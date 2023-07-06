Billie Eilish anuncia ‘What Was Made For’ para ‘Barbie’

La banda sonora de ‘Barbie’, que incluye canciones de Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj con Ice Spice y Aqua y Charli XCX, entre muchos otros, tenía dos huecos libres.

Billie Eilish acaba de revelar que es responsable de uno de ellos, anunciando en Instagram que formará parte de este soundtrack que saldrá el 21 de julio. Según ella, la película «cambiará nuestras vidas».

Su tema se llama ‘What Was I Made For?’ y saldrá el próximo 13 de julio. De momento desconocemos si Billie Eilish ocupará el lugar 6 o el lugar 11. Por lo demás, la cosa queda como sigue:

1.-‘Pink’ by Lizzo

2.-‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa

3.-‘Barbie World’ Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

4.-‘Speed Drive’ by Charli XCX

5.-‘WATITI’ by KAROL G featuring Aldo Ranks

Track 6 by Unkown

7.-‘Journey To The Real World’ by Tame Impala

8.-‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling

9.-‘Hey Blondie’ by Dominic Fike

10.-‘Home’ by HAIM

Track 11 by Unknown

12.-‘Forever & Again’ by The Kid LAROI

13.-‘Silver Platter’ by Khalid

14.-‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress

15.-‘butterflies’ by GAYLE

16.-‘Choose Your Fighter’ by Ava Max

17.-‘Barbie Dreams’ by FIFTY FIFTY featuring Kali