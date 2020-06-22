Justin Bieber niega las acusaciones de abuso sexual en un comunicado

Por | 22 Jun 20, 10:29

Dos mujeres han acusado a Justin Bieber de abuso sexual en las últimas horas. La primera se llama Danielle y ha narrado en Twitter una experiencia fechada el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin. Según su relato fue invitada a una fiesta post-concierto en la que iba a estar Justin Bieber, después fue a su hotel y allí habría tenido lugar una relación sexual sin su consentimiento, mientras ella se sentía «sin poder hablar».

“Le dije que estaba yendo demasiado lejos y que debía parar (…) No quiero entrar en detalles, pero aunque hace 6 años y yo tenía un año más que él entonces, eso no quita que fuera asaltada sexualmente sin consentimiento”, indica. Tras este relato, otra mujer llamada Kadi ha dicho en Twitter que cree a Danielle, pues ella también asegura haber sido asaltada sexualmente por Justin Bieber un año después, en 2015.

Justin Bieber ha decidido contestar en Twitter, indicando que ni siquiera estaba en la fecha referida en el hotel indicado, posteando fotos para probarlo. “Normalmente no respondo las acusaciones aleatorias que he recibido durante toda mi carrera, pero después de hablarlo con mi mujer he decidido hacerlo en este caso. Los rumores son solo rumores pero el abuso sexual es algo que yo no me tomo a la ligera (…) Una historia vista en Twitter me involucra en un abuso sexual el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin, en el hotel Four Seasons. Quiero ser claro. No hay nada de cierto en esta historia. De hecho pronto probaré que yo no estuve en dicha localización (…) Lo que esta persona no ha contado es que fui a este concierto con mi novia de entonces, Selena Gomez”. A continuación, ha enlazado una serie de noticias en las que aparece en una fiesta con Selena en dicha fecha.

También indica que se han inventado la historia porque alguien le vio en ese hotel, pero fue el 10 de marzo, no el día 9 de marzo, y fue en el restaurante del hotel, no en el hotel en sí. A continuación ha publicado los recibos del AirBnB en el que se quedó junto a Selena junto a unos amigos, en los días referidos. “También he confirmado con el mánager del Four Seasons que yo nunca me quedé en su hotel ni el día 9 ni el día 10 e invito a la prensa a que lo compruebe con ellos si lo necesitan».

Concluye: «Cada acusación de abuso sexual debe ser tomada en serio y por eso creo que mi respuesta era necesaria. Sin embargo, esta historia es de hecho imposible y por eso voy a trabajar con Twitter y las autoridades para tomar medidas legales».

Etiquetas:
«
»
  • ModernaDeMierda

    viendo cómo ha tratado a Selena durante todos estos años y después de haber mostrado explícitamente su apoyo al maltratador de Chris Brown no me sorprendería lo más mínimo que fuera cierto

  • bloom21

    Pues si finalmente se prueba que las dos chicas han denunciado falsamente deberían de ir a la carcel.

    Mentir en asuntos tan serios como en las acusaciones de abuso sexual no es solo terrible por el daño que haces al acusado, sino por la desconfianza que generas en futuros casos que sí pueden ser ciertos.

  • bart_os

    Pues nada, venga, ya podéis empezar (yo esta vez calladito…).
    https://media.tenor.com/images/9074a5990fb18a4e198807f7d34e0074/tenor.gif

  • Julian

    Muchas gracias por tu opinión

destacamos

Jehnny Beth: «El capitalismo, el racismo, la sexualidad… todo es una ficción»

Bejo, Mon Laferte, Nueva Vulcano, DORA, La Habitación Roja, Ms Nina, Monterrosa… en Sesión de Control

Pablo Alborán hace público que es homosexual

¿Es posible disfrutar de una canción de 6ix9ine?

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

El libro ‘El método Bunbury’ cuestiona la originalidad de las letras del cantante

Justin Bieber niega las acusaciones de abuso sexual en un comunicado

Leiva protagoniza un especial de ‘La hora musa’ por el Día de la Música

Roy Borland pasó de cantar en la calle a ‘La Voz’, y de ahí a cautivarnos con la dulce cadencia jazz y R&B de ‘My Sun’

Share via
Send this to a friend