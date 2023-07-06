Billie Eilish anuncia ‘What Was Made For’ para ‘Barbie’

La banda sonora de ‘Barbie’, que incluye canciones de Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj con Ice Spice y Aqua y Charli XCX, entre muchos otros, tenía dos huecos libres.
Billie Eilish acaba de revelar que es responsable de uno de ellos, anunciando en Instagram que formará parte de este soundtrack que saldrá el 21 de julio. Según ella, la película «cambiará nuestras vidas».
Su tema se llama ‘What Was I Made For?’ y saldrá el próximo 13 de julio. De momento desconocemos si Billie Eilish ocupará el lugar 6 o el lugar 11. Por lo demás, la cosa queda como sigue:
1.-‘Pink’ by Lizzo
2.-‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa
3.-‘Barbie World’ Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)
4.-‘Speed Drive’ by Charli XCX
5.-‘WATITI’ by KAROL G featuring Aldo Ranks
Track 6 by Unkown
7.-‘Journey To The Real World’ by Tame Impala
8.-‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling
9.-‘Hey Blondie’ by Dominic Fike
10.-‘Home’ by HAIM
Track 11 by Unknown
12.-‘Forever & Again’ by The Kid LAROI
13.-‘Silver Platter’ by Khalid
14.-‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress
15.-‘butterflies’ by GAYLE
16.-‘Choose Your Fighter’ by Ava Max
17.-‘Barbie Dreams’ by FIFTY FIFTY featuring Kali