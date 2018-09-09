Janet, Neneh Cherry, Childish Gambino, Interpol, Sidonie, Yung Beef… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Mientras Róisín Murphy continúa en el top 1 de lo más votado en JENESAISPOP con su single ‘Plaything’, un buen número de canciones ha logrado colarse en el top 40. Es el caso de Janet Jackson, directa al número 3, o de Neneh Cherry, directa al top 10. También logran entrar en la lista los últimos singles de Childish Gambino, Interpol, Sidonie, A Place to Bury Strangers, Villagers, Yung Beef, Brooke Candy y Devon Walsh. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por todas vuestras canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Plaything
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Missing U
|Robyn
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Made for Now
|Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee
|Vota
|4
|6
|2
|18
|Hunger
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|5
|5
|3
|11
|Fast Slow Disco
|St Vincent
|Vota
|6
|19
|1
|14
|Malamente
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|11
|7
|3
|Woman
|Cat Power, Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|12
|7
|9
|It’s Not Just Me
|Let’s Eat Grandma
|Vota
|9
|18
|1
|6
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Shot Gun Shack
|Neneh Cherry
|Vota
|11
|4
|2
|22
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
|Vota
|12
|13
|11
|6
|Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
|Arctic Monkeys
|Vota
|13
|20
|7
|10
|All for You
|Years & Years
|Vota
|14
|22
|2
|8
|God Is a Woman
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|15
|7
|5
|9
|Girlfriend
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|16
|8
|8
|2
|Espejo
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|17
|26
|5
|5
|Ya no quiero ná
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|18
|16
|13
|10
|Immaterial
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|19
|15
|10
|3
|Two Slow Dancers
|Mitski
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Feels Like Summer
|Childish Gambino
|Vota
|21
|3
|3
|2
|The Witness
|Anja Garbarek
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|If You Really Love Nothing
|Interpol
|Vota
|23
|38
|17
|4
|Girls Night Out
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|24
|9
|6
|3
|Golden Child
|Say Lou Lou
|Vota
|25
|17
|17
|2
|Where Angels Fear to Tread
|Disclosure
|Vota
|26
|14
|14
|2
|Hi High
|LOONA
|Vota
|27
|10
|10
|2
|When I’m With Him
|Empress Of
|Vota
|28
|39
|26
|4
|Make Time for Love
|The Goon Sax
|Vota
|29
|27
|27
|4
|Complicated
|Mura Masa, Nao
|Vota
|30
|28
|20
|7
|Level Up
|Ciara
|Vota
|31
|28
|28
|8
|you should see me in a crown
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Maravilloso
|Sidonie
|Vota
|33
|24
|24
|2
|Northern Lights
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Vota
|34
|40
|34
|2
|¿Qué tiene?
|Ximena Sariñana
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|There’s Only One of Us
|A Place to Bury Strangers
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Fool
|Villagers
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Guns N Roses
|Yvng Beef, GOA
|Vota
|38
|29
|26
|4
|Boo’d Up
|Ella Mai
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|My Sex
|Brooke Candy, MNDR, Pussy Riot, Mykki Blanco
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|By the Daylight
|Devon Walsh
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Suspirium
|Thom Yorke
|Vota
|–
|Nina Cried Power
|Hozier, Mavis Staples
|Vota
|–
|If You Give Enough
|The Lemon Twigs
|Vota
|–
|I Shall Love 2
|Julia Holter
|Vota
|–
|Electricity
|Dua Lipa, Silk City
|Vota
|–
|Noches de blanco satán
|La Estrella de David
|Vota
|–
|Peligro
|Planeta No
|Vota
|–
|Fall
|Eminem
|Vota
|–
|Sober
|Nile Rodgers & Chic, Craig David, Stefflon Don
|Vota
|–
|Queens
|The Blaze
|Vota
|–
|Promises
|Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
|Vota
|–
|Going Down Swinging
|The Radio Dept.
|Vota
Etiquetas: a place to bury strangers, brooke candy, childish gambino, interpol, janet jackson, neneh cherry, sidonie, villagers, yung beef