complicated Mura Masa, Nao Vota
30 28 20 7 Level Up Ciara Vota
31 28 28 8 you should see me in a crown Billie Eilish Vota
32 32 1 Maravilloso Sidonie Vota
33 24 24 2 Northern Lights Death Cab for Cutie Vota
34 40 34 2 ¿Qué tiene? Ximena Sariñana Vota
35 35 1 There’s Only One of Us A Place to Bury Strangers Vota
36 36 1 Fool Villagers Vota
37 37 1 Guns N Roses Yvng Beef, GOA Vota
38 29 26 4 Boo’d Up Ella Mai Vota
39 39 1 My Sex Brooke Candy, MNDR, Pussy Riot, Mykki Blanco Vota
40 40 1 By the Daylight Devon Walsh Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Suspirium Thom Yorke Vota
Nina Cried Power Hozier, Mavis Staples Vota
If You Give Enough The Lemon Twigs Vota
I Shall Love 2 Julia Holter Vota
Electricity Dua Lipa, Silk City Vota
Noches de blanco satán La Estrella de David Vota
Peligro Planeta No Vota
Fall Eminem Vota
Sober Nile Rodgers & Chic, Craig David, Stefflon Don Vota
Queens The Blaze Vota
Promises Calvin Harris, Sam Smith Vota
Going Down Swinging The Radio Dept. Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,
«

destacamos

La ridícula historia sobre la ruptura de Lil Xan y Noah Cyrus por una foto de Charlie Puth “desnudo”

Sesión de Control: La Estrella de David, Alice Wonder, Eva Ryjlen, Alizzz, Tulip, Dadalú, Cosmo K, Flores, Balún, Planeta No

Volver: “Aún nos queda mucho para poder ser comparados con London Grammar o The xx”

Pet Shop Boys, es hora de pasar página con Stuart Price

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Janet, Neneh Cherry, Childish Gambino, Interpol, Sidonie, Yung Beef… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

30 años de la incursión de Alaska en las listas oficiales británicas

La Canción del Día: Thom Yorke se enfrenta al reto de ‘Suspiria’ (y a la muerte) con un vals muy personal

Madrid continúa con su gafe de lluvia en festivales

Send this to a friend